OLIVE HILL West Carter approached its game Monday night against Boyd County wanting to win but understanding the big ones -- the All "A" Classic state tournament -- still lay ahead later in the week.
"We had talked about that beforehand, that this game in the scheme of things doesn't make as much difference," Comets coach Faith Conn said. "So I think they came in calm, they didn't feel like there was any pressure to this game, they just played ball, and I think it paid off tonight."
Besides that, whatever pressure Allie Stone might have felt, she's long since proven she can handle it.
West Carter's senior 3,000-point scorer made 19 of 22 foul shots -- good for third-most successful charity tosses in a game in 16th Region history -- to pace the Comets to a 72-68 victory on Monday night at John "Hop" Brown Court.
Stone was 14 for 16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. West Carter needed every bit of it as the Lions charged back from 10 points down with three minutes remaining to within four points on four occasions in the final 1:27.
Each time Boyd County got back within two possessions, though, the 16th Region's leading scorer this season countered with a pair from the stripe.
"Her free throws are out of this world," Conn said of Stone. "To know that we have somebody that can step up and wants the ball, it's easy when (other Comets) are going to get the ball. ... They want to get her the ball. Other girls can hit them, but it's really nice to have somebody that can step out there and hit them."
Stone finished with 31 points and seven rebounds for West Carter (15-4), which won for the 11th time in its last 12 outings. Camryn Burton scored 15 points -- connecting on three 3-pointers -- and Amelia Henderson added 10 points.
The Comets were 33 for 41 from the foul line, while the Lions hit 15 of their 20 trips to the stripe. And Boyd County was whistled for 28 personal fouls -- 20 of them in the second half -- to West Carter's 16. Three Lions fouled out.
Those statistics did not escape Boyd County coach Pete Fraley, who drew first a warning in the third quarter and then a technical in the fourth frame.
"Just a very physical game," Fraley said. "Team played hard. Proud of their effort."
The Lions (9-7) made seven more field goals than the Comets, converting 24 of 57 floor shots to West Carter's 17-for-35 clip.
Two of Boyd County's buckets were on consecutive steal-and-scores by Jasmine Jordan and Taylor Bartrum. Bartrum's layup got the Lions within 65-61 with 1:27 to go.
Boyd County's pressure defense was at that point beginning to make a difference, even with a short bench due to foul trouble. The Lions generated five turnovers in the third quarter and six in the fourth.
"We're not very deep, so therefore, we conserve legs," Fraley said, "and that's what we tried to do until the fourth quarter. I've got kids who are warriors. They play their tail off out there."
But West Carter found itself, Conn said, and didn't let the Lions get any closer.
"I actually joked with my seniors, I've been waiting for this for two years, you guys to be able to settle down when it gets wild," Conn said. "At one point, they all got so wild, we were on offense and we said, settle, and the girls pulled it back out and we scored off of it. That's huge for us.
"In the past two years, we usually turn it over or we fumble. For them to settle back down, it's just really good timing going into All 'A' State."
West Carter beat Boyd County for just the second time in their last 18 meetings. The Comets take on Knott County Central in their All "A" State opener on Wednesday night in Richmond.
Audrey Biggs scored 25 points and cleared nine rebounds for the Lions. Bartrum added 19 points and Jordan chipped in 15 points and six boards. Jordan scored 13 of those points in the fourth frame, including a 7-for-8 showing at the foul line.
"I need Jasmine to play the whole game the way she did in the fourth quarter," Fraley said, "and we're working on that."
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 8-20 2-4 4 19
Opell 1-1 0-0 1 3
Jordan 4-7 7-8 6 15
Neese 2-2 0-0 1 6
Biggs 9-22 6-8 9 25
Stewart 0-4 0-0 3 0
S. Stevens 0-0 0-0 1 0
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 24-57 15-20 27 68
FG Pct.: 42.1. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Neese 2-2, Opell 1-1, Biggs 1-3, Bartrum 1-5, Jordan 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Moore 0-1). PF: 28. Technical: Bench. Fouled out: Opell, Neese, Stewart. Turnovers: 11.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Burton 5-7 2-4 1 15
Middleton 2-5 2-3 6 6
Bond 2-5 2-4 3 6
A. Henderson 3-8 4-4 3 10
Stone 5-10 19-22 7 31
H. Henderson 0-0 4-4 1 4
Team 6
TOTAL 17-35 33-41 27 72
FG Pct.: 48.6. FT Pct.: 80.5. 3-pointers: 5-9 (Burton 3-5, Stone 2-2, Middleton 0-1, A. Henderson 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
BOYD CO. 16 11 15 26 -- 68
W. CARTER 18 15 12 27 -- 72
Officials: Charlie Graham, Chad Sowards and Kenny Kegley.