NICHOLASVILLE Over the last four years, Ashland sophomore Alden Johnson has made gradual progress while playing in the state tennis tournament. That that trend continued on Wednesday as he advanced to the state quarterfinals.
After upending Rowan County’s Chris Gray in the first round 6-0, 6-0, and Villa Madonna’s Shayaan Ahmad in the second round, 6-1, 6-0, on Tuesday, the No. 5-8-seeded Johnson outlasted Owensboro’s No. 9-16-seed Dylan Mather, 6-4, 6-4, before falling to No. 3 seed Eli Wood of North Oldham 6-4, 6-1.
It was the third straight year Johnson qualified for the field in singles. As a seventh-grader, he dropped his first match to No. 9-16 seed Alex Horn of Lexington Christian 7-5, 6-1. After the 2020 COVI-19 idle season, he returned in 2021 to win his first two contests, including by a walkover against Corbin’s Camden Harris, before defeating Monroe County’s Brandon Sheffield 6-0, 6-1. His run at the 2021 tournament ended with a loss to top seed and eventual state champ Eli Stephenson of St. Xavier 6-1, 6-2.
After completing play on Wednesday, Johnson praised each one of his 2022 opponents.
“In the first round against Chris Gray from Rowan County, I’ve played him several times back in our region during the preseason. He’s raw. He hasn’t had the experience yet, but he’s definitely got the capability of being really good,” Johnson said. “I’ve never heard of (Ahmad), … but he was pretty young and he struck the ball very well.
“(Mather) is not the best mover, but if you let him sit in the middle of the court he’s going to (hurt you) on the offensive side,” he continued. “(Wood) is definitely a good player. He’s definitely got a unique game, chipping and slicing. He doesn’t miss very often, which is very frustrating.”
Johnson cruised through Tuesday’s two matches.
“(Against Gray), I was just trying to be consistent, just and make him make the errors and play that way,” he added. “During the warmup, I tried to know how (Ahmad) played, (and) I was testing things out and I tried to use those strategies to win.”
In Wednesday’s opening contest, Mather pushed Johnson, who won the first set after pulling away from a 4-4 tie.
“Serving out wide (worked),” Johnson said. “I was on the defense whenever (he was in the middle of the court), but I was really trying to play smart and go for a little bit of a heavier ball, instead of a flat ball, but just run him (all over the court).”
In the quarters, Johnson and Wood traded leads through the early part of the first set, but Wood was able to eventually gain control.
In the first few games, Johnson relied on his power game.
“Definitely, physicality (was key). At the end of the second set, I was starting to feel it in my legs. My legs started cramping up a little bit,” he said. “Definitely playing to his forehand (worked). His backhand is solid, but whenever he would chip his forehand, it would float in the air and I would come to put volleys away pretty easily.”
In the end, unforced errors got the better of Johnson.
“He plays a very good defense and I know that he’s going to get to most of the balls, so I felt like I had to aim for specific spots and areas on the court,” he said.
One of Johnson’s coaches was his father, David.
“The first two (matches), I thought (Alden) really stuck to the game plan, played within himself. (He) really didn’t try to do too much and didn’t step outside of who he really is,” the elder Johnson said. “(Mather) really pushed Alden. I was proud of Alden. He had a little bit of adversity in the second set, fought through it and only lost serve one time.”
Against Wood, a senior, who according to coach Johnson is a Bellarmine signee, his style different caused the younger Johnson problems.
“He’s got a really tricky sort unique of high-level game. It took a little bit to get used to,” coach Johnson said. “We were up a break at 3-2. It felt really good where we were at and then Eli picked his game up just a little bit. Alden sort of went down in a valley, so to speak, and before you know it, it just kind of spiraled out of control.”