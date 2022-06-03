Ballard has toted the state's top ranking and an undefeated record down the stretch of the softball season. But, entering the state tournament, six of the Bruins' last eight games have been determined by two runs or fewer, including a dramatic comeback in the Seventh Region Tournament final on Monday.
Ballard found some more juice, coach Alan Jones said, in preparation to meet Johnson Central in the state opening round today.
"I know I was exhausted Tuesday," Jones said. "We gave the kids a day off Tuesday, but they came back ready to roll (Wednesday). They looked like they all ate about a pound of sugar. They were all excited, energized."
The Golden Eagles have refocused too to earn a trip to John Cropp Stadium. Since losing three straight games late in the regular season, Johnson Central has reeled off six straight victories to claim its third consecutive 15th Region Tournament title and seventh in the last 10 seasons.
The Golden Eagles capped it with an 8-2 victory over Pikeville in the region tournament final on Wednesday in Goody.
Jones watched that game, he said, and came away with the understanding the Bruins can't rely today on their No. 1 ranking in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll and their 35-0 record.
"What I saw was solid pitching, good defense, and they hit the heck out of the ball," Jones said of the Golden Eagles. "Brooke's gonna have to be on her 'A' game, because it's not gonna be an easy game Saturday."
"Brooke" is Brooke Gray, Ballard's ace. "She's the best pitcher in the state, by far," Jones asserted, "and her record and everything she's done this year seals it."
Gray's line: 0.86 ERA, 27-0 record, 340 strikeouts, 46 walks and 52 hits in 162 1-3 frames.
Rylee Carter complements Gray with an 0.74 ERA and 8-0 record in nine starts and 84 2-3 innings. She has 49 strikeouts, 11 walks and 30 hits allowed.
Seven Bruins with at least 65 at-bats are hitting at least .330. Emory Donaldson leads that group, at .518, with 43 RBIs, 55 runs, 13 doubles, 10 triples and 14 homers. She has nearly twice as many round-trippers as she has strikeouts (eight).
Macy McCoy, Mikayla Milby and Sydney Blair are each hitting at least .393 with at least 31 RBIs and at least 26 runs.
"We got a complete team," Jones said. "We got a great defense, great pitching, and our offense is starting to rock and roll, and that's the one thing we needed to start rocking and rolling."
Ballard was fortunate its offense did that in the region final, Jones said. The suddenly error-prone Bruins found themselves down four runs to Male through three innings.
"I'm not taking anything away from Male, but hell, we couldn't catch a fly ball," Jones said.
Ballard stormed back to win, 8-7 -- its eighth one-run victory of the season.
"We really never talk about the record, but you know, you got a big target on your shirt," Jones said.
Johnson Central (25-13) is used to that target in the 15th Region, and responded with a 13-3 record in region play.
Two of those region losses came to Lawrence County. The Golden Eagles avenged them with a 13-8 defeat of the Bulldogs in the region tournament semifinals before topping the Panthers for the title.
It wasn't the furious rally Ballard needed on Monday in Louisville, but Johnson Central did come back after Pikeville scored the first run of Wednesday's final. The Golden Eagles produced three runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the fourth to get separation.
Madelyn Vaughn leads Johnson Central in the circle with a 3.18 ERA and a 17-10 record. She has 160 punchouts, 46 walks and 184 hits allowed over 158 2-3 innings.
Sisters Mayson Delong and Randi Delong statistically lead the Golden Eagles offense. Mayson hits .476, with 16 RBIs, 16 runs, eight doubles and six triples. Randi is batting .430, with 45 RBIs, 38 runs, 10 doubles and nine home runs.
Abigail Williams is hitting .358, with 42 runs, 24 RBIs and seven doubles. Clara Blair and Vaughn are also regulars north of the .300 mark, and both have 24 RBIs.
Attempts to reach Golden Eagles coach Joey Estep for comment were unsuccessful before press time.
Johnson Central and Ballard have not met since the KHSAA began providing comprehensive schedules and results online in 2002.
