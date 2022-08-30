CANNONSBURG Boyd County keeper Sophie Stevens had an early look into a future that awaited her 85 minutes later.
During the Lions’ match against Ashland on Tuesday night, the LadyCats had a scoring chance five minutes into the contest. The ball was sent ahead, and an Ashland player headed it to a sprinting Milei Baker, who had a step on the back defender.
The forward lined up a shot in front of the goal. It went low and left, but Stevens made a diving save to keep Ashland off the scoreboard.
The sophomore stopped two kicks from the mark in the extra session after the match ended in a 1-1 tie after regulation and two overtime periods. The defensive effort helped preserve Boyd County’s win on Tuesday night.
“Sophie played well from beginning to end,” Boyd County coach Olivia Pennington said. “She had a couple of one-on-ones that she stopped and had one at the end of the game. She saved two PKs. The odds of saving those are slim to none, but she went out here and stopped two.”
Ashland coach John Cook spent as much time on the pitch as his team. The LadyCats had five injury timeouts, but every player returned to the match at some point.
It was only the second match in which Ashland (7-2, 0-2 district seeding) has given up goals, but unfortunately for the LadyCats, both matches resulted in close district defeats.
“I told the girls that you never quit, and you never gave up,” Cook said. “Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Boyd County played a great game. … They made good shots. Mary Beth Bolen went down with the ankle. It hurt us there for a little bit. She played a heck of a game and controlled everything in the back.
“They were sad and I’m sad too,” he added. “I didn’t want to lose. Nobody does. I told them that they battled the whole night. I lit them up at halftime. I walked off and let them figure some things out for themselves because I didn’t like the effort that gave. Neither did they. When they came back out, they gave everything they had.”
Boyd County (6-2, 1-0 district seeding) only had one shot on goal until the 35th minute, but doubled that amount on a run late in the first half.
Lexi Boyd advanced the ball down the field and found enough space to take a shot. Ashland keeper Gracie Madden got a hand on the ball, but it deflected to Maddison Badgett on the other side of the field. She quickly booted it into the back of the net.
The Lions have now won 14 of their last 18 matches dating back to last season. The success has played a role into the team’s determination on the field, especially in district matchups.
“Every team in our district is really good,” Pennington said. “The confidence has to be there. You have to want it. The level is the same, so it’s about wanting it more.”
Baker had to be carried off the field by her coach after reinjuring her knee in the second half. She returned a few minutes later and Cook called her number after Boyd County was whistled for a hand ball in the box.
Baker calming stepped to the ball and sent it into the twine with 21 minutes remaining in regulation.
“She’s had some trouble with that (knee) the last couple of games,” Cook said. “When I came out to get her, she said it was hurting pretty bad. I asked her if she wanted the trainer. She said no, so I decided to carry her. She is a tough-minded individual.”
Lexi and Laci Boyd, freshman Faith Burnside and Shianne Manley each scored a kick from the mark for Boyd County. Pennington said the atmosphere during that moment can be intense, but feels Laci Boyd gets the team started the right way.
“I look to put Laci first every time,” Pennington said. “She will be cool under pressure in any situation. She has been since she was a freshman. ... I think anybody on that bench can score. We hit on the side of the field where there were fans right behind them. That is big pressure.”