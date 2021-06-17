Never mind Lewis County is competing in its first-ever state softball tournament, while Boyle County is in its sixth in a span of nine seasons.
Brian Deem remembers when the Rebels couldn’t crack the big stage either, because the aforementioned string they’re on is the entirety of their state tournament history.
Boyle County’s coach sees the same potential in the Lady Lions.
“Lewis is scary,” Deem said Tuesday, prior to their meeting in today’s state quarterfinals. “They’re dangerous because Boyle County was once that. We had never gotten out of the region. ... we were in those shoes that Lewis County is.
“My kids are well aware of what (Lewis County has) accomplished this year. We watched them play Wolfe County (in the semi-state round), and they understand that they’re right where we were maybe nine years ago, 10 years ago.”
Where the Rebels are now is a state mainstay tied for seventh in the final coaches’ rankings of the regular season. So Lewis County knows to expect a stout test today at John Cropp Stadium.
“Just looking at their schedule, they’re very impressive,” Lady Lions coach Joe Hampton said of Boyle County. “I know they’re solid. They’re probably some of the best pitching we’ve seen all year, and offensively, they’re very aggressive as well.
“Every game we play, we try to learn from the mistakes and fix those and not let it happen again. I feel like we have a chance; we’re gonna have to make sure we’ve learned a lot of lessons and have our A-plus game.”
Hampton’s grading scale isn’t known, but Lewis County has consistently come up big on big-time assignments since the 63rd District Tournament semifinals on May 31, when the Lady Lions knocked off a Greenup County side they had lost to by 10 runs three weeks earlier.
Lewis County has continued that run to district and 16th Region Tournament titles and a semi-state win over Wolfe County, 10-6, on Friday.
That victory, in which the Lady Lions led 8-1 early before holding off the Lady Wolves’ late charge, allowed Lewis County (22-8) to tie for its most wins in a season in program history.
“The town and the community’s very excited for them,” Hampton said. “I feel like the team’s kinda kept it in check, one game to the next. I could see a lot of excitement when we got to walk onto UK’s field, and it’s a big deal, obviously. I’m not trying to downplay it, but I feel like the team is taking it in stride, considering it’s the first time we’ve been there.”
Deem may be as plugged into northeastern Kentucky softball as anyone who doesn’t coach here. He’s brought Boyle County to the Tri-State Softball Showcase in four of its five seasons, including this one.
As such, he keeps up with how showcase organizers Dave Wheeler and Scott Ingram and their teams (Boyd County and Ashland, respectively) are doing and in his following of the 16th Region took note of Lewis County weeks ago, he said.
“I started noticing Lewis County was winning some games and winning some games convincingly,” Deem said, “so I started doing a little bit of my own homework to see just exactly who could challenge David and Scott up there for the 16th, and after being able to see that, it became clear that Lewis County was surfacing as one of those top contenders.”
Lewis County’s story starts primarily with Emily Cole. The sophomore ace touts the second-lowest earned-run average in the state (0.77) and a 21-4 record. Cole owns 311 strikeouts and 68 walks in 169 innings of work.
“I feel like our best chance to win is a low-scoring game, a 2-1 game or 1-0 game,” Hampton said. “We’re gonna rely heavily on Emily to keep them off the bases as much as possible, and our D backing her up when they do put the bat on the ball.
“They will — they’re gonna put the bat on the ball. My big concern is, are we gonna be able to do that on the other side of the ball, at the plate?”
Kayla Sullivan (.451, 20 RBIs, 37 runs) and Cole (.413, 20 RBIs) will lead that effort. Sarah Paige Weddington checks in at .369, with 28 runs and 13 RBIs.
They’ll encounter a Boyle County staff that has two hurlers with 99 innings or more and sub-2.00 ERAs.
Sophomore Kayleigh White lowered her ERA to 1.01 with a complete-game shutout of Johnson Central in the semi-state round. She carried a perfect game into the fifth inning of that 1-0 win, and she one-hit Southwestern in the 12th Region Tournament final on June 7. White has 189 strikeouts in 111 innings.
Senior Kyndal Honaker sports a 1.91 ERA and a 14-4 record, with 123 strikeouts in 99 frames. That includes a three-hit shutout of Ashland on April 17.
The Rebels (28-6) will try to lean on Cole in the circle, Deem said, with an offense that features six regulars hitting over .300. White (.505, 12 homers, 39 RBIs), Hailey Cannon (.416, 45 runs, 38 stolen bases in 39 attempts) and Summer Ray (.330, 38 RBIs, eight long balls, 34 runs) key that attack.
“If we can put pitches on (Cole’s) arm,” Deem said, “I’m just a believer at the end of the day that spin doesn’t break as much, that velo starts to drop a little bit, and see what we can do.”
Ashland had Honaker on the ropes in the seventh inning of their Tri-State Softball Showcase encounter. Down 1-0 with a runner on second base, Kenzi Robinson powered a pitch to deep center, aiming for a walk-off. But it died on the warning track and Boyle County center fielder Courtney Sandy put it away, and the Kittens ultimately stranded the would-be tying run at third.
That game, and the Rebels’ semi-state win over Johnson Central, was one of a handful of outings against common opponents of Lewis County’s. Boyle County also handled Boyd County 15-0.
The Lady Lions split with Ashland and Boyd County, avenging regular-season losses to those two in the region tournament. Lewis County dropped two tilts with the Lady Eagles, 4-1 on April 9 and 4-2 on May 27.
Deem didn’t put much stock in those shared experiences.
“If you’re a score-watcher, you’ll always just spin your wheels,” he said. “You’re never gonna find an end to the madness. So why do that? Bottom line is, we have seven innings to play — or more — against a very talented team that’s in the Elite Eight.”
