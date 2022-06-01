Cheyenne D’Souza was the flex player — the one who plays in the field, but for whom the designated player bats — in Lewis County’s run to the state semifinals in 2021.
Chad Case saw the potential for more from D’Souza and set out to find it before they even stepped onto the field together.
And it didn’t start with chats about hitting technique between the senior outfielder and the first-year coach. It began with attendance at as many of the Lions’ basketball games as Case could make, to watch, support and learn about D’Souza and Lewis County’s other softball players that also chased the roundball.
“We built a very good relationship before I even saw them on the softball field at all,” Case said. “So once Cheyenne got to me, we felt like we knew each other right off, and I told her what I expected. and once I started seeing the potential that she had, I just started filling her mind with how good that she possibly could be.”
Thus began the work of turning D’Souza — an .071 hitter last season — into an offensive contributor.
“This kid’s hitting bomb after bomb in practice,” Case said, so he set out to help D’Souza transition that to games.
The payoff has been immense. After what Case characterized as another slow start to this season offensively, D’Souza has stuck with it to raise her batting average nearly 200 points, to .262, along with 20 runs batted in and 23 runs scored.
“I think a lot of it, from last season to this season, was the mental aspect of the game,” Case said, “because when the kid comes out in practice, she hit the ball a ton. Last season, I feel like her mental game was off a little bit and she struggled a little bit with that. ... She’s been exceptional all year long.”
D’Souza has also shown a knack for producing in big moments. Her solo home run in the second inning of the 16th Region Tournament final started Lewis County’s offensive onslaught in a 15-0 victory over Raceland on Wednesday in Licking River.
She was also 2 for 3 a night earlier in the semifinals against Boyd County, and came up with a sixth-inning RBI as Lewis County broke free from a tie game through five frames. and D’Souza produced the only extra-base hit the Lions had in the quarterfinals against Rowan County, as well as putting the ball in play that led to a game-ending Vikings error in the ninth inning.
That allowed Lewis County to fend off an upset attempt in the region’s opening round, after which the Lions played with a little less pressure, D’Souza said.
“Coach Chad helped me a lot with my batting,” D’Souza said. “He made more confident in every at-bat.”
That was a process for D’Souza, an accomplished basketball player who was voted onto the All-Area team three times and averaged 16.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and shot 53.7% from the field as a senior.
Softball was tougher for D’Souza, but the stretch run of her senior season has showcased her growing comfort there.
“She told me that softball hasn’t come easy for her,” Lewis County girls basketball coach Jay Fite said, “so I know that she has worked hard for these moments.
“She has continued to get mentally and physically tougher over the years on the hardwood. Glad to see that carry over and for her to be playing her best softball at the right time.”
D’Souza’s emergence has provided another productive bat for a Lewis County lineup that needed some help in its bottom third.
Kayla Sullivan is hitting .608 in the leadoff spot, Sarah Paige Weddington is batting .351 in the second slot and Emily Cole is a .541 hitter in the No. 3 hole.
Getting runners on base ahead of them became a focus, Case said, especially with Cole frequently being pitched around or intentionally walked. She drew eight intentional free passes from Raceland alone over the course of the season.
“The coaches and I were like, hey, if we can get one or two out of the three (from the 7-8-9 spots on base), then we get back to the top of the lineup, we’re gonna be OK,” Case said. “Well, fortunately, Cheyenne is that kid that stepped up and became that .300 hitter that we’ve needed all season long, and has turned out great for our team. and couldn’t have happened at a better time.”
D’Souza has seen her own contribution to that offensive rhythm.
“I felt more as one as a team,” she said. “I felt like we were all together and we were all on the same page on what we wanted to do, and we got it.”