WINCHESTER Boyd County coach Katee Neltner was not satisfied with the Lions just advancing to the team’s second state quarterfinal match in school history. She felt Thursday’s contest against Paul Laurence Dunbar at George Rogers Clark’s Cardinal Gym was there for the taking.
Through the first half of the first set, it looked as if Boyd County (37-5) was on pace to advance to the semifinals.
However, the early momentum was not sustained and Dunbar (32-10) came away with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-12) victory.
“When we first came out, we were pretty hot. (Our) attitude was up like we talked about in pregame, defense was on point and we ran with it,” Neltner said. “The reason that our offense was on was because our defense was on and our passing was on.”
The Lions took advantage of Dunbar’s mistakes, while also tallying six kills and a service ace, en route to an 11-6 early lead. However, three Bulldogs kills, a block and a Boyd County hitting error forced Neltner to call a timeout with the advantage trimmed to just one point.
“Unfortunately, we let up a bit on the intensity,” she said. “We are a highly skilled team, despite however we show up. These girls have played together for a long time and have developed the fundamentals of this game and they know how to play it. It’s never skill with us. It’s always attitude and effort that kind of wanes. and in a game like this, a big game against a solid opponent, we matched up pretty well with them on paper. But, sometimes you just don’t get the attitude and effort that you want (and) the skill doesn’t matter.”
The score was tied again at 15-15, but the Bulldogs finished off the set on a 10-1 run helped by five Lions errors.
It was a theme that carried through the rest of the match.
“It was all the way around. We had errors at every position. … It was a team effort in this one,” Neltner said. “We could not play a defensive block at the net. We just could not get a touch on it and that made it difficult for our defenders in the back row. All in all, we just did not play solid, good Boyd County volleyball.”
Dunbar took control early in the second set and jetted out to a 7-2 edge. The Bulldogs extended the advantage to 10 points at 15-5 and finished off the game on a 7-0 run.
Sophomore setter Bella Haggard was able to spread out the offense for Dunbar, as eight different players had at least one kill and the team finished the match with a .436 hitting percentage. In Set 2 alone, seven Bulldogs had kills and the team hit .560.
“That’s what works for us. Bella did a good job mixing it up and we were able to provide opportunities for our hitters to find the court and get kills,” Dunbar coach Jenni Morgan said. “You can’t hone in on one hitter. Bella does a good job spreading the offense out and our middles were very successful today. They were blocking them one-on-one, so we just said go at them and take your chances. So we were able to provide opportunities across the board to our hitters because we have very strong hitters, so you couldn’t just pick one player to stop.”
The third set had a lot of similarities to the first. The two teams battled back and forth with the score settling in at 7-7, before the Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run to pull in front. Boyd County got within three points after calling a timeout, but another Dunbar run, this time 7-0, put the match out of reach. The Bulldogs scored six of the final nine points to claim the win.
Dunbar was able to take advantage of a numerical advantage at the net.
“Me starting off from the beginning dumping off the ball makes their blockers really think, make them think if I am back row, front row, am I dumping, setting or whatever? and getting the middles involved from the beginning is always a key as a setter, in my opinion,” said Haggard, who finished with five kills, a .308 hitting percentage, 37 assists and five digs. “So setting the middles and the right sides, and keeping the blockers more toward the right side gets our outsides (against just) one blocker.”
It worked. Middle hitters Nyla Gains (nine kills, .353 hitting percentage) and Daisy Katte (five kills, .625 hitting percentage) were able to get the offense going and it opened up holes for Delaney Gash (15 kills, .520 hitting percentage) and Ava Jackson (12 kills, .476 hitting percentage).
The strategy was partly necessitated because of Boyd County’s talent in the back row.
“We hit deep line for a couple (of shots) and then they’d step back to take the deep line and then we’d tip it. So, they were like, ‘Oh, I thought she was going to hit deep line,’” Haggard said. “Just making their defense move because obviously, they’re good defense players, that’s why they are here. But yeah, just mixing it up it works against most every team.”
Boyd County’s defense impressed Morgan.
“They were very scrappy. They didn’t let anything fall. They just played with heart. You could tell they are just a team who will do whatever it takes, and you saw that in the first set and in the third set where we were (going) point-to-point back and forth with them. And they just played hard,” she said. “Eastern Kentucky volleyball has made a huge progression and has grown tremendously since I’ve been coaching here. It’s nice to see that area developing volleyball and having more people in volleyball.”
Dunbar held advantages in kills (50 to 21) and hitting percentage (.436 to .075), but otherwise the match was statistically even. Boyd County finished with 33 digs, two aces and one block, while the Bulldogs finished with 35 digs, four aces and two blocks.
Taylor Bartrum led the Lions with seven kills and a .278 hitting percentage. She also chipped in eight digs. Carly Mullins was named to the all-tournament team. She finished with six kills and a block. Emma Sparks and Aly Caldwell each added three kills. Carleigh Conley notched a team-best nine digs.
It was the final match for seven Lions: Caldwell, Mullins, Sparks, Laney Blevins, Lyndsey Ekers, Sophia Gifford and Layken Roach.
“My teammates and I have grown up together on the court, and so we’ve become best friends and that’s done nothing but enrich our play. Our love for each other has gotten us this far, and we love each other and trust each other on the court. It’s been a great experience and I just cannot express my gratitude (enough),” Mullins said.
“The emotional side is extremely bittersweet and a heavy feeling, because the past seven or eight years of my life it’s been all I’ve done every day. So, that’s hard,” she added. “We could definitely have done more, but what’s done is done, and we’ve had a fantastic season and each of us has had fantastic careers. This is a hard memory, but it’s going to be a fond memory to look at in the future.”