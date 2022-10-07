BOWLING GREEN Two northeastern Kentucky players are in the top 11 of the state girls golf tournament headed to the second and final round today.
Paintsville’s Izzy Christy is tied for third, having shot a 4-over-par 76 in the first round on Friday, four shots behind leader Trinity Beth of Marshall County.
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy is in a four-way tie for eighth after carding a 78 on Friday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Christy got off to a tough start, with a bogey and a double-bogey on her first two holes. But she parred the third and birdied No. 4, and reeled off seven consecutive pars after that to hang near the top of the leaderboard.
Christy carded three bogeys on the back nine, with one birdie.
Christy is tied with South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan and Cooper’s Reagan Ramage at 76.
Kennedy posted three bogeys and a double-bogey in a span of six holes on back nine. She rallied with her only birdie of the day on No. 18. Kennedy is tied with Madison Southern’s Kasey Cameron, Madison Central’s Claira Beth Ramsey and Bullitt East’s Macie Brown at 78.
East Carter’s Emily Ledford is tied in 79th with a 95.
Beth leads the field with an even-par 72. Cathryn Brown of Lyon County is second, one shot back.
Madison Central leads the team standings with a 320, collectively 32 over par. Marshall County is seven shots back in second.
Cooper (341), Lexington Catholic (345) and Sacred Heart (347) round out the top five. Mason County, the Region 12 Tournament champion, is in ninth (393).