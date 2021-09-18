CANNONSBURG Aaron Kidd sported a huge grin as he crossed the finish line first in the boys race at the Boyd County Invitational on Saturday morning.
Three seconds behind him, the runner-up flashed an even bigger smile.
Hurricane’s Ty Steorts and Kidd battled on the cross-country course at the old Boyd County High School for over three miles. Steorts grabbed the early lead, but Kidd closed the gap and bolted out front in the final stages.
Kidd fought off a final charge from his teammate down the stretch. It was the sophomore’s first win. He said Steorts and the rest of the team bring out the best in each other.
“It’s awesome to have a supportive teammate,” Kidd said. “We support each other, and we push each other. We try to get the best time possible. It’s really nice to have a teammate like that.”
“Going into State, (this victory) does a lot for my confidence. As a team, winning this race puts us in a good place mentally.”
Kidd and Steorts both tallied personal records. Kidd finished with a time of 16:10.41. Steorts followed at 16:13.89.
Hurricane boys and girls each won team titles under the guidance of coaches Dru Bora and Jimmy Cunningham. The girls are still undefeated and ranked No. 2 in West Virginia’s Class 3A. The boys team is currently ranked No. 3.
“Our teams have been running very well this year,” Bora said. “We’ve had some injuries early, but they seem pretty healthy. It was a really nice field, and it was very competitive. We had quality competition here that really pushed our boys and girls.”
“It’s always exciting to see Aaron and Ty battle it out,” he added. “They have been that way since middle school and it’s always one or the other. They have something to prove against each other. They are great teammates. They use each other to push themselves.”
A total of 279 runners competed in the boys and girls varsity divisions, according to MileSplit. Boyd County coach Becca Chaney was excited to see the large field that included several teams outside the area.
“It’s the biggest race that we’ve had in two years,” Chaney said. “We like the teams that were coming. They were going to push us because they are different than what we see normally. It’s always good to put on a competitive meet.”
Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome couldn’t chase down Hurricane’s Audrey Hall, who ran away from the field to win by 25 seconds.
It didn’t mean Newsome was disappointed with her run. He posted a PR time of 18:55.11 to cross the line in second place. She also claimed the school record in the process.
“I have been trying to break that record since last season,” Newsome said. “I got it (on Saturday). I have been shooting for that time for many months. I could not be prouder of myself. I think that time was fantastic.”
Boyd County claimed second place in the girls division with 58 points. Chaney said Newsome arrived at the meet on a mission Saturday.
“She leads our girls team,” Chaney said. “She definitely made her mark. She crushed our school record and broke 19 minutes. Our course was soggy and wet. For her to run as fast as she did, I am very proud of her. She had a good week of practice. She was mentally focused, and she came in here ready to perform.”
Hill (18:30.91) also posted a personal best time. The junior keeps improving every race and recording records has become a recurring theme.
“Audrey is a true competitor,” Dora said. “She ran very solid. She is coming off a foot injury that made her miss half the track season. She has worked hard over the summer and has slowly built back up. She is setting PRs every single meet now.”
Added Hall: “I just go out there and try my best. I tried to stay out front because I had never run on this course before. It was good for me to race against competition like I did (on Saturday).”
Bishop Brossart’s Claire Curtsinger (19:07.63), Hurricane’s Asha Bora (19:16.36) and Mason County’s Layla Henderson (19:29.12) rounded out the girls’ top 5.
Russell’s Davis Brown posted a time of 16:21.56. He claimed third place in the boys division that included 153 runners. Brown said he had to pick the right moment to turn on the accelerator.
“I was really happy with my run today,” Brown said. “I started out really fast. I slowed down in the middle, but I picked it up at the end.”
Brown emerged from the trees near the front as the lead group made their final trip around the old Boyd County softball field. He caught Boyd County’s JB Terrill and passed him before reaching the track for final sprint home.
“When we got close to the end, I saw that he started to slow down a bit,” Brown said. “I was slowing down, too, but I was really motivated to turn it up.”
Russell coach Anthony Thompson said the coaching and the competition in the area is stellar. Each event on the docket helps his program to grow because “we don’t have to go far to find a good race.”
“It was a crowded field of really talented guys, and I thought Davis ran a very intelligent race,” Thompson said. “He and JB are buddies and they beat each other up a lot, which is good for them and the sport. I couldn’t be more proud of Davis.”
