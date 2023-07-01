ASHLAND Plenty of pops and bangs are always in the air when the Fourth of July celebrations go into full swing.
But the first bang heard this July wasn’t a firework, however, but the starter pistol sounding to kick off the 30th Annual Summer Motion 5K/10K races at 8 a.m.
This year, 228 competitors took to Central Avenue to set the upcoming holiday season in motion. 5K runners hustled down to 24th Street, before cutting up to Carter Avenue and going towards 17th Street before circling back to Central Avenue twice.
The 10K runners did the Central/Carter loop once, before branching off during the second lap. The long-distance folks did a loop from 14th street to 24th street on Winchester Avenue, took a trip over and back on the blue Simeon Willis Memorial Bridge, and then back towards the finish line located just in front of the Ashland branch of the Boyd County Library.
The first person across the finish line was Gavin Brock, who completed the 5K in 19:05. The 19-year-old ran cross country for Boyd County before heading to Morehead State this past year.
He said the race was his first since the Eagles season ended in February.
“I feel really good,” Brock said. “That was my first time running since February, so I’m glad to come out like that. I just wanted to come out and get a little more cardio.”
It wasn’t smooth sailing from start to finish, but Brock was determined to stay out in front.
“I ended up going with the front group and just set a good pace after that,” Brock said. “I was definitely cramping a little bit, but it worked.”
Brock said running has always been about who he’s running with during the race.
“I went through the same running group from fourth grade all the way through senior year,” Brock said. “Running has always been about just loving being there with my friends, the team, and my coaches.”
Brock’s former teammate and fellow Boyd County Class of 2022 alum Sophia Newsome, who now runs for Marshall University, claimed a first-place finish as well, beating out all other female runners in the 10K with a time of 44:13.
Despite the first-place finish, Newsome didn’t really have a target set coming into the race.
“I had no goal in mind,” Newsome said with a laugh. “But it’s always good to come out, see everybody, and get to race with a bunch of people who love to run.”
Newsome was using this race as an opportunity to stay ready for her next season at Marshall.
“I have summer training to do,” Newsome said. “And what better way to do that than with a bunch of other people? I do this race all the time and it’s a great atmosphere. I love running through Ashland, running the bridge is so cool. It’s a different change of scenery and I love seeing everybody.”
Brock and Newsome’s counterparts in their respective races were Abigail Donaldson and Hector Falcon.
Donaldson, an 18-year-old from Campobello, S.C., finished ahead of her fellow female 5K racers by posting a time of 22:04.
The recently graduated Landrum Cardinal was happy with the result.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Donaldson said. “I like the time and I like the place, so I count it as a win.”
Much like Newsome, Donaldson uses these races as chances to stay in shape for the future.
“I’ve always run in high school and I’m going to run in college, so I use this as a way to stay in shape,” Donaldson said. “It helps me see where I’m at as I go throughout the summer.”
Her mindset going into the race was pretty simple, get past who was in front of her.
“I go out hard and try to maintain the pace,” Donaldson said. “If there are people in front of me, I just try to chase them down and pass them.”
As for Falcon, he blazed through the 10K course in 33:27. Not only did that give him the top time in the 10K field, but that time was also better than half of the 5K field.
“I feel great,” Falcon said. “I’m ready to do it again. It was definitely a good race.”
Falcon has been running for quite a while and doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
“I’ve been running since I was a kid,” Falcon said. “It’s always been a passion. I’m going to try to do some distance running in September, it’s a 15-mile one, so this is great practice for it.”
For complete race results, visit tristateracer.com.
2023 Summer Motion 5K and 10K Results
Male 5K Results
1) Gavin Brock (Catlettsburg), 19:05.0
2) Nathan Donaldson (Campobello, S.C.), 19:19.8
3) Finnegan Robinson (Ashland), 19:47.0
4) Elijah Brown (Argillite KY), 19:56.9
5) Fred Jones (Scottown, O.H.), 20:13.8
Female 5K Results
1) Abigail Donaldson (Campobello, S.C.), 22:03.4
2) Felicia Stevens (Ashland), 23:48.8
3) Amy Kendall (Shelbyville, K.Y.), 24:59.3
4) Elizabeth Potter (Waxhaw, N.C.), 26:13.3
5) Ashley Harmon (Catlettsburg), 27:07.5
Male 10K Results
1) Hector Falcon (Ashland), 33:27.0
2) JB Terrill (Ashland), 37:18.0
3) Michael Smutko, (Ashland), 42:44.9
4) Tim Reffitt (Ashland), 43:05.3
5) Alex Odell (Huntington), 43:07.6
Female 10K Results
1) Sophia Newsome (Ashland), 44:12.3
2) Brooklyn Wireman (Ashland), 48:23.8
3) Vivian Sandifer (Huntington), 50:13.6
4) Amanda Kelley (Willow Wood, O.H.), 50:37.0
5) April Adkins (Russell), 53:19.6