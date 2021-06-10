When Kentucky’s state softball tournament begins on June 11 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, it will have been 727 days since the previous state tournament ended. So much has unfolded during that stretch of time, both on and off the field.
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been well documented. It has touched everyone across the nation and around the globe. A small piece of that effect was felt among an innumerable amount of high school athletes in our state as all spring sports, including softball, were cancelled in 2020.
But after a darkened season, where bases sat untouched, dugouts remained empty and nobody heard the sound of a bat connecting with a ball, the 2021 season delivered everything softball fans had been missing.
Now, a year removed from uncertainty, it’s time to crown a new state champion.
In our area, two teams look to claim that crown. Lewis County represents the 16th Region and the Johnson Central Lady advanced out of the 15th Region.
“This is uncharted territory for us,” said Lady Lions coach Joe Hampton.
Specifically, it’s been “uncharted” for about 44 years. That’s how long it’s been since a Lewis County team had claimed a region title in any sport.
“For that long duration, since the 1977 baseball team, I’m just very happy,” coach Hampton said. “For the school and community, to bring pride here to the county, It’s a big deal for everybody.”
The Lady Lions have played solid ball this year, anchored by their impressive sophomore pitcher Emily Cole.
“It starts with Emily Cole,” Hampton said. “She’s the heartbeat of this team. Every time she takes the mound, she gives us a great opportunity to win.”
With an ERA of 0.72, Cole’s earned run average is second in the state. Cole has the lowest mark in the state tournament field and she’s fifth in the state in strikeouts.
“Her performance gives everyone out there confidence,” Hampton said of Cole. “The team knows that even when we don’t produce at the plate, we can still be successful. She works daily and her work ethic is unbelievable.”
But she doesn’t do it alone.
“Everybody else backs her up and does their job defensively and at the plate,” Hampton said,” to take advantage of the opportunity Emily’s pitching gives us.”
When looking ahead to the state tournament, Hampton has a straight-forward game plan.
“We need to do what we do best to be successful, it’s still the same game,” Hampton said. “We need to play good defense and let Emily give us that chance at the mound and back her up at the plate.”
As for Johnson Central, they look to use the adversity they’ve overcome this year to motivate them to the title.
“This team has overcome big obstacles this year,” Johnson Central assistant coach Craig DeLong said.
“Obviously, like the other teams in the state, we lost our season last year,” he added. “We had one of our assistant coaches pass away, their head coach had to step away after losing his dad, so it’s been tough on our girls but we’re like a family. We’ve all come together and gone through it to get here.”
Through their adversity, Johnson Central has become a very well-rounded team. The Lady Eagles rank in the top 15 in the state in hits, RBIs and home runs. They are also in the top 20 in runs.
“We’re starting to click right now, after not being healthy until the midpoint of the season, but all around we’re playing well right now,” said DeLong.
“Our lineup is deep, we have 10 or 11 girls that can really hit it,” he continued. “(We had) at least eight players with home runs this year. We play small ball when we have to, but when need to play long ball we have that, too.”
Johnson Central’s offense is highlighted by slugger Randi DeLong, who is tied for most home runs in the state and ranks in the top 25 of almost every offensive stat kept.
The Lady Eagles are also well-served from the mound. Since the post season began with the 57th District Tournament, Johnson Central has only given up one run. The team ranks in the top 5 in the state for strikeouts.
“We have three really good pitchers,” DeLong said. “Chloe VanHoose leads us as a senior who’s been there before. She loves the big games and has all kinds of experience.”
Johnson Central has a luxury that many other teams would be envious of: a solid bullpen. Pitching behind VanHoose is Madelyn Vaughn and Emily Adkins, both of whom sport an ERA of 2.30 and have performed very well in big games.
“Chloe is our ace, but the other two are just right behind her. I can call on any of the three at any time. They’re all fresh right now, which is a big advantage at this time of the year.”
As for the tournament, DeLong is hoping the experience of this team can help carry them along to the title.
“I know Boyle County is a tough, well-coached team,” Delong said,” but we’re not going to be afraid. We’ve played tough competition all year to prepare us for this time of the year. We’re hoping to play top-notch ball when we get there.”
Everything that these teams have done for the last 727 days will culminate in just a few short days. The 16 teams that will take the field as region champions have already accomplished a tremendous amount given where we were this time last year.
But only one can cap off the return to softball with the state’s top prize.
Lewis County plays Wolfe County today in Lexington ast 11 a.m.
“The lights get brighter when you’re on the big stage,” Hampton said. “We need to make sure that the glare doesn’t get to us.”
For 15 teams, that light will overpower and wash them out. For one, however, they will bask in it as state champions.