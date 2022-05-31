NICHOLASVILLE Though overall it may not have been a banner day for the area representatives at Tuesday’s opening two rounds of the KHSAA state tennis championships at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex and the Top Seed Tennis Club, one player made history for her school.
Of the 24 northeastern Kentucky entries, only Ashland sophomore Alden Johnson remains alive. The No. 5-8 seed had little trouble disposing of Rowan County’s Chris Gray in his first match (6-0, 6-0) and then Villa Madonna’s Shayaan Ahmad in the second (6-1, 6-0).
Besides Johnson, the day’s biggest highlight came from East Carter senior Maria Hayes, who won her opening contest against Iroquois’s Mauwa Adolphe 6-0, 6-0, becoming the first Raiders girl since the program began in 1992 to win a match at the KHSAA tournament. Hayes, who is the lone East Carter player to have earned four state bids, previously qualified in 2018 in doubles and 2021 and 2019 in singles.
In each case previously, Hayes was one-and-done. The closest she came to winning was a 6-3, 6-1 defeat as an eighth-grader teaming with sister Makenzie. Last year, she fell to Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge 6-2, 6-0.
That all changed Tuesday morning when she breezed past Adolphe.
“She played really well. She was under control, didn’t make mistakes, kept the ball in play and overpowered the girl, actually,” East Carter coach Jeff Porter said. “Her groundstrokes were terrific. She served well and placed the ball well. She did a lot of things right today.”
However, the run ended when she dropped her second-round match to No. 5-8-seeded Bailey Scott of North Oldham, 6-2, 6-0.
“The first part of the first set, she was right there with the young lady. She got break points on (Scott’s) first couple of serves. She was equal with her the first part of the first set,” Porter said. “The other girl hit the ball with a lot of pace and placed it really well, and it was hard to be as precise as Maria needed to be to keep up with that.”
Eight sets of locals won at least one match, including Ashland’s Ryder Riggs and Cameron Brown, who advanced to the second round after their opening opponent withdrew before falling to No. 5-8 seeded Jackson Poulos and Alexander Yeager (Covington Catholic) 6-1, 6-2.
No. 9-16 seeded Bellamee Sparks and Lakin Deerfield (Rose Hill) defeated Chloe Sykes and Mckenna Caudill (Shelby Valley) 6-0, 6-0, then lost to Kaitlyn McCraney and Claire Morris (North Oldham) 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.
Abby Meek (Ashland) defeated Hannah Dunaway (Estill County) 6-0, 6-0, then dropped her match with No. 9-16 seeded Arden Dethridge (Greenwood) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 9-16 seeded Ethan Sellars and SJ Lycans (Ashland) defeated Haden Scruggs and Emanuel Puertollano (McCracken County) 7-5, 6-4, and then fell to Aubrey Blakemore/Kevin Rhyne (Lexington Christian) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Parker Whitlock and Gunner Cassity (Russell) defeated Lukas Ramey and Jett Lutz (Madisonville-North Hopkins) 6-3, 6-1, before falling to No. 5-8 seeded Samuel Gurevich and Coleman Masters (North Oldham) 6-0, 6-1.
And Bryson Hill (Russell) defeated Phoenix Eddington (Perry County Central) 6-3, 6-4, and was defeated by No. 9-16 seeded Dylan Dethridge (Greenwood) 6-0, 6-0.
In other action, Bella Quinn and Ava O’Neal (Russell) lost to Riley Hicks and Macy Weaver (Wayne County) 6-2, 6-1; Lydia Copher and Natalie Northcutt (Rowan County) lost to No. 5-8 seeded Madison Miller and Hallie Lathram (Lexington Catholic) 6-1, 6-0; Cora Beth Hammonds and Lily Litteral (Morgan County) lost to No. 9-16 seeded Meghan Martin and Hanna Evans (South Warren) 6-1, 6-0; Anna White (Russell) lost to No. 9-16 seeded Ella Cason (Owensboro Catholic) 6-1, 6-0; Ava Dupuy (Greenup County) lost to Jayden Mullins (Belfry) 6-1, 6-2; Ashlyn Osborn (Lawrence County) lost to No. 9-16 seeded Sydney Zakic (Scott County) 6-2, 6-0; Kennedy Gauze (Lawrence County) lost to No. 5-8 seeded Bailey Scott (North Oldham) 6-0, 6-0; Reggie Bechtel and Seth Derscha (Russell) lost to Eric Hurst and Mason Hardy (Pendleton County) 6-2, 7-5; and William Dillow and Luke Johnson (Lawrence County) lost to Jacob Senters and Grant Rinehart (West Jessamine) 6-2, 6-0.
Brayden Pickle and Hilal Sofyan (Johnson Central) lost to Patrick Lally and Samuel Bryan (Central Hardin) 6-3, 6-3; Chase Kendrick (Lawrence County) lost to No. 5-8 seeded Ben Rueff (Trinity) 6-0, 6-0; Blake Maynard (Lawrence County) lost to No. 5-8 seeded Landon Ecarma (Whitefield Academy) 6-0, 6-0; Michael Eastham (Russell) lost to No. 9-16 seeded Matthew Parsons (Elizabethtown) 6-4, 6-1; Drew Brown (Johnson Central) lost to Nathan Warner (Covington Catholic) 6-1, 6-0; and Diya Patel and Madelyn Robinson (Johnson Central) withdrew.
The 16th Region representatives mirrored 2021, with some minor adjustments, mostly with changes in doubles partners. Johnson, Hayes, Meek, Deerfield, Sparks, Hammonds, Eastham, Gray, Riggs, Brown, Sellars, Lycans and Derscha all qualified last year. Eight others graduated, leaving three who did not make it back this year.
Johnson will face No. 9-16-seeded Dylan Mather of Owensboro today at 9:15 a.m. A victory would pit him against either third-seeded Eli Wood of North Oldham or No. 9-16-seeded Owen Brown of Grayson County.
Play will resume today with third and fourth-round action. All matches will take place at the Top Seed Tennis Center in Nicholasville starting at 9 a.m. The semifinals and finals will be held on Thursday.