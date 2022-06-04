LEXINGTON The large electronic scoreboard at John Cropp Stadium can only display a 12-inning line score before it must reset and start over again at one.
Lewis County and Harrison County proved to the fans in the stands and the rest of the commonwealth that they had plenty of softball still left in them.
The two teams dueled into the wee hours of Saturday morning in a game that took over three hours to complete. Neither team could dent that scoreboard over the left-field wall for 12 frames until the Fillies, who left 18 runners on base heading into the 13th inning, finally cashed in on their final scoring opportunity.
Emma Hamm lined a base hit that found the turf in center field. It allowed Allison Dye to come home with the winning run in a 1-0 walk-off victory in the opening round of the state tournament.
“We were playing one the best pitchers in the state,” Harrison County coach Chad Persinger said. “We knew that we would have our hands full. We just couldn’t get the big hit and we had several opportunities. I felt like there were several times that we should have got it done but didn’t. The resiliency of this bunch allowed us to hang in there.”
Lewis County keeps making history after reaching the state semifinals last year. The Lions won 31 games this season, a mark that no varsity team has ever reached in school history. Coach Chad Case said the team kept fighting and never gave up.
“I told the girls that I am proud of what they’ve done,” Case said, “because they fought until the very end. We were trying to manufacture a run any way we could. We knew how good their defense was and it was hard to get anything through.”
Both starting pitchers were not in a giving mood. Lewis County ace Emily Cole hurled an eye-popping 257 pitches, struck out 15 batters and walked six.
Harrison County eventually loaded the bases in the first two frames. Cole ended the first inning with consecutive punchouts and handled a grounder hit back in the circle to close out the second. The junior preceded the final play with her 1,000th career strikeout.
“You could tell these kids were getting tired,” Case said. “We were trying every way in the world to make something happen. Emily did a great job. She always does. They came up with several hits, but our defense played well. … My kids have nothing to hang their heads about when they walk out of here.”
Eighth-grader Bella Persinger took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before Cole broke it up with an infield single. The pitcher posted 13 strikeouts and retired 12 straight batters between the third and sixth innings.
“We put her in a lot of tough situations,” said Chad Persinger, father and coach. “We play a lot of big-time travel ball. Last year, with a big crowd at the final of the region tournament, we lost in extra innings. I thought we would be here (in 2021). She learned a lot with that. She works her tail off and she doesn’t get rattled. I was more rattled calling the pitches. I am proud of her. She puts so much pressure on herself. Man, what a game she just threw.”
Unfortunately, Lewis County missed its spark at the top of the batting order. Kayla Sullivan injured her shoulder in practice on Thursday and had the miss the game. Case said he didn’t want to take any chances with her bright future that lies ahead even though Sullivan wanted to be on the field.
Sullivan earned a .608 average and scored 64 runs this season.
“When Kayla Sullivan is on the field, she makes her team better,” Case said. “You take a .600 hitter out of your lineup, and you’ve taken a big loss. I hate it for the kid because she wanted to be out there so bad. These kids battled and did a great job tonight.”
Sarah Paige Weddington, who moved up the lineup into the leadoff spot, gave Lewis County (31-6) its best chance to score after a leadoff triple in the 11th inning. Bella Persinger induced a pop out to record the first out. After an intentional walk to Cole, Persinger snared a line drive in the circle and spun around to double off the courtesy runner at first base to quell the scoring chance.
“Our defense made every play,” Chad Persinger said. “We didn’t have an error. It’s been our calling card lately. There were times when they had a girl on third base with nobody out. We continued to make plays. I can’t say enough about our entire team.”
Dye entered the game in the fourth inning and reached base in all five of her plate appearances. She was 3 for 5 and opened the 13th inning with a base hit. Julie Persinger followed with a single and Owyn McCoy drew an intentional walk to load the bases one more time for Harrison County (31-11).
Hamm took advantage and produce a final hit and the lone run in the three hour and 27-minute contest. It was the first state tournament appearance for the Fillies since 2017. Chad Persinger felt his team embraced the big stage.
“They handled it really well,” Chad Persinger said. “I didn’t see many nerves at all. I am proud of them.”
Harrison County meets Lexington Catholic in Friday’s first state quarterfinal at 10 a.m.
LEWIS CO. 000 000 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
HARRISON CO. 000 000 000 000 1 — 1 11 0
Cole and Lucas; I. Persinger and Hudgins. W—I. Persinger. L—Cole. 2B—Hines (HC). 3B—Weddington (LC).
