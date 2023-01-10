RUSSELL Area coaches know that Russell junior Shaelyn Steele stuffs the statistical box score on a nightly bias and she did it again Tuesday night in a 56-41 win over Morgan County in Flatwoods.
The versatile Steele scored 25 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out three assists. Freshman Kennedy Darnell showed Russell has another weapon opposing teams will have to deal with the rest of the season.
Darnell scored eight of her 12 points in a decisive 10-2 run to start the second half for the victorious Devils.
The defensive end of the floor was the key to the Devils win. The Devils forced 18 Cougar turnover and held a commanding 44-27 advantage on the glass led by Steele and junior Courtney Fitzpatrick with nine rebounds. The defensive performance offset a 6 of 31 effort from the 3-point line.
Russell coach Mandy Layne knows defense is the Devils’ calling card.
“We stress to the girls we aren’t going to shoot it well every night but we can control how hard we play on defense,” Layne said. “Our effort tonight was the key to our win. Courtney was big on the glass and Shaelyn is consistent in all areas of the game.”
Morgan County kept the game close through the first two quarters of the game. Steele scored 14 points in the opening half. A Steele basket gave the Devils their biggest lead of the half at 21-13. The Cougars’ Emma Klinger made back-to-back baskets to cut the Devils to 25-19 at the intermission.
“I am very proud how hard we competed,” Morgan County coach Derek Young said. “Their pressure bothered but our young guards got better as the game progressed. We just gave up too many offensive rebounds and run-out baskets later in the game.”
Darnell made her presence felt during a key 10-2 Devil run to stretch the lead to 33-19. The freshman drained two 3s and added a driving layup to prompt a Morgan County timeout. The lead grew to 40-25 on a Steele triple with 1:18 to play in the third. A late Steele basket gave the Devils a 44-32 lead after three quarters.
“Kennedy is getting more comfortable with each game,” Layne said. “She is really good offensively and gave us a big lift tonight. We really feel like she will continue to get better and better.”
The Devils essentially put the game away with a 8-0 run to start the final quarter to push their lead to 50-32 with 5:02 left in the game. Fitzpatrick started the run with a putback hoop and senior Josie Atkins ended with a fast break layup.
The Devils biggest lead of the game came at the 54-32 on a basket by Bella Quinn at 2:46 mark of the final stanza.
Jenna Hampton led the Cougars with 21 points and seven rebounds. Emma Clinger added 10 points for Morgan County (11-7).
“Jenna plays the game the right way,” Young said. “She doesn’t get up or down throughout the game. Her effort tonight is what he get from her on a nightly basis.”
Steele led the Devils (10-7) with 25 points followed by Darnell with 12. Quinn led the team with a game-high four assists.
MORGAN CO. 9 10 13 9 — 41
RUSSELL 12 13 19 12 — 56
Morgan County (56) — Hampton 21, Clinger 10, Adkins 7, Smith 1, Dye 0. 3Pt FG 2 (Clinger 2). Fts: 9-11. PF: 6.
Russell (41) — Steele 25, Darnell 12, Quinn 7, Fitzpatrick 6, Atkins 4, Oborne 2. 3 Pt FG 6 (Steele 3, Darnell 2, Quinn 1) FT; 2-6. PF: 14.