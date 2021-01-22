ASHLAND The first half of the 64th District matchup between Boyd County and Rose Hill was sloppy to say the least with 24 combined turnovers between the two teams. The Lions led 41-25 at the break but Lions head coach Randy Anderson was not very pleased with his team’s effort.
“It’s terrible every year we have to come over here and have old time gospel hour at halftime” lamented Anderson. “I don’t how many bunnies we missed and rebounds we failed to control in the first half. That is all controlled by your effort.”
The veteran coach had to be pleased with the 31-point explosion in the third quarter by his squad. Brad Newsome carried over his strong defensive play to the offensive end in the quarter by hitting all four of his shots for nine points. He also hounded Rose Hill leading scorer Stacey Jackson into a 4-15 performance from the field.
The Lions held Rose Hill to zero field goals in the final stanza while tallying 19 points from their bench to push the final score to 91-41.
Anderson was pleased with Newsome.
“Once again, if you play hard, you going to get paid,” Anderson said. “His assignment was to keep Jackson out of the gaps. His defense led to some run outs for him. I was very proud of his effort.”
The first quarter of the game was very sluggish. Boyd County led 13-4 as the two teams combined to shoot 7 of 26 from the field and coughed up the ball 12 times.
The second quarter was a different story. Rose Hill junior Chase Pennington poured in 11 of his team-high 14 points to keep the game competitive at the half. Newsome and Carson Webb combined for 15 points to stretch the Boyd County lead to 41-25.
“We were hesitant on the threes we took,” said Rose Hill coach Johnny Bush whose team fell to 0-8 on the season. “We played hard defensively. I was pleased with the first half. We just need to be more aggressive offensively.”
The Lions took Coach Anderson’s halftime speech to heart. With the score 48-33, the Lions went on a 13-0 run to essentially put the game away. A 3 by Rheyce Deboard started the barrage along with three baskets by Newsome. The decisive run was capped by a highlight reel dunk from Dawson Meade off a nifty assist from Newsome. The Lions ended the quarter with a 72-37 cushion.
The Lions bench had a huge night with 38 points total. Freshman Cole Hicks was a perfect 3-3 from 3-point land and Graden McNeil pulled down nine rebounds. The bench play brought a smile to Anderson’s face.
“We came over here so everyone in our circle had a chance to play,” Anderson said. “They picked us up when we needed it and were very important in the win tonight.”
The Lions enjoyed a 44-19 rebounding edge on the Royals. The athletic Lions took a toll on the Royals, according to Bush.
“They are a real tough basketball team,” Bush said. “We gave up way too many second chance opportunities. We are young and we have to learn to fight through adversity.”
Boyd County will step up in competition as Montgomery County visits for a 4 p.m. tip on Saturday. These games excite Anderson.
“We have a big test Saturday,” Anderson said. “The more big tests we have will give us an idea of what we need to do to win a region.”
BOYD COUNTY FG FT REB TP
Deboard 4-6 2-2 3 10
Ellis 2-6 0-0 4 8
Webb 3-4 2-2 4 10
Walter 2-6 0-0 1 5
Gibbs 1-3 4-4 6 6
Hicks 3-3 0-0 0 9
Newsome 8-11 1-4 4 18
Meade 2-7 0-0 3 5
Cumpton 0-3 2-3 3 2
Blevins 0-1 0-0 1 0
Holbrook 1-1 0-0 2 2
Jackson 3-3 1-1 3 7
Vanover 0-0 2-2 0 0
Stacy 0-3 0-0 0 0
McNeil 3-5 1-1 9 7
TOTAL 32-62 18-24 44 91
FG Pct: 51.6. FT Pct: 75.0 3-point FGs: 9-17 (Hicks 3-3, Webb 2-2, Newsome 1-1, Deboard 1-2, Walter 1-3, Meade 1-2, McNeil 0-1, Stacy 0-3) Turnovers: 20. PF:18.
ROSE HILL FG FT REB TP
Akers 2-10 3-4 1 8
Coleman 0-3 0-0 2 0
Larsen 1-5 2-3 0 4
Jackson 4-15 3-8 3 11
C. Pennington 5-9 1-1 4 14
L. Pennington 0-4 0-0 1 0
Vanhoose 2-5 0-0 5 4
Hensley 0-1 0-0 0 0
Crawford 0-1 0-0 0 0
Justice 0-0 0-0 1 0
Wilburn 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 14-53 `9-16 19 41
FG Pct: 26.4. FT Pct: 56.3. 3-point FGs: 4-24 (C. Pennington 3-3, Akers 1-8, Coleman 0-2, Larsen 0-3, L. Pennington 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Wilburn 0-1) Turnovers:20. PF:15.