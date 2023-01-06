VANCEBURG Lewis County drew first blood with Russell on Friday night in a 63rd District seeding tilt at the Jungle, but Shaelyn Steele stole the show for the Red Devils.
Steele led all scorers with 21 points, with her final basket netting her 2,000th career point to lead Russell to a 56-33 thumping of Lewis County.
Steele’s final bucket of the contest came late in the fourth quarter. She was showered with a round of applause before receiving the game ball.
“I didn’t know it was my 2,000th until I went into the huddle,” Steele said with a smile. “It was rough. I think it took me five or six shots, but I finally got it. I’m truly blessed to be in a program like this and be surrounded by the people that I am. It’s a good feeling.”
After several shots failed to fall for Steele, the shot for 2K came on a play where she lost the ball off the dribble for a moment, only to regain possession and do what she has done since hitting the court for the Red Devils – make something out of nothing.
“As we all know, she’s had an unbelievable career and she has another year and a half left,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “She will be the best player ever to play at Russell.”
Russell (8-7, 3-0 district seeding) opened a 14-9 lead after one, but the second stanza was a statement from the visiting Devils as they outscored the Lions 23-5 for a 37-14 lead at the half. Steele led Russell with 15 points at the half and the Devils defense held Lions catalyst Sarah Paige Weddington in check with only four points and four rebounds.
“Shaelyn did an unbelievable job on her,” Layne said of the defense on Weddington. “We fronted her and put somebody behind her and helped off her. Especially for the first three quarters, I thought it was really effective.”
After Lewis County opened a three-point lead in the first quarter, Russell orchestrated a run that was capped off by a Steele triple and a 19-9 edge early in the second.
“I was really happy about the second quarter,” Layne said. “Second half, at least through most of the third quarter, I thought we played pretty well and just continued to push the pace. I think that pressing is kind of our thing, so when we stopped pressing, things started to slow down for us. Overall, happy with our performance.”
Lewis County coach Jay Fite explained one of the key elements he preached to his team did not translate from practice to the game.
“Toughness was something we had marked on the board today, and (Russell) had it and we didn’t,” Fite said, “especially there in that span to end the first quarter and leading into the second quarter. They just out-toughed us to everything, I felt like. They just owned our space and we didn’t respond well to it. You can simulate some things in practice, but sometimes you can’t get that with some of the athleticism and strength they are provided. We are going to learn from that and try to get better.”
Neither team found any separation or closure in the final 16 minutes as both netted 19 points the rest of the way. Although Lewis County (9-4) led the war on the glass by one rebound, 20 turnovers haunted the Lions throughout the night.
Steele led Russell with eight rebounds, forced six steals and dished out four dimes in the win. Kennedy Darnell kicked in nine points and Josie Atkins added eight.
“We came in with a defensive game plan that we wanted to take some things away and I felt like we did that because some of those kids didn’t get the numbers they had been getting,” Fite said. “Obviously, as the season moves on, you make adjustments and game by game, you try to switch those. But Steele is Steele and she leads the way and brings a confidence to her team and she puts a little fear in the other team. I’m hoping the next time we come out we show some more confidence.”
Weddington led the Lions with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Russell has won three straight since falling to Cooper at home on Dec. 28 and has won 56 consecutive district contests dating back to the 2015-16 season when its last district loss came in a triple overtime thriller to Raceland, 48-46.
“District wins are always good for us,” Steele said. “Lewis County is a good team and they could definitely beat us if we didn’t show up. We started off a little slow, but we got it together. Just a good win for us.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 9-25 2-2 8 21
Quinn 1-3 0-0 1 2
Sanders 3-6 0-0 5 6
Darnell 4-6 0-0 6 9
Atkins 4-6 0-1 3 8
Howard 0-2 0-0 1 0
Oborne 1-4 0-0 0 2
Boyd 1-1 0-0 0 3
Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 0 0
Adkins 2-2 0-0 1 5
Allen 0-0 0-0 0 0
Cameron 0-0 0-0 0 0
Baker 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 25-55 2-3 28 56
FG Pct.: 45.5. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 4-20 (Steele 1-7, Quinn 0-2, Sanders 0-1, Darnell 1-3, Howard 0-2, Oborne 0-3, Boyd 1-1, Adkins 1-1).PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Johnson 2-6 0-0 2 5
Arnold 2-5 0-0 3 5
Weddington 5-9 5-5 11 15
Campbell 1-7 1-3 2 5
Highfield 1-6 1-2 6 3
Marshall 0-0 0-0 0 0
K. Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0 0
Duncan 0-2 0-0 0 0
Stamper 0-1 0-0 1 0
N. Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0 0
Tackett 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 11-38 9-11 29 33
FG Pct.: 28.9. FT Pct.: 81.8. 3-pointers: 2-13 (Johnson 1-4, Arnold 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Highfield 0-2, K. Gilbert 0-1, Duncan 0-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
RUSSELL 14 23 6 13 — 56
GREENUP CO. 9 5 6 13 — 33
Officials: Dave Anderson, Ryan Tomolonis, Roy Wright.