Terrill (16:32.60) and Hurricane’s Nick Kennedy (16:41.83) collected top-5 finishes.
Boyd County finished second in the boys’ team standings with 58 points. Cabell Midland (66), Russell (136) and Ashland (163) followed with quality performances.
2021 Boyd County Invitational
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Hurricane 45; T2. Bishop Brossart 86’ T2. Cabell Midland 86; 4. Boyd County 87; 5. Mason County 105; 6. Rowan County 130; 7. Ashland 158; 8. Russell 205; 9. Nicholas County 274; 10. Bath County 292.
11. Covenant School 326; 12. Spring Valley 341.
Individual Results
1. Audrey Hall (Hurricane) 18:30; 2. Sophia Newsome (Boyd County) 18:55; 3. Claire Curtsinger (Bishop Brossart) 19:07; 4. Asha Bora (Hurricane) 19:16; 5. Layla Henderson (Mason County) 19:29; 6. Amy Klocke (Bishop Brossart) 19:38; 7. Ella Hardin (Hurricane) 19:45; 8. Emma Jenkins (Cabell Midland) 20:01; 9. Autumn Egleston (Rowan County) 20:02; 10. Riley Brown (East Carter) 20:08.
11. Paige Decker (Mason County) 20:08; 12. Tatum Mckenna (Cabell Midland) 20:12; 13. Hope Harris (Ashland) 20:27; 14. Elizabeth Lavinder (Mason County) 20:47; 15. Sami Govey (Boyd County) 20:47; 16. Quinn Hazelett (Cabell Midland) 20:56; 17. Olivia Noel (Hurricane) 21:10; 18. Shannen Adkins (Hurricane) 21:18; 19. Aubree Hay (Ashland) 21:26; 20. Kaycee Moore (Rowan County) 21:35.
21. Emma Fynn (Cabell Midland) 21:40; 22. Lexie Sworski (Boyd County) 21:51; 23. Elizabeth Middleton (West Carter) 21:53; 24. Emma Bezold (Biship Brossart) 21:56; 25. Olivia Phillips (Boyd County) 21:57; 26. Natalie Reis (Biship Brossart) 22:14; 27. Stevie McSorley (Russell) 22:14; 28. Ivy Litton (Rowan County) 22:24; 29. Ava Kazee (Boyd County) 22:31; 30. Emily Harrington (Boyd County) 22:33.
31. Ryann Brown (East Carter) 22:38; 32. Taylor Crawford (Boyd County) 22:43; 33. Ella Besant (Rowan County) 22:47; 34. Leah Wells (East Ridge) 22:49; 35. Cora Bertsch (Bishop Brossart) 22:49; 36. Abby Wendall (Cabell Midland) 22:55; 37. Haley Feilding (Ashland) 23:01; 38. Kynedee Mauney (Mason County) 23:06; 39. Laura Queen (Wayne) 23:11; 40. Cate Reis (Bishop Brossart) 23:12.
41. Abby Baldridge (Boyd County) 23:16; 42. Hadley Addis (Cabell Midland) 23:29; 43. Ceeley Floyd (Russell) 23:32; 44. Madison Mabior (Bath County) 23:34; 45. Grace Delaney (Ashland) 23:35; 46. Alicia Valdez (Cabell Midland) 23:36; 47. Joleigh Nott (Ignite Athletics) 23:48; 48. Anna Cantrell (Morgan County) 23:51; 49. Anna Curtsinger (Bishop Brossart) 23:59; 50. Emma Steel (Boyd County) 24:02.
51. Hannah Bevins (Boyd County) 24:02; 52. Sarah Smith (Bishop Brossart) 24:04; 53. Allison Brown (Russell) 24:06; 54. Kylee Howe (Mason County) 24:13; 55. Alexis Russell (Boyd County) 24:17; 56. Kolby Galloway (Mason County) 24:19; 57. Kate Dempsey (Hurricane) 24:22; 58. Olivia Queen (Wayne) 24:25; 59. Sallie Robbins (Rowan County) 24:29; 60. Miranda Csordas (Bishop Brossart) 24:33.
