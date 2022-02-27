WINCHESTER Some may have thought it was a risky proposition to follow Jim Matney as the Johnson Central wrestling coach.
However, the “gamble” the school’s administration made with its hire proved worth it.
Coaches Darren and Blake Gamble led the Golden Eagles to a second-place finish at the KHSAA state championship on Friday and Saturday at George Rogers Clark, edging Ryle by half a point to match the 2019 team for the best performance in school history.
It would have made the late Matney proud.
“The question … has been who are we going to find to fill the role of coach Matney?” Blake Gamble said. “From my perspective … it’s never been about replacing coach Matney or even filling those shoes. Coach Matney laid the groundwork for what we have to do to be successful, and it’s made it easy for us to go in to the locker room and continue to do what we’ve been doing for the past few years that has made us so successful.”
The state wrestling coaches association named Matney its Coach of the Year. The officials coaches' association, however, chose Blake Gamble as the Coach of the Year.
Blake was humbled by the selection.
“For them to see the work that we’re doing while carrying ourselves in a positive manner, it means a lot. I understand how hard their job is for them, but to speak that positive of us goes a long way for me,” he said.
“Never for one second has Blake or I talked to our kids like we had anything to do with the success,” Darren Gamble said. “We are not trying to fill the shoes of coach Matney. We’ve just come together as a unit and we gave it everything we had and the kids bought in to what we were trying to do and it’s been a fantastic year, and it’s a great honor to get to coach with my son.”
Union County won the team title for the eighth straight year after scoring 200.5 points. Johnson Central tallied 138.5 points, with Ryle at 138.
Second place literally came down to one match, and the Golden Eagles' Reece Goss rose to the occasion.
The senior won the 144-pound weight class by scoring the winning points at the 2:03 mark in the sudden-victory period against his good friend Gavin Andreoni of Woodford County. In doing so, Goss become the 12th individual state champion at Johnson Central. Goss ended his career with a 37-1 record in his final season.
Entering the final, Goss received last-minute inspiration.
“Before the match, I looked over and dad had coach’s obituary and I got really emotional and I just knew I had to win that match.” he said.
“Gavin is like a brother to me," Goss continued. "We’ve wrestled from third to eighth grade together. If we could both have state championships, I wish we could … but I knew he was a very good wrestler and I just had to pull out the win. I couldn’t even tell you what happened the first, second or third periods. I just remember the overtime.”
When Goss realized he had captured the victory, the emotion poured out.
“I looked over, I looked at dad. I looked up at God. I was thanking myself,” he added. "I knew coach (Matney) would be proud.”
After the match, Goss and Andreoni shared a personal moment together.
“I told Gavin, 'I love you like a brother.' I knew one of us had to lose and I just told him I loved him,” Goss said.
He began the tournament by pinning Gunnar Arnold of Ohio County at the 2:37 mark. In his second match, he dropped Great Crossing’s Ethan Sentelle 2:47 into the contest. Goss returned on Saturday and won a 7-2 decision over Union County’s Glenn Mayes in the semifinals.
West Carter produced its first podium finisher as senior Samuel Rayburn placed sixth in the 215-pound weight class for the third-year program.
“Yesterday, I was just getting into the swing of things. My nerves were really eating at me," Rayburn said of Friday. "Today, everything calmed down. I kind of settled into place. I met my goal by making it on the podium and I was pretty happy with that.
“My style changed a little bit here. Recently I started wrestling a little bit more upper body than what I had previously done and I threw a little bit more and that was about it.”
Rayburn is leaving the Comets in good shape.
“The program has grown significantly here in the past few years," he said. "We have a lot more highly competitive wrestlers than what we did our first year. I’ve been glad with the experience every step of the way. I’ve had great coaches all the way and they have really helped me to achieve my goals. It has made a massive difference in my wrestling career. Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”
In the 190-pound division, Johnson Central junior Chase Price out-pointed his opposition through his first three matches before coming up against a brick wall in two-time defending champion Stephen Little of Union County.
The final match lasted 22 seconds.
“I had probably one of the better draws on my side of the bracket. I know the kid I had to wrestle in the finals was really, really good,” Price said. “I just knew that I am a junior and I had nothing to lose. I’m like the underdog, so I figured I’d just wrestle my hardest and whatever happens, happens.”
Boyd County junior Skyeler Tallent advanced to the second day after winning his match Friday against Johnson Central’s Kolton Adkins. His run ended by dropping an 8-4 decision against Cole Sherrill of Caldwell County.
Johnson Central was the lone team to qualify a wrestler for the tournament in all 14 weight classes. It was the fourth time in the last seven years the Golden Eagles sent the full complement of competitors. Ten of those wrestlers ended up on the podium and 11 scored points.
Eighth-grader Ryan Smith finished fourth in the 106-pound class, eighth-grader James Morris was third in the 113-pound class, senior Adam Williams was sixth in the 126-pound class, senior Jake Cain was third in the 138-pound class, sophomore Logan Castle was eighth in the 157-pound class, freshman Zack McCoart was fourth in the 165-pound class, eighth-grader Dalton Matney was fourth in the 175-pound class and junior Jesse McCoy was eighth in the 215-pound class.