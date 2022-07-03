ASHLAND Ominous clouds that led to heavy rains and thunderstorms were not about to curb the enthusiasm of the 159 runners who took to the streets of Ashland in the 29th annual Summer Motion 10K/5K race Saturday morning.
Racers ranging from 8 to 81-years-old dashed up and down Central and Carter Avenues in the 5K event, while the 10K race ventured to Winchester Avenue and a trip across the bridge before a final sprint to the finish line near Crabbe Elementary.
Jordan Runnels of Ashland broke the line at 26:36 for the top female in the 5K. Tammy Black of Ironton finished second at 27:36 and Felicia Stevens of Ashland rounded out the podium at 27:37.
Xander Lemaster of Russell claimed the men’s 5K with a time of 23:14. Lanny Fraley of Ashland was second at 23:18 and Dave Anderson of Ashland finished third at 25:08. Fraley, who turned 73 Sunday, said the second-place finish was the perfect birthday present from a sport he did not participate in until later in life.
“I didn’t start until I was 50 and my son actually got me in to it,” Fraley said. “We went to Myrtle Beach and he said, ‘Dad, I’m going to run a little bit.’ The next morning, I was so sore, but I would’ve died before told him. He asked me if I wanted to run again and I said sure. I limped through it and I came back and I told myself that I was going to get better.
“I was determined and I kept kicking. I’ve been running this race 23 years now. I’ve been blessed.”
Hector Falcon of South Charleston won the men’s 10K by nearly five minutes, breaking the tape at 34:30. Mason Newsome of Ashland took the silver at 39:14 and John Sloan of Ashland was third at 41:37.
Sophia Newsome of Ashland was the top finisher in the women’s 10K at 44:39. Taylor Crawford of Catlettsburg finished second at 49:58. Theresia Gussler of Ashland finished third at 52:17.
Prior to the start of the race, runners were talking with fellow racers while sharing laughs in between rain showers. Even along the course, words of laughter and encouragement could always be heard and race director Alan Osuch summed up the spirit of the event in one word.
“Camaraderie,” he said. “You have some people who are seriously competing and some who are just hanging out. There are people walking it. We just try to go all out to make this a family affair. They call themselves the Osuch running family. Even when I had a heart attack last May, they had a race for me. It’s a good feeling and we just want to help the community.”
Fraley echoed the sentiments of Osuch.
“This is a group you get to love,” Fraley said. “You get really close and you cheer each other on. They can be in my class and you still cheer each other on. That’s the good thing about it, it’s just great.”
Troy Stansfield of Ashland donned a red, white and blue umbrella hat prior to the race, stating the rain was not about to make him miss the annual event. Stansfield finished 10th in the men’s 5K but said it was more about the people, not the finish that keeps him coming back.
“The spirit of the community,” Stansfield said. “Just being able to participate in the event and enjoy the camaraderie of the event makes it exciting. It makes you want to get out of the bed and go when it’s raining or sun is shining to train.”
Stansfield added: “To try to be an athlete for life, you always set a goal in the future so that way it always makes training easier. You are always reaching for the next carrot. From walking to hiking to running, whatever your motivation is, bike riding, go do it.”
Russell mayor Ron Simpson garnered a fourth-place finish with a time of 25:25 in the 5K event and joked about the need for a new division.
“We need a mayor’s class,” Simpson laughed.
Simpson has been running in the event since it started and was happy to return for another race.
“I’m so glad it’s back to in-person so we can enjoy the holiday and see friends that we haven’t seen in a while,” Simpson said. “I remember when Jack Ditty started this back in the mid ‘90s and it just became one of those hometown races because you didn’t have to travel to Lexington to run on the Fourth of July.”
Simpson, who has been running since the mid ‘70s, said he’s watched young racers grow older while encouraging a new generation to enter the sport that has given so much to him.
“We went through the running boom in 1976 and we are seeing more kids (running),” Simpson said. “I know where I drive a school bus … one of my kids is down here running and he runs cross country. We just have to carry it on.”
The race featured 16 separate age divisions for both male and female as well as a special award for those running their first event.
“We also give first time 5K medals, too,” Osuch said. “I couldn’t tell you the count. It’s just great. We’ve seen a number of people who started (with us), run a number of years and then move on to bigger races like half-marathons and such. We enjoy what we are doing and we have been helping for over 45 years.”
As racers battled the rain to complete the event and receive their awards, Simpson made it clear that a little precipitation was not going to spoil the event.
“I learned a long time ago, I won’t melt,” Simpson laughed.
For full race results, visit tristateracer.com.