61. Hannah Stricker (Cabell Midland) 24:35; 62. Hadley Maher (Mason County) 24:55; 63. Mary Stephens (East Carter) 24:56; 64. Elizabeth Meade (Spring Valley) 25:12; 65. Riley Goodman (Russell) 25:17; 66. Annie Cook (Nicholas County) 25:20; 67. Mary Claire Jeter (Nicholas County) 25:23; 68. Lucia Okuno (St. Joseph Central Catholic) 25:48; 69. Ava Hersey (Russell) 25:54; 70. Jordan Swartz (Bath County) 25:55.
71. Lacey Dixon (Hurricane) 26:15; 72. Chloe Hein (Bishop Brossart) 26:23; 73. Emily Triplett (Johnson Central) 26:35; 74. Macy Smith (St. Joseph Central Catholic) 26:46; 75. Katie Capo (Nicholas County) 26:47; 76. Carleigh Lewis (Teays Valley Christian) 26:58; 77. Emily Werth (Pikeville) 27:02; 78. Ava Litteral (Cabell Midland) 27:12; 79. Erin Patrick (Ashland) 27:21; 80. Racheal Burchett (East Carter) 27:24.
81. Chelsea Potter (Johnson Central) 27:51; 82. Sophie Wheeler (Hurricane) 28:01; 83. Mari Jo Thompson (Russell) 28:08; 84. Elaina Capo (Nicholas County) 28:37; 85. Cassidy Slater (Pikeville) 28:42; 86. Hannah Ogley (Russell); 87. Chole Allen (Pikeville) 28:49; 88. Kailyn Haddox (Hurricane) 28:51; 89. Kailee Mynear (Nicholas County) 29:00; 90. Ella Bumgardner (Covenant School) 29:05.
91. Amelia Bowen (Ignite Athletics) 29:06; 92. Kaylee Holbert (Raceland) 29:14; 93. Ayla Allie (Hurricane) 29:20; 94. Emilee Jobe (Hurricane) 29:28; 95. Natalie Leese (Cabell Midland) 29:48; 96. Emma Cook (Nicholas County) 29:51; 97. Pamela Gommels (East Ridge) 30:25; 98. Sydnee Stricklin (Ignite Athletics) 30:38; 99. Audrey Vance (Lincoln County) 31:18; 100. Elizabeth Thacker (Covenant School) 31:21.
101. Emily Nicholas (Covenant School) 31:34; 102. Jaelyn Gibson (Bath County) 31:42; 103. Chasity Thomas (Raceland) 32:08; 104. Kelsey Ostrom (Bath County) 32:07; 105. Eliza Allan (Covenant School) 32:20; 106. Alyssa Ihlenfeld (Spring Valley) 32:22; 107. Ava Hopkins (Nicholas County) 33:24; 108. Jadin Isaacs (Nicholas County) 33:25; 109. Tayleigh Lloyd (Bath County) 33:40; 110. Annabella Spaulding (Covenant School) 33:49.
111. Marah Mabior (Bath County) 34:15; 112. Emma Butts (Spring Valley) 34:59; 113. Melany Wilson (Wayne) 34:59; 114. Reagan Crum (Spring Valley) 35:02; 115. Marinda Riddle (Hurricane) 35:28; 116. Jessie Jasko (Covenant School) 35:40; 117. Katie Frazier (Wayne) 35:43; 118. Abby McGuire (Ashland) 35:43; 119. Isabelle Dillow (Raceland) 36:22. 120. Holly Harris (Ashland) 36:27.
121. Brooklyn Kaufhold (Morgan County) 36:38; 122. Akira Lenoir (Spring Valley) 36:43; 123. Karson Tolle (Bath County) 37:30; 124. Katie Caswell (Nicholas County) 37:45; 125. Ella Jeter (Nicholas County) 38:23; 126. Brooklyn Arms (Johnson Central) 39:06.
BOYS
Team Results
1. Hurricane 32; 2. Boyd County 58; 3. Cabell Midland 66; 4. Russell 136; 5. Ashland 163; 6. Mason County 236; 7. Pike County Central 254; 8. East Carter 270; 9. Rowan County 274; 10. Wayne 311.
11. Bath County 318; 12. Pikeville 319; 13. Nicholas County 333; 14. East Ridge 335; 15. Lincoln County 351; 16. Spring Valley.
