WINCHESTER Only one school can boast a more successful wrestling program than Johnson Central over the last seven years as the Golden Eagles again finished on the team podium at Friday and Saturday’s KHSAA State Championship at the George Rogers Clark Arena.
Behind the performances of two state runners-up, Johnson Central finished in a tie for third with Great Crossing after both tallied 119 points.
“The wrestling state tournament is a long two days,” Johnson Central coach Blake Gamble said. “If you don’t come in to the tournament prepared to ride the ups and downs of those two days, it’s going to wear you out. I thought our kids wrestled real well. I thought we competed. We won some matches maybe we weren’t supposed to and lost some. It’s really hard to be upset with where we are at right now. … We beat some of the better schools in Kentucky and I’m just really pleased with the weekend that we had.”
Eleven Golden Eagles qualified for this week’s state championship, 10 advanced to the second day and eight stood on the podium.
It has become a tradition for the Black and Gold, which is one of only two teams to have finished in the top four of the state over the last seven years. The only other is Union County, which won six state titles during that stretch.
Freshman Dalton Matney at 165 pounds and senior Chase Price at 215 pounds each placed second. It was the second straight runner-up finish for Price.
“Getting second place sucks,” Price said. “Getting second place twice sucks even more, but not that many people are going to get to come out here and compete for a state championship and get state runner-up. It’s a hard thing to do and a hard thing to accomplish.”
After cruising through his first two matches on Friday (a 14-2 major decision over McCracken’s Conner Tilford and a 7-2 decision over North Oldham’s Drew Stearman) and then capturing a 4-3 decision in the semifinals over Paducah Tilghman’s JT Adams, Price, who ended the season with a 49-3 record faced a familiar foe in the championship match. John Hardin’s Austin Silva (68-0) defeated Price earlier this season. However on Saturday, Price gave Silva all he could handle before dropping a 4-3 decision.
“The first two (matches) weren’t anything crazy and I just went out there and wrestled my best,” Price said. “I had my semifinals. I wrestled him once before. It was a one-point match. It was pretty close. I just went out there and wrestled. I didn’t let him take me down. When I would score, I just wouldn’t let him up.”
Price had a strategy to defeat Adams.
“The one thing I really wanted to focus on when I wrestled (in) my semifinals was (to) just make sure I was blocking his arms so he couldn’t hit me with a double leg,” he said.
In the finals, Silva scored first with an escape early in the first round, but Price countered with a take down with 1:38 remaining. Price started on top in the second round and Silva had another escape to tie the score at 2-2. Silva got another two points off a takedown with 1:25 left in the period, before Price picked up a point with an escape with less than a minute remaining. Silva gained control in the third period and prevented Price from scoring.
“It went a lot better than last time,” Price said. “Last time he mauled me and it was just a bad time. and then I figured out I needed to do something different. and when I wrestled this time, I got the first take down and I probably started over-thinking a little bit and I just let him score on me. When we got tied up, I just couldn’t get off (the) bottom and he did.”
“He was just way stronger than I was and was just able to keep me on the mat and I couldn’t get up and score,” he added.
After wrestling at 175 pounds last year, Matney dropped a weight class and defeated St. Xavier’s Charlie Cobb with a fall at the 3:13 mark and then picked up an 11-9 decision over Fairdale’s Brandon Burchett in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“I wrestled three really high-ranked kids, some of the premier kids in the state,” Matney said. “The first match, I started off real slow — almost gave up some points I really shouldn’t have. I gave up four. I wasn’t proud of that performance, but I went back to the drawing board and I found what worked for me.”
“I’d wrestled (Burchett) previously and I knew what I could do to win, and he’d watched enough film to keep me out of it and try to knock me off my game,” he added. “But finding those certain angles that I found and finding new ways to score was really the key to that match. I felt solid after that performance.”
Matney returned on Saturday and won a 2-1 decision over Paducah Tilghman’s DJ Wilson in the semis.
