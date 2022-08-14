When a new coach takes the reins, often times their first focus is laying a foundation for the future.
In some cases, that could mean building on what was previously laid. Other times, it could mean restoring or completely replacing the foundation and culture.
Bill Farley was named Raceland’s volleyball coach in 2019. He was the third to assume that position in as many years.
The Rams had success several years earlier, making the state tournament in four consecutive seasons from 2013-16 and winning a match at that level in the latter year.
“Coaching or education or anything, I’m always constantly trying to learn … I had learned years ago that a successful coach always surrounds himself with successful people,” Farley said. “I knew at that time that if I was going to take over this program and I was going to try and build a program – and that’s the big thing, we’re trying to build a program – I needed to put people in place that not only could help me grow, but help my team grow.”
Enter assistant coach Ali Suttles to the fold.
Farley had known Suttles since she was a kid and stayed in touch. He also knew that she had played in college for Marshall as a defensive specialist.
“I had heard by way of the grapevine that she was interested in getting into, coaching so I gave her a call and we talked on the phone and it was a great fit,” Farley said.
Suttles said she “jumped at that opportunity.”
At Raceland, Suttles became the assistant coach. She helped with practice plans, lineups, and game rotations.
“I did a lot of technical drills with the team during practices to teach them small things,” Suttles said. “Bill used his coaching knowledge to add into that.”
While Suttles was new to the coaching world, her counterpart was not. Both were able to blend different abilities and levels of knowledge to suit the school.
“I can coach, and I can inspire and things like that, but if I’ve never played that sport, I don’t know the feelings and everything that the players go through, as opposed to an actual volleyball player,” Farley said. “She was able to bring that to our program.”
Suttles graduated from Green High School in Franklin Furnace.
And, of course, KHSAA and the OHSAA rules have some differences.
“Since I went to high school in Ohio, I learned a lot about the different rules in Kentucky compared to Ohio while I was at Raceland,” Suttles said. “I learned how to deal with different player and parent issues as well, which is extremely important.”
Farley possesses a deep overall knowledge not only in coaching, but in other areas as well.
At Raceland, he has served as an athletic director, a coach and an educator.
“He has a lot of experience with scheduling, the rules and regulations in Kentucky and coaching sports in general,” Suttles said. “I had more of the knowledge of the playing aspect of things from years of experience, so we meshed well together when it came to combining all of those traits.”
Though the two were thriving together on Raceland’s coaching staff – the Rams made the 16th Region Tournament for the first time since 2017 last year – Farley knew that Suttles ultimately had a bigger vision.
“I knew that she wasn’t going to be an assistant coach for very long,” Farley said.
This January, Suttles’s vision came to fruition when she was named the coach at Greenup County.
“It’s great for Greenup,” Farley said. “They’ve got a quality coach that’s got collegiate experience, she’s got coaching experience, and I think that she can really do a lot of good there.
“Eric Bays, their former coach, was a great coach and great friend of mine, and I think he laid that same foundation that we’re trying to build at Raceland … and now she’s able to build upon that.”
With Greenup County and Raceland being 63rd District foes, they will meet twice during the regular season, with the potential for more showdowns during the postseason.
The two teams already crossed paths this summer at a team camp at Cincinnati, which was a pleasant reunion for Suttles and the players she had coached over the last several seasons.
“Playing during the regular season is always important since it’s a district game, but it’s even more important to me as a first-year head coach,” she said. “For me, it’s also so much fun to watch some of the girls that I coached and how much they’ve progressed and grown as players. I think it’ll be a competitive environment, as always, when we play.”
While Farley and Suttles have maintained a friendly relationship off the floor, they know things will be different in a few weeks.
“I’m going to be honest with you, it’s going to be a competition,” Farley said. “Both of us, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in if we didn’t want to win.
“Raceland is going to do everything that we can to beat Greenup, and Greenup is going to do everything they can to beat Raceland.”
Farley said he and the Rams have embraced being a family this season and continuing to build in hopes of returning to the region tournament.
“It’s true, we’re a family,” Farley said. “Our girls are sisters. They’re my daughters, per se.”
As Farley prepares for his fourth year at the helm, Suttles is ready to start forming something of her own.
“We are working on building a program that not only our team can be proud of, but that Greenup County can be proud of as well, and that is going to take some time,” Suttles said. “If we can execute the small things this season to create a foundation to start with, that will be a win in my book.
“Seeing the girls enjoy the game again is going to be a great feeling.”
Raceland is set to travel to Greenup County for the first meeting between the two on Sept. 12.