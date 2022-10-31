PAINTSVILLE A record-setting season took the Paintsville Tigers volleyball team to new heights this year.
Even though the Tigers earned a home game to open the state tournament in front of hyped-up supporters, Paintsville knew it would take a really great outing to keep a 25-game winning streak going against the nine-time state champion Notre Dame Pandas (31-5) from the Ninth Region.
The Tigers lost in three sets (25-21, 25-11, 25-21). But Paintsville (38-3) made Notre Dame earn every point, digging up a number of sharp hits the Pandas fired at the Tigers, making the hosts defend every square inch of their side of the court.
In the end, the Notre Dame size and depth made the difference. The Pandas used a solid rotation of 11 players.
“I’m so proud of our girls. They showed up and they competed,” Paintsville coach Dawn Kinner said. “In games one and three, I thought they gave it everything that they had. The energy in this gym with the fans behind them was just a great experience for them.”
Notre Dame touts five players standing 6-feet and taller, led by senior 6-foot-4 outside hitter Sydney Nolan, a University of North Carolina commit. She consistently elevated above the Paintsville blocks to put down 14 kills.
Six-foot senior left-handed-hitting Peyton Mast gave Paintsville problems hitting from the right pin, recording a team-high 16 kills to go with two blocks. Mast is committed to play at the University of New Haven (Connecticut).
The Pandas add in two 6-foot-1 sophomore hitters in Ava Tilden and Riley McCloskey and another 6-foot-1 hitter in freshman Audrey Dyas. Tilden had nine kills and McCloskey had six, with Dyas contributing five. Even sophomore Ella Goetz got in on the action with four kills, including a few tips to the middle to go with one block and one ace.
“Paintsville did a great job. Coming into this environment, we knew that it was going to be tough,” Notre Dame assistant coach Jenna Leistner said. “All kudos to their coach (Kinner) and that entire program. But our girls knew what they were coming into and they mentally and emotionally prepared for this moment, focusing, dialing in and playing as a team.”
Notre Dame recorded 54 kills minus just four errors on 108 attempts for a .463 hitting percentage, to go with five aces, 47 assists, 58 digs and five blocks. Things started with the senior dynamic libero Kamden Schrand, a University of Louisville commit. Schrand had 22 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Julia Grace had 10. Senior defensive specialist Kayla Hostetler, an Eastern Michigan University commit, had seven digs and two aces.
“The Ronald Reagan (Pfafftown, North Carolina) team we saw in the Rocky Top Classic was similar in size,” Kinner said. “It was very comparable. It was nice for us having that experience earlier in the season. We went 25-20 against them, so we knew we could compete against teams with the bigger size. That’s such a good team. Their libero (Schrand) is phenomenal. Every offense starts with that first pass, and she was lights-out.”
The two Notre Dame setters continued to put up nice stats. Sophomore Lauren Ott had 26 and freshman Lizzy Larkins contributed 17.
Paintsville unofficially had 31 kills, 21 assists, four blocks and five aces. The Tigers' two senior middle blockers in Hailey Little and 6-footer Blair Ratliff had 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Ratliff added three blocks and senior libero Kynzi Slone had two aces. Senior setter Bella Blackburn had 21 assists.
“It’s great having so many options on this team,” Blackburn said. “There is so much talent. It’s so easy to distribute the ball. Other blockers don’t know where we’re going. All in all, I just think it was huge for our program. I thought they did what they were supposed to do.”
Ratliff landed a block on Nolan to start the first game before Notre Dame ran off five straight, including two Nolan kills. Dyas recorded a block to give Notre Dame a 9-3 lead, forcing Paintsville to take a timeout.
Notre Dame led 13-8. But the Tigers used a 5-0 run on two Slone aces to tie the game at 13. After Tilden and Goetz kills gave the Pandas the lead back at 15-13, the Tigers fought back to take a 16-15 lead on a Ratliff block.
“The height difference was a pretty big factor in how we went about it,” Ratliff said. “But all in all, we just went in and our game plan was to jump as high as we can on our blocks to try to stop them.”
The teams had three ties before a Nolan kill gave the Pandas the lead for good at 20-19.
Notre Dame scored the second game’s first two points and never looked back. The Pandas led 8-6 before scoring 10 straight to go up 18-6. The game finished on a Nolan block.
The third game stayed close the majority of the way with Paintsville taking the lead a couple of times, including 15-12 when eighth-grader Kylie Kinner landed a kill. But two Mast kills and one from Goetz tied the game.
Four straight points put the Pandas up 20-17 including a Hostetler ace. Mast ended the game with two kills.
The Tigers will look different next year graduating five seniors -- Ratliff, Blackburn, Slone, outside hitter Kara Ward and Little.
Paintsville set the school record for the most wins in school history and won the All “A” Classic state championship.