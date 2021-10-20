CANNONSBURG Dalton Nunn started strong out of the gate, but his early lead was short-lived.
The Taylor County runner saw plenty of open air on an overcast day at Kentucky’s track and field complex. Nunn held the advantage during the first lap in the 800 meters at the state meet on June 11.
He did not want to check his rearview mirror. His nearest competitor was stalking him, and this Lion would not be tamed.
JB Terrill waited for his moment to strike. The senior’s long stride started to kick in and he sprinted past Dunn to begin the final 400.
The margin kept increasing and any thoughts from the rest of the field on becoming a state champion faded into a distant memory.
Terrill won the race by three seconds and finished with a time of 1:54.25. It was the second-best time in the history of the event. He missed the Class 2A state record by 19 hundredths of a second.
The Boyd County senior envisioned his championship path before reaching the starting line.
“At the beginning of the day, I looked at the state records for Class 2A,” Terrill said. “You obviously want to shoot for something crazy like that. I wanted to try and see if I can get there. I knew that I had to go out there and try to win it and be called a state champion.
“The whole year came down to that one race,” he added. “To do what a lot of people will never experience, it is amazing. I am very thankful for all my coaches and teammates to help me get there.”
Boyd County track and cross country coach Becca Chaney said Terrill’s preparation and his tenacity on the course are what set him apart.
“It’s what makes him great,” Chaney said. “It is just how he is. He has that mindset. There are not a lot of kids that scare him. There are kids where he has said, ‘I know what he runs.’ He doesn’t get intimidated. When the gun goes off, he goes after it. You don’t teach that. They just do it. JB is one of those people.”
Terrill is running down a dream, and in the process, the competition is left chasing him.
On The Right Course
Terrill began running cross country and track in the fourth grade.
Chaney came to Boyd County in 2014 and starting coaching cross country at the elementary level. Some of the Lions seniors this season, including Terrill, started under her tutelage.
It didn’t take long for her to notice a runner that was growing in talent and stature.
“Around his seventh-grade year, he made the top-seven region team with Grant Chaffin,” Chaney said. “I had an inkling at that point that this kid could be something. After that, he grew like a foot. His legs are so long. At times, you look at him, and it appears like he is not even trying. Then you look at the clock and you say, oh my gosh, he is really moving.”
Terrill developed a love for competitive running at an early age. He said cross country and track each present their own challenges and gratifications.
Terrill moved to the varsity team in middle school and learned what it takes to be a champion from his predecessors.
“I started at the elementary school’s track-and-field event doing the 40-yard dash,” Terrill said. “One of the secretaries at our school said I should try cross country. Becca has been my coach ever since.
“It was a great experience. Grant, Gavin (Brock) and I learned the ropes on the team from the older guys. Once they went on and graduated, we knew how to step in there and take control.”
The list of Lion role models is impressive. The Daily Independent All-Area Runner of the Year has become a permanent fixture in Cannonsburg. Boyd County has taken home the last seven for cross country. Terrill has won the last two.
Each athlete has helped the program find state-level success.
“He is a very smooth runner,” Chaney said of Terrill. “He developed that over the years with strength and his height. We looked at him when he became a freshman and a sophomore in high school and we were like, he’s got something there.”
“You can see what he has had to look up to,” she continued. “Elijah Miller and Isaiah Caperton — he has had those guys to chase after as well. Those guys have helped develop him just as much as he has developed himself. He is just as competitive as those kids. He came in at just the right time.”
Chaney said Terrill is a student of the sport. He knows who he is running against and what he will face on the course.
“He studies his races, and he studies his sport,” she said. “He obviously works hard in practice.”
Once the race begins, Terrill settles in and focuses on what he does best.
“A lot of times, I just go out and run,” Terrill said. “I know that sounds super simple, but I try not to think about it too much. You can get bogged down on the little details, where if you just get out and run your race you usually do pretty well.”
Not Just For Kicks
Terrill doesn’t have much free time during the fall sports season. He splits time between the cross-country course and the soccer pitch.
