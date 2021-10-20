Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.