RICHMOND It may have been a missed opportunity, but the Menifee County girls hope it won’t be their last.
The Wildcats had a chance to extend their stay at the All “A” Classic state tournament, but they lost that chance when they lost the ball too many times in their first-round game Wednesday.
Menifee County surrendered the ball 26 times in a 49-36 loss to Whitefield Academy, and while Menifee County were almost certainly underdogs, coach Adam Adkins said he’s certain things could have turned out differently if not for those turnovers.
“We thought it was possible,” Adkins said. “Our girls believed that we could win this game.”
Making its first All “A” state appearance in seven years, Menifee County didn’t wilt under the bright lights at Baptist Health Arena.
The Wildcats from Frenchburg did, however, struggle against Whitefield’s 1-3-1 defense, despite Adkins’ best efforts to prepare them for it.
“We knew that it was coming,” Adkins said. “We worked on it in practice, but you can’t duplicate some of their size, some of their speed. They get to the corners very quick.”
It made for a quick exit for Menifee County, but Adkins said he hopes it won’t be the last time some of these players compete in the statewide small-school tournament.
“We have four seniors, but a lot of the scoring comes from the younger kids,” he said. “We anticipate that this stage tonight can set the stage for coming here next year and winning some games and actually doing some damage.”
Shalyne Baker scored 11 points to lead Menifee County (14-7), which had won eight of its previous 10 games.
Baker scored eight points in the second quarter, and she had consecutive 3-point plays early in the period to give the Lady Cats their last lead at 12-7.
Whitefield (16-4), which reached the All “A” semifinals last year, scored the last seven points of the first half to take an 18-16 lead, then seized control of the game in the third quarter. Whitefield Academy scored 11 straight points while keeping Menifee County off the scoreboard for some 5 1/2 minutes.
Menifee County fell behind 38-29 during that run, then righted themselves in the fourth quarter and began whittling into the deficit.
Two 3-pointers by Jaycee Gevedon and one by Taylor Parks pulled Menifee County within 41-36 with 1:03 to play, but Whitefield closed out the game by making its last 10 free throws.
“We started figuring things out the last four minutes, but it was a little too late,” Adkins said.
Adkins said he was pleased with Menifee County’s play on defense, as it held Whitefield to 39 percent shooting from the field and Whitefield Academy went just 2 for 17 from 3-point range.
“We knew that we could cause some havoc and problems,” he said. “Our game is pressing. We knew that their guards didn’t like that pressure, and we definitely didn’t want to let them walk the ball up and be able to move it around.”
Whitefield committed 13 turnovers.
Menifee County held a 31-23 edge on the boards, led by Morgan Wells with 11 rebounds and Baker with 10.
Gevedon and Kylee Hall had six points each for Menifee County, and Taylor Parks had four assists.
Menifee County returns to 61st District play Monday against Fleming County, and Adkins said there is much to be learned from their All “A” experience as they move toward the postseason.
“What I don’t want to happen is the hangover like, ‘Oh, this was our state,’” he said. “I don’t know if Menifee’s ever had a team that’s won the All “A” (regional) and then won the district, so we want to get over that hump.”
He said he also wants his players to remember how this loss feels.
“We have a unique group,” Adkins said. “They know when they lose and they had a chance to win, so they know that tonight we missed an opportunity to maybe catch them off guard. But I think we’re going to build from this. … The whole community came out and it was an amazing experience, and the kids, I think, are going to build from that and our program’s going to grow.”
WHITEFIELD FG FT REB TP
Poole 5-11 4-6 3 14
Smith 6-12 3-5 7 16
S. Ritter 0-2 3-4 0 3
Spieker 2-8 0-0 6 5
Thompson 3-8 5-6 1 11
K. Ritter 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 16-41 15-21 23 49
FG Pct.: 39.0. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 2-17 (Poole 0-2, Smith 1-6, S. Ritter 0-1, Spieker 1-6, Thompson 0-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Gevedon 2-8 0-0 1 6
Parks 1-2 0-0 1 3
Baker 3-10 6-7 10 12
M. Wells 2-4 3-4 11 7
A. Wells 1-6 0-0 1 2
Burgess 0-0 0-0 0 0
G. Jones 0-0 0-0 0 0
B. Jones 0-0 0-0 0 0
Woodard 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hall 1-3 3-4 5 6
TEAM 2
TOTAL 10-34 12-15 31 36
FG Pct.: 29.4. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 4-16 (Gevedon 2-8, Parks 1-1, Baker 0-1, A. Wells 0-4, Woodard 0-1, Hall 1-1). PF: 19. Fouled out: Parks. Turnovers: 26.
WHITEFIELD 7 11 15 16 — 49
MENIFEE CO. 6 10 5 15 — 36
Officials: Darrell Wilson, Tony Pompilio, Jeremy Grantham.