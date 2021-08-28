It has been a long time when someone asks how long a person has been doing a job and they have to pause to think about the answer.
Outgoing 16th Region baseball assigning secretary Randy Ross falls into this category, and he had to go back more than two decades to put himself in the ballpark for the first time.
“Oh boy! That’s a good question,” Ross laughed. “It was 25 or 26 years ago, and I wasn’t very good when I started.”
Ross started in the 16th Region as an umpire just looking to make an impact on the game. A quarter-century later, the image of Ross in his plate coat with a red 33 on the sleeve has done more than he ever imagined. But he quickly admitted, starting off, things were rocky at best.
“You can talk to some of the coaches I had back then and I wasn’t very good,” Ross said. “I worked really hard and went to camps and tried to soak up as much as I could. I put myself around some real good guys and some good instructors at the camps who really knew what they were doing. We had some really good umpires at the time in the region that I learned a lot from — Bobby Kouns, Hager Easterling, Tee Grubb and Gary Kissinger. Just a lot of good guys.”
After a stellar career as an umpire and assigning director for the region, Ross has decided to retire.
“I was really lucky early — a guy in Morehead started up a little travel team and I hooked up with another guy from Mount Sterling and we worked every one of their games for three or four years in a row and I improved 100-fold just from working those games,” Ross said. “It was just taking the time to put in the work and trying to learn as much as I could from those games.”
From working travel baseball to finishing out his career calling the 2016 state tournament championship game won by St. Xavier over Campbell County, 1-0, Ross has seen a little bit of everything the game offers, but admits he had no idea what he was getting into when his journey began.
“I don’t know that I even knew what to expect,” Ross said. “I knew the game pretty well, I thought. There wasn’t any local training at the time. It was, show up and do the best you can, pretty much. But from going to camps and watching and listening to some of the local umpires, I got to the point I felt like I was doing a pretty good job.”
Umpire Dave Anderson said Ross had a nickname simply because of his knowledge of the game.
“We called Randy ‘The Professor’ for a reason,” Anderson said. “He knew every rule and didn’t miss calls. I’m very thankful for the time that Randy spent teaching me. The umpire’s association will miss him greatly.”
A View from the Other Side
Being an umpire offers challenges like none other, with a jury offering a take on the call on the field from all angles. From parents and players to coaches, Ross has heard it all. However, some coaches admitted Ross was never interested in a two-way conversation when they disagreed with a call.
“As an umpire, he never wanted to use my suggestions on balls, strikes, out or safe calls,” Greenup County skipper Greg Logan said. “He always made me aware of that.”
Legendary former Raceland coach Randy Vanderhoof said even if he did not agree with a Ross call, he could never argue about his positioning on the field.
“At times we coaches might not always agree with the umpire’s call, but Randy was always in position to make the call and knew the rules frontwards and backwards,” Vanderhoof said. “Randy would talk with you about a call and explain what he saw.”
One call Vanderhoof remembers all too well came in the 2006 16th Region Tournament final against Boyd County, with Ross working the plate.
“Randy and I saw a pitch different in that game, with two outs and two strikes on the hitter in seventh inning clinging to a one-run lead,” Vanderhoof recalled. “I believed it was strike three and our kids had won. Randy said it was high and a ball. We ended up losing in extra innings.”
Vanderhoof continued: “I saw Randy in a meeting a few weeks later. We talked about that pitch and he said it was a ball and that he had a closer, better look at the pitch than me. Naturally I still disagreed but Randy stuck by his call. I always had the utmost respect for Randy Ross.”
Veteran East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said two words described Ross — fair and consistent.
“Randy was always trying to better the game of baseball and make sure the product he put on the field was a reflection of that,” Shearer said. “There have been times after games I would call Randy to vent about an umpire. He would listen to my side of the story, usually give me some rule that could possibly back up his guy, and never once did he throw one of his umpires under the bus or disparage them in any way. Randy is a true professional.”
