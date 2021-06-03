NICHOLASVILLE Ashland boys’ tennis coach Eddie Sizemore has been impressed by the development of Tomcat freshman Alden Johnson, whose season culminated with a berth in the Round of 16 on Day 2 of competition at the KHSAA State Tennis Championship held Wednesday at the Top Seed Tennis Club.
“Not only the last two days, just over the last year he’s worked really hard on his game,” Sizemore said. “As a freshman, we couldn’t be happier with his progress.”
Johnson was the lone local competitor to advance past the second round and into Wednesday’s action. One of eight No. 9 seeds, he earned a pass to the singles’ Round of 32 after his opening opponent, Corbin’s Camden Harris, withdrew, before he capped off Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Monroe County’s Brandon Sheffield.
“I thought in my first match I played very consistent and just tried to make the kid to make unforced errors,” he said. “And I moved him from side to side because he wasn’t a great mover. And I just tried to play my game.”
Johnson returned Wednesday morning to face top-seeded Eli Stephenson of St. Xavier, and despite falling 6-1, 6-2, showed flashes of a potentially-promising future.
“It was a tough draw, but we were happy with how he played,” Sizemore said. “He had a lot of opportunities today. I think he was up 40-love in three games and lost them. So, he had some chances and we’re going to build on this when we get back to work.”
While both players utilized a similar style of hitting powerful groundstrokes from the baseline while trying to tire out their opponent by moving him around the court, Stephenson proved to be a little savvier with his scoring shots.
“I went out there and I was like, ‘I’ve got no pressure on me’ … I had several break points and I just didn’t convert,” Johnson said. “The score was way closer than what it really was. I think if I were to have won those points, it would’ve been a totally different match. I think he was putting pressure on me back on those break points, because he’s just a really good player and he knows how to play and get those points.”
“They both are so good,” Sizemore added. "They’re hitting the ball so aggressively from behind the baseline with top spin. (Johnson) was right there with him. It’s just Eli was a little better today. He struck the ball right with Eli, who is absolutely an awesome player.”
A total of 24 area entries qualified for the state tournament which begin on Tuesday at the Top Seed Tennis Club and the University of Kentucky’s Tennis Courts/Boone Center with 10 winning at least one match. Rain slowed first-day play for the girls at UK, before everything moved inside to the TSTC on Wednesday.
Ashland, Johnson Central, Lawrence County, Rose Hill and Russell each had at least one representative win a match. East Carter, Morgan County and Rowan County also sent individuals to the state competition.
Besides Johnson, the Tomcat pair of Cody Camp and SJ Lycans defeated Will Dillow and Blake Maynard of Lawrence County 6-3, 6-1; and Cameron Brown and Ethan Sellars toppled Aaron Cook and Carter Mose of Lincoln County 6-3, 6-2.
“The goal at the beginning of the season is to try to win regionals and get here and see what happens,” Sizemore said. “There’s been plenty of years where we’ve come down here and we don’t have anyone advance to the second day. So, we were very happy overall and (with) Alden getting to the Round of 16. We’ve got everyone back except for one player, so the future looks good.”
Abby Meek led the Ashland girls by stopping Zoe Lawrence of Henderson County, 6-0, 6-0.
“Abby Meek won her first match and then she lost to a highly-seeded player in a very competitive match as well,” Sizemore said. “Abby Meek played extremely well and came away with a win.”
Lawrence County had a trio of opening-round winners. Brock Kessinger defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Josh Plain 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (9-7); while Kennedy Gauze won her singles’ match against Hazard’s Jordan Laslo 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, Ashlyn Osborn and Aubrey West felled Mercy’s Helen Holloway and McKenna Miller in straight sets.
Johnson Central, Rose Hill and Russell each had one winner. Golden Eagle football standout Grant Bingham teamed with Brayden Pickle to down DeSales’ Joe Gatewood and Logan Givens, 7-5, 6-2; while Royals’ sisters Bellamee and Delaynee Sparks upended Mercy’s Emma Oberhausen and Roz Thompson 6-0, 6-0.
Mia Ferguson’s high school career came to a close on Tuesday after dropping her second-round match to fifth-seeded Hadley Appling of the Christian Academy of Louisville, but not before Ferguson chopped down Butler’s Jayda Branch, 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 64.
Ferguson was able to rely on her strong serve to beat Branch.
“Her serves where going in well for her,” said coach and mother Larra Ferguson. “And then she just kept balls in and played consistently, put a little pace on it, but didn’t try to get too big and it just seemed to work for her.”
Despite coming up short in her match against Appling, Ferguson was able to give her seeded foe a battle.
“Mia played really well the second match,” Larra Ferguson said. “(Appling) is one of those we call a backboard. … She gets everything back. The girl was very good at her angle shots, hitting the corners. (Mia’s) serve wasn’t quite as good the second match, but she played really well. She moved well. She made some really good shots. It was actually a really good match. There were three games in the first set she was up 40-love, but couldn’t hold onto the lead. The match was a little closer than the score indicated.”
Russell’s girls’ doubles’ entry of McKenna Barfield and Anna White also put up a good fight before falling to Greenwood’s Maria Crowe and Kate Young in the first round 6-1, 6-4.
“They had a heck of a comeback on the second set,” Larra Ferguson said. “They were actually down 5-0 and they came back to 4-5 to make quite a run and ended up losing 6-4.”
Johnson, who credited part of his success to his serve, was making his second appearance on the KHSAA’s big stage. However, after falling in his lone contest as a seventh-grader in 2019, he felt this time he benefited from having previous state-tournament experience.
“This year I got farther into the tournament,” Johnson said. “I lost in the first round (in 2019). And I think that I’ve gotten a lot better. I’ve gotten bigger and stronger, and I think that’s helped out a lot in the years since the (first) state tournament. I think (having been here before) helped out a lot. I’d say (the year) was kind of the way I wanted it to go, but I thought that I could make it a little bit farther in the (state) tournament. … I think I just need to make a little bit better shot selection.”
Sizemore thinks Johnson is just tapping into his potential.
“He is an excellent shot-maker,” he concluded. “He runs down a lot of balls. He slides into balls like he’s on a clay court. It's amazing. And he really strikes the ball like a junior or a senior. We’ve got three years to go, so he’s on the right path.”