It doesn’t surprise anyone that he excels in both. Boyd County soccer coach Logan Price attributes it to his work ethic.
“I never have to question where he is at,” Price said. “If he is not here with us, he is at cross country and Becca believes the same. Kids want to play multiple sports, but I don’t think they really know what it takes, especially at a high level. He has really impacted student-athletes that want to do the same.
“It takes tremendous work ethic and sacrifice,” he continued. “It’s the thing that sticks with me when you think what he is giving up. You only get to do high school once. He wants to be part of the team.”
Chaney said the trio has developed a game plan that keeps Terrill from overexerting himself. She has Terrill monitor his steps during his double duty.
“At the beginning, it was trial and error,” Chaney said. “He would run 7 miles, then he would go to soccer practice. This last year when we were hitting those long miles, I was like, ‘What do you get at soccer practice?’ He would look at his watch to see (how many miles) he got at soccer practice, and we cancel it out at cross country practice.”
A cross country practice is followed by a couple of hours on the soccer field. Terrill believes the two sports complement each other. Running has had an impact in his other endeavor.
Terrill is usually the fastest player on the field, but Price has worked with the forward on slowing the game down and letting the game come to him.
“He has put pressure on the (opposing) keeper by saying, ‘all I need is a foot of space,’” Price said, “‘and I will put one in the back of the net.’ He is more consistent this year as well.”
The senior started his soccer career as a defender. Price and his assistant coaches quickly learned his talents belonged on the other side of the field.
Terrill leads the Lions with 18 goals entering a semi-state second-round match tonight at Paul Laurence Dunbar.
“I have a lot of endurance,” Terrill said. “It does help me. It helps me to stay on the field the whole game. Even when I sprint down the field, I can still get back on defense. I’m ready to go again. I think cross country gives me 80 minutes of soccer. “
Terrell’s leadership style grew alongside his skill level. Price said he has realized he has a voice and wants him to use it more often. It makes an impact.
“I had a conversation with my assistant coach after the East Carter game (on Sept. 9),” Price said. “It was about the leadership that he is starting to show. It’s been there. I just don’t know if JB realizes how much his voice can affect others.
“He has played soccer for a long time with the guys,” he added. “He may have taken a back seat to an opportunity to speak up. He spoke up at (a recent match) and he got everybody’s attention. It really helped us.”
State Of Mind
Terrill has been one of the major contributors to the Boyd County running program. The Lions have won multiple region titles and finished runner-up at the state cross country meet in 2018 and ‘19. He was part of the 4x800 meter relay team including Brock, Chaffin and Hudson Cox which finished third at the state track meet in Lexington and ran their fastest time of the year.
Chaney knew how much Terrill wanted to win the 800-meter championship. The sprinter also qualified to run the mile, but the coach thought it would be prudent to tone down the workload that day.
“I said, I don’t think you should do both,” Chaney said. “He was scratched in the mile. I was so nervous about that decision that we made. Then he ran the 800 meters and just killed everybody. It was the right decision. It was the thing to do to nail that solid win. I don’t know if he and his parents knew how nervous I was about pulling him out of the mile. They kept saying it was the right call.”
Terrill still has goals to achieve as he takes his final high school laps. He has already collected one of them. He broke the 16-minute mark when he won the KOVCCT meet on Sept. 19. He wants to finish strong and run the mile at State next spring.
“The beginning of the season hasn’t started exactly the way that I wanted,” Terrill said, “but by the end of the year, I’m hoping I can get that turned around. I want to get to State for track and repeat for 800 meters. I want to get that mile time, too.”
Terrill has not made his college choice yet. He wants to run cross country and track at the next level. He plans on majoring in engineering.
Success has not changed Terrill. He sets a high bar on and off the playing field, according to his soccer coach.
“You could say that as a state champion there could be a fine line between being cocky and arrogant,” Price said. “He is none of those things. He is the same JB before the state championship as he is now. He is so grounded. He always tries to be a better leader tomorrow than he was today. It’s his mindset.”