Individual Results
1. Aaron Kidd (Hurricane) 16:10; 2. Ty Steorts (Hurricane) 16:13; 3. Davis Brown (Russell) 16:21; 4. JB Terrill (Boyd County) 16:32; 5. Nick Kennedy (Hurricane) 16:41; 6. Cooper Gibson (Cabell Midland) 16:55; 7. Tristan Blatt (Cabell Midland) 17:07; 8. Jared Bailey (Cabell Midland) 17:07; 9. Brady Dawkins (Hurricane) 17:18; 10. AJ Barker (Rowan County) 17:27.
11. Grant Chaffin (Boyd County) 17:48; 12. Maddox Donovan (Nicholas County) 17:58; 13. Spencer Elswick (Boyd County) 17:58; 14. Mason Newsom (Boyd County) 17:59; 15. Case Henshaw (Hurricane) 18:01; 16, Hudson Cox (Boyd County) 18:08; 17. Tre Troxler (Ashland) 18:13; 18. Jackson Sanders (Lincoln County) 18:15; 19. Chris Hall (Hurricane) 18:17; 20. Braden Elswick (Cabell Midland) 18.18.
21. Nate Sabotchick (Russell) 18:22; 22. Gavin Brock (Boyd County) 18:29; 23. Adam Sworski (Boyd County) 18:29; 24. Sam Warner (Hurricane) 18:30; 25. Ben Whitmore (Cabell Midland) 18:34; 26. Logan Mcfann (Cabell Midland) 18:34; 27. Tyler Farley (Covenant School) 18:40; 28, Logan Prater (Wayne) 18:46; 29. Luke Pridemore (Russell) 18:54; 30. Rylan Keathley (Pikeville) 19:05.
31. Levi Queen (Wayne) 19:12; 32. Chandler Boyle (Ashland) 19:15; 33. Jaden Huffman (Cabell Midland) 19:18; 34. Jackson Griffith (Ashland) 19:23; 35. Cam Rivest (Cabell Midland) 19:24; 36. Tyler Rupert (East Carter) 19:26; 37. Ethan Markins (Hurricane) 19:27; 38. Dashawn Overly (Mason County) 19:34; 39. Trevor Straub (Cabell Midland) 19:37; 40. Mason Lewis (Hurricane) 19:42.
41. Peyton Ullery (Mason County) 19:44; 42. Eli Rose (East Ridge) 19:44; 43. Elijah Grubb (Russell) 19:47; 44. Landon Griffith (Ashland) 19:52; 45. Peyton Tonkin (Spring Valley) 19:52; 46. Tyler Hughes (Pike County Central) 19:55; 47. Cody Brown (Greenup County) 19:58; 48. Waylon Smith (Boyd County) 19:59; 49. Cohen Perkins (Rowan County) 20:01; 50. Ryan Runyon (Ashland) 20:05.
51. William Burchett (Pike County Central) 20:07; 52. Judah Hill (Bath County) 20:13; 53. Connor Ryan (Russell) 20:17; 54. Carter Richmond (Hurricane) 20:24; 55. Caleb Hodges (Hurricane) 20:24; 56. George Thacker (Rowan County) 20:30; 57. Matthew Sloan (Russell) 20:34; 58. Cole Wright (Mason County) 20:39; 59. Connor Ramey (Pike County Central) 20:40; 60. Keghan Thompson (East Ridge) 20:40.
61. Gabriel James (East Carter) 20:44; 62. Lucas Queen (Wayne) 20:54; 63. Collin Ramey (Pike County Central) 20:57; 64. Xander Lemaster (Russell) 21:02; 65. Elijah Reed (Mason County) 21:02; 66. Parker Dotson (Hurricane) 21:03; 67. Carson McFann (Cabell Midland) 21:07; 68. Nathan Roark (Bath County) 21:08; 69. Skylar HU (Pikeville) 21:15; 70. Stephen Copeland (East Carter) 21:19.
71. Jackson Truesdell (Mason County) 21:21; 72. CJ Koeder (Nicholas County) 21:28; 73. Caleb Young (East Carter) 21:32; 74. Brayden Fuller (East Carter) 21:33; 75. Levi Moles (Teays Valley Christian) 21:34; 76. Gavin Cantrell (East Ridge) 21:38; 77. Theo Adkinson (Ignite Athletics) 21:41; 78. Braxton Keathley (Pike County Central) 21:43; 79. Taylor Gray (Ashland) 21:45; 80. Reid Pennington (Hurricane) 21:47.