“I dropped a match to that kid earlier in the year and it ended up costing us a state (dual team) championship for the team,” he said, “and (so) that was a huge win for me. I took him down in the first and then wrestled the rest on the top and finished the match on the bottom. That was a huge match, revenge almost. I’ve been getting a tough time from my teammates, because they know I’m better than what I’ve showed these last few weeks and I hope they are with my for every step, because I love every one of them and I know they love me. This is not a journey just for me. It’s for my dad especially. Of course, God gave me all of the talent, all of the knowledge I have, and it was just a blessing to even get here.”
However, the run ended in the finals after Trinity’s George Ferree (50-4) won with a pin at the 1:26 mark. Ferree scored first with a takedown 12 seconds into the match, before Matney gained a point back with an escape 27 seconds later. Ferree picked up two more points after dropping Matney with just over a minute left in the opening round, but the Golden Eagle freshman could not recover. He finished the year 45-10.
Gamble praised Matney’s resilience.
“It was a spectacular run (for Dalton),” Gamble said. “At the state duals around a month ago, Dalton took a loss to someone who was here at the state tournament today and it took Dalton a couple of weeks to shake that loss off. Going into the semi-state last weekend, I vividly remember him being a little down on himself wondering what we would do if things were to go wrong early in the semi-state and I pulled Dalton aside and we talked about how one loss doesn’t define a person, and Dalton was able to put that loss behind him and really wrestle phenomenally this past couple weeks and put himself in a position to wrestle for a state championship. It’s something where I’d love for coach (Jim) Matney to have been here to see this. I hope so much that he is happy with the performance that we’ve done and that he’s happy with his son and I hope he is happy with the job we have done here.”
Eight Golden Eagles earned a top-eight finish. Freshman Ryan Smith (52-9) was sixth at 113 pounds, freshman JD Morris (43-4) was third at 126 pounds, sophomore Christian Barnes (49-13) was seventh at 132 pounds, junior Logan Castle (44-12) was sixth at 157 pounds, sophomore Seth Davis (41-14) was fourth at 175 pounds and sophomore Zack McCoart (52-2) was third at 190 pounds.
Three other Golden Eagles advanced to the state tournament. Seventh-grader Zac Scott (38-10) at 106 pounds, sophomore Caleb Barnes (40-14) at 144 pounds and sophomore Brady Adkins (41-10) at 285 pounds
“A couple of individuals exceeded what we had thought,” Gamble said. “Looking back a couple of weeks ago, Christian Barnes really stands out as someone we weren’t sure if he had a good enough draw to get through the semi-state and here he is in the top seven of the state tournament. So that’s going to go a long way for him moving forward. We’re still super young. We only lose one senior this year, so we’ve got a lot to be optimistic about here at Johnson Central.”
That one senior is Price, who will wrestle at the University of Pikeville next year.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said of his future. “For me to put my four years in at Johnson Central High School and just learn from the best. I had great leaders, coach Gamble, both of them (Darren and Blake), Kelly Castle, my eighth-grade coach, they still come around, and then coach (Jim) Matney. Having all of those guys there was just a straight blessing and I couldn’t have asked for any better than that.”
Johnson Central could never shake Great Crossing. The two teams were tied after Day 1 with 65 points apiece. Entering the championship matches, they were knotted at 119 points and since neither team had an individual state titlist, that’s where the scoring ended.
Paducah Tilghman ended Union County’s seven-year title run by finishing with 185.5 points. The Braves were runners-up with 162 points. Louisville Trinity was fifth with 102 points. Among the other area schools, Ashland, Boyd County, Martin County and Montgomery County each tied for 44th with three points. East Carter tied for 57th after making the tournament in its first year as a program.
Ashland, Boyd County and East Carter also had representatives in action in Friday’s Round of 16.
Tomcat junior Cole Christian (215 pounds) and Lion senior Jack Hogsten (190 pounds) qualified for Saturday’s medal rounds after each finished 1-1 on Friday.
Sophomore Joseph Cooper became the first wrestler from East Carter to earn a spot in the final 16 after having advanced out of last weekend’s semi-state action. However, he dropped both of his Friday matches and was eliminated. This is the first season the Raiders have had a wrestling program.