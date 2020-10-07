BOWLING GREEN Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz doesn’t crack under pressure.
It’s too bad that his driver doesn’t share the same qualities.
After shooting a two-under-par 70 in the opening round of the state golf tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club, his first swing on Day 2 left its mark and would have an effect his final round.
“He went straight from the range to the first tee,” Greenup County golf coach Brad Stultz said. “He just finished hitting driver on the range. He hit his first drive and it went a little left. As soon as he hit it, he walked over to me and said he thought his driver just cracked.”
The crack was a little right of center. The rule states that the club has to show significant damage to change it out during the middle of a round.
“It wasn’t really good for the rest of the round,” Dylan Stultz said. “I couldn’t use it to be accurate and get the full distance out of it. The greens were a lot harder today. They were only at a 14.”
Stultz recorded an 82 on Wednesday and finished in a tie for 17th place. Brad Stultz referenced putting in the opening round was “like putting on pavement.” In Round 2, it was “putting on pavement downhill.” The Musketeers coach said the pins were placed at difficult locations and Dylan was unable to make the putts that he made the day before. He has seen the junior grow up this season after being battle tested.
“I think he matured from last year to this year and that helped,” Brad Stultz said. “Being in the hunt a couple times made him grow up a little bit. ... As the year went on, he started getting mentally tougher and you could see him grind some rounds out.”
“It did bother him for the first two holes,” he added. “No. 4 is a long par 4 and he had to hit three wood because he was still afraid to hit driver. After that, I told him to hit driver and play it as long as it holds up.”
Dylan said he was pleased with his postseason performance. He held the clubhouse lead at the Region 12 tournament at Eagle Trace until East Carter’s Matthew Tomolonis sank a putt on No. 18 to claim the title.
It’s provided motivation this week in Bowling Green and for his senior season next year.
“This year I shot 16 shots better than I did last year,” Dylan Stultz said. “I was definitely a lot more prepared for it and I knew what to expect. ... I wasn’t expecting to go under par, but I knew I could stay around 72.”
Lewis County’s Logan Liles carded a combined score of 159 to finish tied for 40th. Ashland’s Connor Calhoun tied for 51st place after an 82 on Wednesday.
“He came in more motivated to win,” Brad Stultz said. “(On Tuesday), he showed that he could play with the state’s top golfers. He struggled today. A lot of people did. I want to say four of the top 25 golfers in the state are from our region. These guys can play golf, too.”
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo parred the first playoff hole against Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon to win the state championship at three-under. Louisville Trinty claimed the team title with a combined score of 614.