81. Luke Lockard (Pike County Central) 21:52; 82. Cohen Jordan (Cabell Midland) 21:57; 83. Ellis Ciccolelia (Cabell Midland) 21:57; 84. Junior-Leslie McCoy (Bath County) 22:06; 85, Griffin Spaulding (Covenant School) 22:07; 86. Fenix Valdez (Cabell Midland) 22:14; 87. Britton Pulley (Spring Valley) 22:16; 88. Harley Jude (Johnson Central) 22:17; 89. Caleb Parsons (Cabell Midland) 22:19; 90. Parker Armstrong (Teays Valley Christian) 22:23.
91. Jaxon Cline (Bath County) 22:29; 92. Derek Adkins (Lincoln County) 22:29; 93. Isaac Wright (Morgan County) 22:35; 94. Alex Brannon (Mason County) 22:36; 95. Kye Havens (Morgan County) 22:48; 96. John Taylor Yazell (Nicholas County) 22:52; 97. Layne Brammer (Ashland) 22:54; 98. Ethan Blackburn (Cabell Midland) 22:56; 99. Ayden McClung (Lincoln County) 22:58; 100. Gabe Schaub (Pikeville) 23:19.
101. Landon Jarrell (Cabell Midland) 23:21; 102. Michael Webb (Ashland) 23:25; 103. Ayden Riddle (Boyd County) 23.27; 104. Jacob Rogers (Pikeville) 23:20; 105. Jonah Gibson (Bath County) 23:31; 106. Noah Howie (Pikeville) 23:34; 107. Bryson Daily (Spring Valley) 23:35; 108. Tyson Barker (East Carter) 23:49; 109. Justin Bailey (Cabell Midland) 23:57; 110. Clinton Williamson (East Ridge) 24:02.
111. Jared Flowers (Greenup County) 24:07; 112. Sam Boggs (West Carter) 24:22; 113. Ethan Grose (Hurricane) 24:84; 114. Adam Thomas (Spring Valley) 24:48; 115. Gavin Irwin (Hurricane) 24:56; 116. Calvin Dillon (Pike County Central) 25:10; 117. Zach Grigsby (Bath County) 25:13; 118. Carter Justice (Pikeville) 25:17; 119. Tyler Parsons (Hurricane) 25:26; 120. Malachi Sanders (Rowan County) 25:29.
121. Gavin Blake (Cabell Midland) 25:44; 122. Eli Yeager (Covenant School) 26:21; 123. Braxton Stricklin (Ignite Athletics) 26:21; 124. Aidan Perkins (Rowan County) 26:26; 125. Casey Magee (Mason County) 26:26; 126. Joel May (Johnson Central) 26:28; 127. Casey McKinney (East Carter) 26:43; 128. Bobby Lucas (Lincoln County) 26:48; 129. Andrew Conyers (Rowan County) 26:54; 130. Hector Leija (Nicholas County) 27:01.
131. Braxton Mynear (Nicholas County) 27:17; 132. Drew Young (Hurricane) 27:17; 133. Jeremy Perry (Greenup County) 27:21; 134. Sam Gorley (Nicholas County) 27:33; 135. Josiah Teter (Lincoln County) 27:38; 136. Lincoln Johnson (Bath County) 27:44; 137. Cameron Hogsten (Raceland) 27:55; 138. Carter Thompson (Ignite Athletics) 28:28; 139. Evan Watts (Spring Valley) 29:12; 140. Jackson Simpkins (Hurricane) 29:32.
141. Ryan Beilstein (Covenant School) 30:24; 142. Ian Steele (Wayne) 31:46; 143. Andrew Streets (Spring Valley) 32:03; 144. Jack Cantrell (East Ridge) 32:15; 145. Ethan Blust (Teays Valley Christian) 32:22; 146. Cole Lemons (Hurricane) 32:56; 147. Josef Zacharias (Raceland) 33:11; 148. Noah Shavers (Boyd County) 33:20; 149. Byron Nunley (Boyd County) 33:20; 150. Nathan Mayfield (Ashland) 37:48.
151. Owen Queen (Wayne) 38:59; 152. Austin Holcomb (Ignite Athletics) 39:21; 153. Anthony Cummings (East Ridge) 41:29.