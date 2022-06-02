Eight days between games wasn't Chad Case's vision of how to stay sharp for Lewis County's biggest outings of the year. But the layoff did afford the Lions the opportunity to watch and wait as their state tournament first-round opponent revealed itself.
So Lewis County gathered Tuesday night, got some Mexican food and streamed the 10th Region Tournament title game on the big screen, Case said. And Harrison County's 4-3 victory over Pendleton County made an impression.
"I think all my kids left out of there confident, but knowing how good Harrison County is," Case said. "We have to play our best game to come out on top. We know that."
That isn't a new concept for the Lions. Coming off a Cinderella run to the state semifinals in 2021, Lewis County absorbed just about every opponent's best shot all season -- and handled them well enough to repeat as 16th Region Tournament champion with a 15-0 defeat of Raceland on May 25 in Licking River.
"It's very stressful as a team," Lions ace Emily Cole said after that game. "Coming in, everybody wants to beat us, everyone plays their best game against us, so we really have to come out with our best game every game."
Lewis County's best led to a school single-season record win total across all sports of 31 wins and counting. In the middle of it is Cole, a Marshall commit who is 30-3 in the circle with a 0.85 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 207 innings of work.
Cole is four punchouts away from 1,000 for her career, Case said.
"We expect to go against one of the best pitchers in the state, because that's exactly what she is," Fillies coach Chad Persinger said. "She'll get anybody's attention."
Persinger sees a path, though, to success for Harrison County, making its first state tournament appearance since 2017.
"I feel like we match up overall pretty good," he said. "If we can get the ball in play, is the main thing against someone like (Cole). We know that we need a good game out of (pitcher) Bella (Persinger, the coach's daughter) and a good defensive game, but that's been our bread and butter lately is our defense. We're very happy where it's at right now."
That hasn't escaped Case's notice either.
"You put balls on the ground, they're gonna throw you out. You hit lazy fly balls, they're gonna catch them," Case said. "So we just gotta be sound offensively and do what we've been doing all year long."
That side of the ball begins with leadoff hitter Kayla Sullivan. She's hitting .608 with 64 runs, 37 RBIs, 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 stolen bases in 45 attempts.
Cole hits .541, with seven homers, 14 doubles and 41 RBIs for the Lions (31-5).
Sarah Paige Weddington is batting .351, with 41 runs and 29 RBIs, and Alanna Puente hits .328 with 37 RBIs and 22 runs. Kelsi Tackett is a .327 hitter and has driven in 18 runs.
Lewis County has been practicing at 8 p.m. to mimic conditions for tonight's scheduled first pitch of 9 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Case said.
"I wasn't real excited about the (eight)-day layoff," Case said, "but as of right now, I've never seen my kids more focused than they are right now. They're giving 110%."
Bella Persinger paces the Fillies in the circle with a 1.89 ERA, a 26-11 record and 209 punchouts in 199 2-3 frames.
Kara Hines -- who saw significant time as a seventh-grader the last time Harrison County made the state tournament in Owensboro, Chad Persinger said -- hits .448 with 48 runs, 28 RBIs and 13 doubles.
She's one of five Fillies regulars hitting .300 or better. Savannah White is a .371 hitter, with 50 RBIs and eight homers, and Bella Persinger bats .357 with 32 RBIs.
Case and Persinger are in notably different spots in their coaching careers. Case, in his first season as a high school coach, is 1-for-1 in region titles. Persinger is also enjoying his first region championship, but it's in his 21st season as a head coach.
Persinger put 20 seasons in at his alma mater, Bracken County -- 12 leading the Polar Bears softball program, five coaching boys basketball and three skippering baseball -- and never reached a region tournament final, no easy task at the All "A"-sized school in Brooksville.
Winning a region championship for the first time with his three daughters -- Bella, Kira and Julie -- on the Fillies roster has made it even more special, Persinger said.
"I've been wondering what it felt like," he said. "It is a personal goal that I've always had to get to go there, but I got three kids on the team. It's definitely more about them. I wanted them to get to experience something at this level. We're just all excited that we're gonna get this opportunity to play there."
The teams met last season, with Lewis County dealing Harrison County a 10-0 defeat in a triangle in Maysville. They were scheduled to play again early this season, but that game was rained out and the teams had no mutual days off to make it up, Case said.