A Jacket and Number
Anyone who had been around Ross on a field could identify him by a unique article of clothing very few umpires chose to wear, a plate jacket. Made of heavy material used typically in colder weather, Ross never seemed to be concerned about the elements, rather proudly donning something he had worked diligently to earn.
“Basically, I would wear it every game if I could,” Ross laughed. “I didn’t like wearing ball bags and when you wear the plate coat you don’t have to wear them because they are built in. The guys would make fun of me because I would wear it on 80-degree days when it really was too hot for it.”
Fellow umpire Easterling was not one of those poking fun at Ross.
“I never gave him a hard time because I liked wearing one myself,” Easterling joked.
Vanderhoof said Ross fit the part of an umpire.
“Seriously, you knew from the first time you stepped onto the diamond with Randy, this guy looked the part,” Vanderhoof said. “Not only did Randy look like a real umpire, you knew in the pre-game plate meeting, this guy is the real deal, a real genuine baseball umpire. You thought, this is a guy you want umpiring your games for your kids.”
But just because Ross has stepped away from the game, do not expect to see his old jacket in a yard sale.
“I still have it and I wore it every chance I had and I don’t plan on getting rid of it, even if I don’t umpire another game,” Ross said. “I’ll keep my plate coat forever.”
Ross displayed the red number 33 on the right sleeve of the jacket, a number that had little importance to him and actually connected to basketball more than baseball.
“We got to pick and I think my first choice was 21 and somebody already had it,” Ross said. “I think I also chose 7 — that was my number when I played Little League. So I took 33 because it was available, and really, because it was Larry Bird’s number. That was the only significance to it.”
Time to Move On
When retirement became a possibility, Ross knew it was time.
“I wasn’t getting any younger and I wasn’t able to move like I felt like I needed to cover the field,” Ross said. “I felt like I could still do an OK job, but it wasn’t up to my standards. So, I just thought, if I can’t do the rotations when I had to cover third and be close to the bag … I could still do it; I just didn’t feel like I was able to do what I thought I should be able to do.”
Ross added jokingly: “Plus, a lot of people would argue this gone a long time ago, but my eyesight wasn’t what it was before. It was just time.”
Ross said what he will miss the most is being around his fellow umpires, many who he calls friend.
“I thought I would miss umpiring when I took the assigning position, but I didn’t, because I was still around the same group of guys,” Ross said. “They like the game and respect the game and want to do a good job. I worked a ton of games with Gary Hale from Menifee County because we were both on this (western) end of the region. We were assigned together a lot and became pretty good friends.”
Leaving His Mark
Vanderhoof recalled the first time meeting Ross at a game, noting he was certain never to forget his name.
“When I first met Randy, I thought, well, I should be able to remember the umpire’s name. It’s the same as mine,” Vanderhoof said. “Probably a pretty good guy if his name is Randy. Randy Ross not only had the look of an umpire, but he also worked hard and took tremendous pride in being a great umpire. Randy has passed that same type of passion and love for the game in training young umpires in our region for many years.”
Logan echoed the sentiments of Vanderhoof.
“Randy always went above and beyond trying to accommodate the needs to assign umpires so the kids could play,” Logan said, “and he did that for every level and for every team, no matter if it was a varsity or middle school level.”
Ross’s final season came in one of the craziest ever, dealing with COVID-19 restrictions that could stop or alter a schedule in a moment’s notice. However, Shearer said there was never any concerns of whether the scheduled game would lack an assigned crew.
“These last few years have been extremely challenging for him, I’m sure, with a shortage of umpires,” Shearer said. “But he always went above and beyond to make sure games were covered, calling other regions to try to borrow umpires or doing what was needed to make sure our kids could play. 16th Region baseball will miss Randy Ross, but our loss is his family’s gain. I wish him nothing but the best.”
But do not expect Ross to kick back and reminisce on all the games and plays he has witnessed throughout the years. As Ross said, once the final out was made, it was time to move on to the next assignment.
“I’m pretty good about leaving it on the field,” Ross said. “Once the game is over, it’s over.”