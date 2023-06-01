LEXINGTON Rowan County’s Brynlee Walker stretched to secure the game’s biggest putout.
Freshman starter Trinity Lambert was stretched to the limit but never broke.
Senior Haven Ford stretched the field with her power display.
The Vikings’ first state tournament game in 15 years had plenty of memorable moments, including the final outcome. Rowan County defeated McCracken County, 4-2, in an opening-round victory at John Cropp Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the program’s first-ever State win.
“They are a young team,” Rowan County coach Larry Slone said, “and they aren’t quite aware of how important these things are. They just go play. It’s a big deal. We are pretty happy.”
Ford has played in a multitude of big games, whether on the basketball court or the diamond, but it was her first time on the state stage and she loved sharing the moment with her teammates.
“I didn’t have that experience, but being able to experience it now, I’m full of excitement,” Ford said. “It’s a first for everyone right now. We are playing off of emotion. We have to settle down and stick to what we have been doing to be successful. Moving forward, we just have to keep doing our thing and not let the moment get too big.”
Lambert took that message to heart as the young pitcher stepped into the circle on a college softball field for the first time. She went the distance against the Mustangs. The freshman gave up just four hits and one earned run.
Lambert battled through a tense opening frame where she had to deliver 27 pitches but she came through unscathed. She finished with 107 pitches, 66 for strikes.
“I just had to reset,” Lambert said, “and pretend it’s like the first batter again.”
“It’s been a long season and I am glad that we have made it this far,” she added. “We just want to go out there and play the game we have been playing all season. We want to make the plays and when we get to bat, put the ball in play.”
Slone has seen a similar pattern from his club this season so he knew they had the perseverance to push through it.
“We’ve had that happen nearly all year,” Slone said. “In the first inning, we have really struggled to get out of it or through it without giving up two or three runs. (Trinity) battled back and she gets stronger and better with her control.”
The Vikings found themselves in more peril in the late innings. McCracken County put the tying runs on base in the fifth and sixth frames but could not find the necessary connection to get them home.
“We knew that we are going to give up three to four runs a game with the pitching that we have,” McCracken County coach Tony Hayden said. “We have to score six or seven to win any game that we are in. The biggest play of the day was our leadoff runner in the first inning called out for leaving first base early (on a steal attempt). It set the tone for the game.”
“If we do what we normally do, and move runners over, it could have been a different game,” he continued. “I won’t take anything away with how the Rowan County girl threw her tail off out there. She made us look bad.”
Raygan Rogers appeared to have extra bases when she sent a ball into the right-center field gap with two outs in the sixth stanza. Walker raced over and reached out to snare the fly ball and preserve Rowan County’s lead.
“I told her that probably covers up those two pick-off plays she got at first base,” Slone said with a grin. “It was a super play. It probably changed the ball game.”
Ford said her team’s ability to keep their composure, combined with a few key defensive plays, aided in the victory.
“The nerves can take away our mental focus,” Ford said. “We all have trust in each other. We know that we can go out and make those plays. We just have to make sure on defense that we are getting behind our pitcher. We can rally with any part of our lineup.”
Lauryn Eastham and Kassi Perkins opened the second inning with doubles to get Rowan County (34-4) on the board first. McCracken County (31-6) answered right back in the third. Rodgers tripled over the right fielder and later beat a throw home on a squeeze play.
Ford had the final word in the third. Malana Hamm reached on a free pass and the senior followed with a no-doubt home run that nearly hit the scoreboard over the left-field wall.
“She does a lot for the team, hitting and in the field,” Lambert said. “It got the energy going. (The home run) got us motivated and playing well.”
It was the 19th homer for Ford this season. The blast elevates her to No. 2 in the state and her 83rd RBI stands on top of the state list.
“I was just taking what she was giving me,” Ford said. “In my first at-bat, I kind of missed a spot. I made those adjustments and I was trying to make solid contact (in the third). I did and it went out.”
Walker produced an RBI single for the Vikings in the fourth inning. Mikaela Coburn drove in a run with a base hit for the Mustangs in the fifth.
After getting that first win, Rowan County hopes they can settle into the environment. Playing on the final weekend is now within reach.
The Vikings will meet Johnson Central, 3-1 winners over Highlands, in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 2.
MCCRACKEN CO. 001 010 0 – 2 4 1
ROWAN CO. 012 100 X – 4 7 3
Hawes, White (4) and Walker; Lambert and Eastham. W—Lambert. L—Hawes. 2B—Eastham (RC), Perkins (RC), Lambert (RC). 3B—Rodgers (MC). HR—Ford (RC).