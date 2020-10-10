BOWLING GREEN Kate Hanni's right arm is at about 50%, according to her father and coach, but the Ashland senior is hanging in there in the state tournament.
Hanni carded a 5-over-par 77 on Friday to tie for 14th at Bowling Green Country Club entering the second round.
"It wasn't pretty, but Kate's always been a grinder," Ashland coach Mark Hanni said. "Her right arm is still pretty weak ... so not hitting it very far."
Hanni has a pinched nerve along the artery below the elbow, her father said.
She is seven shots back of leader Elizabeth Eberle of Madison Central.
"Great round considering everything going on," Mark Hanni said. "Shows what kind of player she is. We'll see what happens tomorrow — hope she can stay pain-free."
Other northeastern Kentucky players who made the cut are Paintsville's Izzy Christy (tied for 26th at 79), East Carter's Lauren Nolty (tied for 60th at 86) and Russell's Tessa Leibee (tied for 66th at 87).
Ashland is 11th in the team competition, shooting a collective 393.
Marshall County is the leader with a 26-over-par 314. The Lady Marshals lead Lexington Christian by six shots, South Warren by 10 strokes and Sacred Heart by 15.