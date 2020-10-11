BOWLING GREEN Paintsville freshman Izzy Christy rallied on the final 10 holes of the state golf tournament to pace northeastern Kentucky performers over the weekend.
After starting 4-over-par through her first eight holes in the second round at Bowling Green Country Club, Christy played her last 10 holes at even par on Saturday, per Lady Tigers coach Nick VanHoose, to climb into a tie for 13th place for the tournament.
“Had a good time at State and looks forward to coming back,” VanHoose said of the Paintsville ninth-grader.
Christy shot a two-day 155 to finish 11 over par.
Ashland’s Kate Hanni was tied for 14th through one round but, battling a pinched nerve along the artery below her right elbow, Hanni had to take her foot off the gas on the last eight holes and finished with an 82 on Saturday to card a two-day 159.
“Hard to stomach what's happened to her the last three weeks,” Ashland coach Mark Hanni said. “You go from tied for the lead in All-State points, with four Tier-1 wins with a combined (10-under par), to where you're scared to putt because your hand is shaking too badly. Just heartbreaking. But she made the cut (at State) five straight years, and has two top-10s, which is pretty good.”
Among other area players to make the individual cut, Russell’s Tessa Leibee shot a two-day 176 to tie for 64th, East Carter’s Lauren Nolty fired a 181 for 74th.
Ashland’s Carley Cullop shot an 87 on Saturday in her second round.
Apollo’s Macey Brown topped Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle in a one-hole playoff to win the state championship. Both shot 1-over-par 145s in regulation.
Marshall County pulled away from a six-shot lead on Lexington Christian after Day 1 to win the title with a 619, 39 shots fewer than second-place South Warren.
Ashland placed 11th with a collective 795.