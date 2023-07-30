Families have found different ways to bond over sports.
Whether it’s gathering together to watch a Super Bowl, taking trips to the ballpark, taking part in pick-up games, or running together in 5Ks, there have always been ways to connect through sports.
One family in our area has formed their own bond in a unique and exceptional way: winning state championships.
Russell senior David Harless was named The Daily Independent’s 2023 Boys Athlete of the Year in track and field after capturing a state title in the discus at the Class 2A state championship meet on June 2.
It turns out that winning a state championship in track and field is nothing new for the Harless family.
Harless’ grandfather, Greg Collinsworth, won a state long jump championship in 1967 to close out his senior year at Ashland.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Harless’ mother, Becky Collinsworth Harless, claimed three state titles during her time at West Carter. In 1994, she took the 100-meter hurdles and long jump crowns, before coming back the following year to win the long jump championship for a second time.
Collinsworth Harless’ sister Amanda Collinsworth Pease also won a state title in 1994 in the 300-meter hurdles and was the runner-up behind her sister in the aforementioned long jump in 1995. Amanda’s daughters, Kalynn and Erin, star for the Fleming County track and field team. Kalynn was named The Daily Independent’s 2023 Girls Athlete of the Year in track and field.
The love of track and field, as well the success therein, all stems from Collinsworth, the patriarch. He didn’t consider the sport until his ninth-grade year.
“Ninth grade then was Coles Junior High School, and I went out and set school records and a few junior high records,” Collinsworth said. “Then the high school called down and asked if I was interested in running for them.”
Despite not starting until his freshman year, his love and dedication to the sport shined through, despite having commitments elsewhere at Ashland.
“I knew I was fast and I knew I could jump, but I was also a musician,” Collinsworth said. “I had to practice on my own, most of the time, because I was in the band at Paul Blazer. Our rehearsals were after school. I told my director I wouldn’t miss any rehearsals, and told my coaches the same, but I went out on my own after band. It was a bit of an obstacle.”
Collinsworth had the long-jump state title in his sights during his junior year but scratched in the event.
“I fouled out at region and didn’t get to jump,” Collinsworth said of his roadblock from 1966. “I was a sprinter and was on relays, but I didn’t get to do the long jump.”
The setback proved to only be temporary.
“My senior year we worked on my steps with a method that would really work, and all of my kids and grandkids who long jump use this method as well. At least I hope they do,” Collinsworth said with a laugh. “I got it down to where I could practically do it with my eyes closed. I was confident about hitting the board, running, and jumping the way I wanted to. and bingo, I popped out a record at the state meet.”
Years later, Collinsworth was able to watch his children fall in love with track and field early.
“We got them involved at a young age,” Collinsworth said. “Amanda, our oldest, wasn’t even 10 years old when she started, and then Becky came along. When Becky was doing the long jump, (she was) under 10, she’d do her jump and then run back to the start just because of the fun of it. She didn’t even wait for a measurement. They enjoyed it and really picked up on it.”
“We were definitely young when we started,” Collinsworth Harless added. “We got started in the Eastern Kentucky Striders. Dad got us started with them when I was about six or seven. We started young and just fell in love with it.”
Collinsworth Harless found that track was a way for her and her sister to grow closer to their dad.
“He was a parent/coach,” Collinsworth Harless said. “And in some meets, he’d go out there and run with us. I always enjoyed watching him run. and we would do a lot of multi-events, pentathlons and heptathlons, traveling to places like Louisiana, Texas, Nebraska, Florida and Minnesota. He, my sister, and I really built a bond.”
Collinsworth Harless now coaches the same Eastern Kentucky Striders team.
The time with her dad set Collinsworth Harless in the right direction. Her career on the Comets track and field team yielded unrivaled success. But the most significant memories are still about her family.
“One of the memories that stands out to me is being with my sister at the (1995) meet,” Collinsworth Harless said. “We kept looking at the measuring tape, and I came up just short of a state record.”
“It was a thrill to watch,” Collinsworth said of his daughter’s state title wins. “Especially in 1995 when Becky and Amanda were first and second in the long jump. But it was fun to watch them in any competition they were in.
Given her success and the credit she gave her father, it’s no surprise that she would do the same for her own children in the sport.
“I grew up around the sport,” Harless said. “I watched my brother compete, high jump and hurdle and everything. It got me into it just watching him. I remember one of my first practices with the Kentucky Striders and my grandfather came down. I remember they called my grandfather The Silver Bullet or something like that.”
With a couple of generations preceding him, Harless says his memories of his family participating in track and field go back to an early age.
The culminating moment, connecting all three generations together, came on June 2 at the Class 2A State Meet. Harless was expecting to do well in the shot put before heading to the discus event.
It didn’t work out that way. Harless hit a stumbling block in the event and finished well below where he was expecting.
“I didn’t do very good with the shot put,” Harless said. “I think I got in my own head a little bit.”
“He had such a rough time with the shot put at the state meet,” Collinsworth Harless said. “He went in ranked pretty high but had a hard time with it. I told him that sometimes you’re just going to have an off day.”
“We thought his forte is more the shot put than the discus, but this year it was discus,” Collinsworth added. “He didn’t have a great day at state with shot put, but he’s still got another year.”
Harless had just a short time to regroup before heading into the discus event, but he had the support of his family, who were watching on.
In fact, Harless thinks he might have put too much pressure on himself and ended up getting in his own way. It was advice from his mother that may have been the determining factor in his title win this season.
“One of the things I notice that he tends to do is putting pressure on himself,” Collinsworth Harless. “I always just tell him to relax and have fun and just do what he knows. Sometimes it’s hard for me to stand back. But sometimes I can just see it in his eyes when he’s thinking about things too hard.”
“She always tells me to just have fun,” Harless confirmed. “She tells me to go hang out with the other guys, laugh, and just have fun with it. I think it for sure helped me.
With his head in the right space, Harless recorded 168 feet, 9 inches with his discus throw to take home the state title.
“I watched him throw from a distance and my first thought was, ‘That looks good,’” Collinsworth said. “Then I saw them stretching the tape measure out and I thought, ‘Oh, that looks REALLY good.’”
He didn’t even realize he’d won until he saw his family celebrating.
“It was nerve-wracking watching it,” Collinsworth Harless said. “But as soon as he got that first mark, it was like we could breathe again. But when he threw that 168 (feet) 9 (inches), my oldest son and I were shocked. I don’t even think David knew he’d won until he saw us, jumping around and excited and he asked, ‘Did I just win?’ and we were like ‘Yes!’”
“There were two of us that threw 168 (feet), but the other guy wasn’t sure what he threw after,” Harless added. “I walked over afterward and I saw everyone cheering for me, giving me hugs and everything and they told me I won.
“It was special to have them all there. They’d all helped me get over shot put and getting into that discus mindset again and supported me the whole way.”
Now, with a championship legacy cemented for the family, all eyes turn to the future.
Harless has another year left on Russell’s track and field team. He thinks the family tradition will continue to help him and his cousin, Kaylnn, moving forward.
“Hopefully there are more state championships, and (Division-I opportunities)” Harless said. “But I think we’ve helped each other out. We make each other work hard and practice hard and cheer each other on, even though we’re not on the same team.”