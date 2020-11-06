WINCHESTER Russell trailed the state quarterfinal match 2-0 and the third set 18-13 before the Lady Devils got going.
Christin Corey delivered a kill to give Russell the serve, then reeled off two aces in a span of three points. And after a West Jessamine timeout, Mallory Allen lifted the Lady Devils level with a kill.
But that was as far as Russell got. The Colts closed the set and the match on a 6-0 run to sweep, 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18), on Friday morning at George Rogers Clark's Cardinal Arena.
Four of West Jessamine's points in that closing kick were courtesy of Lady Devils errors. And a Russell front line and defense that had been sensational in the postseason met its match against a Colts team with similar size and strong outside hitting ability.
"I don't think our block was quick enough, and I don't think the defense could get the balls up that weren't blocked or touched at least," Lady Devils coach Tiffany Perry said. "Most of our points weren't earned by us, they were given to us by an error on West Jessamine. The truth of the matter is, we didn't block today and we didn't do our part at the net as far as defense goes, so our back row really had a hard day today."
West Jessamine led from 6-5 on to claim the first set, though the Lady Devils assembled a 5-1 run late in that one -- McKenna Barfield's block led to a point, and Barfield and Jadyn Green contributed kills during that spurt.
Russell claimed a 3-0 lead in the second set and led it by three points on two more occasions after that, but a 7-3 West Jessamine run put the Colts in charge of that one for good.
With the size advantage in the middle nearly negligible, West Jessamine kept feeding outside hitters Ava Gdovka and Emily Krintz off its left side. Gdovka came up with 14 kills and Krintz netted 13 for the Colts.
Citing Russell's height in the middle, West Jessamine coach Bill Bird said the Colts "were trying to spread (Russell's) middles out and spread the outsides, and make them have to work hopefully to give us gaps. It worked. I think we had 30 or 40 kills."
He was right. KHSAA official stats credited the Colts (19-8) with 43 kills.
"We didn't use our middles as much as we usually do, but they came through," Bird continued. "They were hitting angles well."
West Jessamine's Abi Bruner recorded nine kills and Brooke Hager earned five. Bruner, Hager, Sara Gdovka and Keelin Ford combined for 13 blocks -- 12 of them assisted. Hager, listed at 6-foot-3, turned in the third-set kill that stopped Russell's late run and put West Jessamine ahead to stay at 19-18. And she blocked two more shots and added another kill before a Russell attack error ended it.
Perry said she hadn't been able to get ahold of enough West Jessamine film to recognize the Colts' capability of scoring the way they did from the pins.
"We tried to adapt," Russell's coach said, "but you don't really have a lot of outsides that come in at an angle like that that can hit a lot of balls that are flying from the back.
"They were very scrappy, they moved really quickly and they put the ball up to get a hit."
Barfield produced 10 kills and three blocks for Russell (20-3), whose state-longest winning streak concluded at 15 matches. Corey chipped in eight kills, four blocks and two aces, and Green and Allen added five kills apiece. Sadie Hill registered 24 assists and three blocks. Green tallied nine digs.
Ava Gdovka had six aces and Sydney Collins added four for West Jessamine. Krintz had 16 digs, Annabella Pandelli dished 20 assists and Olivia McKibben notched 16 dimes.
The Colts advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history to meet the winner of the McCracken County-Notre Dame match scheduled for Friday night. West Jessamine became the first 12th Region school to get that far in a sport traditionally dominated by Catholic schools from Louisville and northern Kentucky.
The Lady Devils were attempting to become the first program from east of metropolitan Lexington and Cincinnati to reach the state semifinals. That endeavor failed, but it didn't change Perry's perception of her team.
"This year was special," she said. "These girls are special. I've said that time and time again. I would take these girls over anyone, as far as everything goes. They're just a great all-around team."
