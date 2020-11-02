RUSSELL Marvin Meredith Gymnasium held its first ever volleyball state tournament match on Monday night.
Russell decided to throw a block party.
The Lady Devils’ length and athleticism along the front line gave Paintsville fits for three sets as the home team collected another postseason sweep in a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19) win over the visiting Lady Tigers.
“It was a big influence on our team,” Paintsville coach Dawn Kinner said. “They were one of the biggest teams that we have faced this season. They are incredible blockers. We worked in practice this week on tooling the block and using their hands but tonight just wasn’t our night.”
Junior Christin Corey led the rejection resistance at the net. Unofficially, she collected or was part of eight scoring blocks. The sizeable advantage made it difficult for Paintsville to find scoring lanes during the match. Corey said the team had an extra spring in their step playing on their home floor in the opening round of the state tournament.
“It was awesome,” Corey said. “… There was so much more enthusiasm, and everybody was much more excited.”
Russell coach Tiffany Perry has seen a more defense-minded squad heading into the postseason. She expected to see another gritty effort against the Lady Tigers and her team did not let her down.
“Our defense was really good tonight,” Perry said. “We harp on that. The offense can only score if the defense gets the ball up. We work on that tirelessly. They have really transformed in the last three weeks. I saw more of that come out tonight. They have been doing really well.”
“I am very thankful that we had this opportunity to host Paintsville,” she added. “We have been to their place and to their tournament several times. They have always been really good to us. I was looking forward to having them here for the first time.”
The Lady Devils grabbed the early lead in the first set and would never relinquish it. Mallory Allen blasted a kill to increase Russell’s advantage to 14-8. Paintsville managed to close the gap to two after a Kynzi Slone ace, but it would be as close as the Lady Tigers would get.
Corey recorded a kill later in the stanza then she added a scoring block to close out the frame. The striker rotates in during each set and enters with a mindset that no shot can get past her outstretched arms.
“It makes me more confident,” Corey said. “I feel like I am scaring the players on the other team. I feel like they are not going to try as much to get the ball past me.”
“I just want to (help) keep us ahead or get back up ahead of (the opponent),” she added. “I want to come in and make sure that I score as many points as I can.”
Corey also led Russell with seven kills. McKenna Barfield and Allen each contributed three. Sadie Hill dished out 11 assists.
“Christin really showed up tonight,” Perry said. “She impressed me. I know what she is capable of. I played her a lot as a sophomore because I saw her potential. She has the highest vertical on the team. She is athletic.
“She is the one player that will look at you and asks what I did wrong and how can I fix it. It makes her stand out from a lot of kids on the court and off the court. She wants instruction.”
Paintsville jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead in Set 2 prompting Perry to call a timeout. Russell (20-2) answered with a 10-2 run to reclaim the advantage. Paintsville once again fought back to shrink the deficit to one, but Lady Devils negated any thoughts of a rally to take a 2-0 match lead.
“We have fought back this year,” Kinner said. “We have got down in games but came back and won. Tonight, we just couldn’t get over that hump. We would start to make a comeback, and something would happen.”
The third set was tied on seven occasions before the Lady Devils found some separation. An Allen kill and a Paintsville miscue during a four-point spurt gave Russell control of the margin for good.
After winning its first region title since 2012, Russell will now move on to its first state quarterfinal match since 2008 as an encore. The Lady Devils will meet West Jessamine at George Rogers Clark High School on Friday at 9:00 a.m.
Perry believes the team will be ready for the early wake-up call. Most of the offseason workouts were conducted during the same timeframe and after reeling off 15 straight victories, Russell travels to Winchester with an abundance of confidence.
“It’s harder in games against opponents you know because there is a lot more emotion in those games,” Perry said. “You don’t see the full potential all the time during the season. Postseason comes and you see what teams are really made of. Winning the region and coming home tonight to play, it is great. We thought we would never play at home again.”
Hailey Little hit nine kills to lead Paintsville (19-3). Bella Blackburn tallied 14 assists.
(606) 326-2654 |