Dusty Coyle said he’d never seen Russell play defense as well as it did in the Lady Devils’ win over Rowan County in the 16th Region Tournament final. And Dawn Kinner called Russell’s blockers “incredible” and said Paintsville put special emphasis on trying to work around them, to no avail, in the first round of the state tournament.
Such compliments warmed the heart of Lady Devils coach Tiffany Perry, herself a libero on the last Russell team to reach the state quarterfinals before this one — in 2008.
“We really focus on defense in practice,” Perry said. “Without a good defense, you’re nothing. Especially to defend big-hitting teams like the ones we’ve seen here lately and the ones we’re going to see, it’s extremely important.
“We focus on the block, we focus on out-of-systems, we focus on just digging those balls, reading the shoulders and being able to get that ball back to the setter and make an offensive play.”
Russell’s defense will be asked to step up big again today in the state quarterfinals against West Jessamine. It’s a matchup of two teams with plenty of height: The Lady Devils have five players listed at 5-foot-10 or taller, while the Colts boast seven.
Russell, especially against northeastern Kentucky teams, is used to being the tallest team at the net, with 6-foot-1 McKenna Barfield and 6-foot Christin Corey manning the middle and 5-10 Mallory Allen coming off the edge.
The Colts counter with 6-foot-3 sophomore Brooke Hager, 5-foot-11 Keelin Ford and 5-foot-11 Abi Bruner, negating that usual edge.
“With larger schools, you have larger clientele, larger girls to choose from, as far as numbers go,” Perry said of West Jessamine, whose enrollment of 1,225 nearly doubles Russell’s 667. “That’s not something that we smaller schools see very often. We’re really fortunate to have the girls we have and the parents, being blessed with height at the net. It’s not to undermine any of the smaller girls that can hit well, (but) it’s truly an advantage.”
So Russell’s defensive prowess — three Lady Devils average more than two digs per set, from libero Jenna Finch’s 3.26 to Sadie Hill’s 2.25 and Emily Ruggles’s 2.18 — may prove crucial.
“That’s something we focus on and work on more than anything,” Perry said of defense, “because our girls at this point have the skill to hit the ball down on the court, to get their serves in, things of that nature, but defense wins championships.”
The Lady Devils (20-2) haven’t lost since Sept. 19 and have only surrendered a set three times since then. After knocking off Boyd County, 3-2, in the region tournament semifinals, Russell swept Rowan County in the region final and Paintsville in the first round of the state tournament on Monday.
Barfield, the state coaches association 16th Region Player of the Year and second-team All-State selection, leads the Lady Devils offensively with 3.77 kills per set. Corey chips in 2.26 and Allen adds 1.83.
Barfield and Corey own 41 and 20 solo blocks, respectively, and have combined for 79 more assisted blocks.
Hill dishes 5.69 assists per set and Ruggles nets 3.34. Hill has a team-high 68 aces.
Perry said she likes matches against teams Russell doesn’t often see, because that strips emotional connections to the opponent and allows the Lady Devils to focus on their own skill. West Jessamine qualifies — it last played Russell on Sept. 26, 2015, beating the Lady Devils twice in the same day in a tournament at Bath County.
Emily Krintz has 2.91 kills per set for the Colts (18-8), with Hager providing 2.44 and Ava Gdovka producing 2.19. Hager has 52 solo blocks and 76 assisted blocks, and Bruner has 34 solo blocks and 52 assisted.
Olivia McKibben tallies 5.1 assists per set, followed by Annabella Pandelli’s 4.13.
Perry said she’s seen some film on the Colts. West Jessamine coach Bill Bird said on Wednesday he was still seeking to find video of the Lady Devils, and at the time “(didn’t) know a whole lot about them.”
“Apparently you’ve had a great season,” Bird said, addressing a reporter as though he were a member of the Russell program. “Looks like you’re well-coached, you’ve got some players, you’ve got a little bit of height. I’m expecting a good match. Looks like you’re a really good team.”
West Jessamine is in its third state tournament in four years despite a roster dominated by underclassmen, with only one senior and five juniors.
“It’s huge having been there before and going through that experience,” Bird said of the Colts’ returnees. “They know what it’s like. They know what to expect. They’re a little more comfortable going into it this year.”
The match is the first of the round of eight to be played this morning at George Rogers Clark at 9 a.m. Perry said that likely meant a departure of 5:15 a.m. or earlier from her home in Huntington.
“Hopefully the bus ride will give them time to wake up, get some coffee in, for me, anyway,” she said. “I think we’ll be ready to go by 9, but it’s the getting up, getting on the bus, the drive there that will be the toughest, I think.”
