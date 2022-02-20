GEORGETOWN Johnson Central wrestling coach Darren Gamble drove the team’s bus to and from the KHSAA First Round State Tournament 2 at Great Crossing on Saturday.
Once Gamble’s Golden Eagles got there, opponents likely felt metaphorically struck by a gold and black bus.
Johnson Central was first in the team standings by nearly 50 points and qualified a competitor for the state finals from each of the 14 weight classes in a dominant performance.
“Just super proud of the way our kids performed,” Gamble said after piloting the bus back to Paintsville. “As a coach, we do everything we can to prepare them for this moment. I don’t know that we expected all 14 of them to qualify — we were hoping — but we had some overachievers, and just super proud of them.”
Four Golden Eagles won semi-state individual titles: JD Morris (113 pounds), Reece Goss (144), Chase Price (190) and Jesse McCoy (215).
Morris, competing despite a stomach bug, according to Gamble, beat Campbell County’s Mason Orth by decision, 5-3, in the 113-pound final.
Goss knocked off Lafayette’s Jasitin Kubwimana by fall in the 144 final, Price defeated Ryle’s Trey Fleek by decision, 4-1, at 190, and McCoy topped Madison Southern’s Rocky Whitehead by 6-3 decision in the 215 final.
Ten more Golden Eagles finished eighth or better in their bracket, which carried with it a berth in Friday and Saturday’s state finals at George Rogers Clark.
Adam Williams came in second at 126 and Zack McCoart was runner-up at 165.
Ryan Smith placed third at 106, Patrick Meek was third at 120, Seth Davis took third at 150 and Dalton Matney — son of the late legendary former Golden Eagles coach Jim Matney, who died in September — placed third at 175.
Jake Cain came in fourth at 138, Logan Castle was fifth at 157, Caleb Barnes came in seventh at 132 and Brady Adkins produced a seventh-place showing in the heavyweight class.
West Carter’s Sam Rayburn and Boyd County’s Skyeler Tallent will also represent northeastern Kentucky in the state finals. Rayburn placed fifth at 215 and Tallent came in sixth as a heavyweight.
Tallent’s advancement is the Lions’ deepest into the state tournament, coach Clayton McClelland said, since Boyd County revived its wrestling program in 2013. Its last state placer was in the 1970s.
“Skyeler has worked extremely hard this season,” McClelland said, “and really developed himself as a wrestler. A long tournament day, like today, is incredibly difficult to find success, and he did.”
The state wrestling tournament format continues to change — that manifested itself in its third format in as many years Saturday — but one constant is Johnson Central excellence. That trend continued Saturday as the Golden Eagles scored 270 points to out-distance runner-up Ryle’s 223.5.
In 2021, with the KHSAA using four sub-state sites, the Golden Eagles more than doubled up runner-up Lafayette’s score, 91.5-42.5, at Martin County. In 2020, in the last year of region qualifiers advancing straight to State, Johnson Central placed third in the commonwealth in Alltech Arena.
All told, the Golden Eagles carry a streak of five consecutive top-four finishes to Winchester this week.
Of Johnson Central’s 14 qualifiers to the state finals, 11 of them competed in the 2021 semi-state round, as did Tallent and Rayburn.
They benefited from that outing, Gamble said.
“It’s always good to have experience,” Gamble said. “A lot of these kids, it’s the first time they’ve made it all the way to the State, but getting a chance to wrestle in (Semi-State) last year definitely gave experience to what they were gonna see today, even though it was a different format. A little bit tougher this year than it was last year with this format, but I think everybody set themselves up pretty good for next week at the state tournament.”
Campbell County (116.5), host Great Crossing (115.5) and Walton-Verona (104.5) rounded out the team top five.
West Carter came in 23rd (18.0). Ashland and Boyd County tied for 28th (12.0).