INEZ There was a time during Saturday’s KHSAA First-Round Site 4 wrestling Championship at Marin County it seemed as if there were two teams: Johnson Central and everyone else. That was because in the 14 weight classes, the Golden Eagles had 10 finalists.
“I think our kids wrestled well, they handled the pressure well,” Johnson Central coach Jim Matney said. “(But) I am a perfectionist that I always want something a little more.”
In total, 12 area wrestlers will advance to the state finals, which will include the top two finishers at each of the four sub-state tournaments and be held at George Rogers Clark on Saturday.
Johnson Central wrestlers captured five titles on Saturday, including Adam Williams at 113 pounds, Jacob Cain at 132 pounds, Seth Davis at 138 pounds, Chase Price at 182 pounds and Levid Rodriguez at 195 pounds. Ashland had two champions: Caleb Lovin at 126 pounds and Zane Christian at 220 pounds.
Five other Golden Eagles finished in second place in their weight class and also will advance to next week. That group includes James Morris at 105 pounds, Patrick Meek at 120 pounds, Caleb Barnes at 126 pounds, Reece Goss at 145 pounds and Zack McCoart at 160 pounds.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this was the first year in which the KHSAA employed the sub-state format, which included the top four finishers from each region.
In some cases, the results brought about few surprises, such as senior Williams and juniors Rodriquez and Christian, the latter two of which are undefeated this season. All three sailed through the event unscathed. However, there were a couple of area individuals who exceeded their statewide ranking.
Lovin upset Barnes in the final after dropping the championship match to him the previous weekend at the Region 8 Tournament, which also was held at Martin County. Lovin won on Saturday by a fall at 3:21. He used a special move to help him gain redemption.
“I really studied where I went wrong the last time I wrestled him (and) made sure that I did everything right (today) that went wrong the previous match,” Lovin said. “‘The Assassin,’ that was my successful move. It’s not Caleb Lovin-named, but I like to use it a lot, so we’ll call it my move.”
Cain, a junior, entered the sub-state with a 35-1 mark and pinned his first two opponents before outlasting Madison Southern’s Chris Begley in the final by an 8-3 decision.
“Today I felt really good on top and bottom working my moves. On top, I was able to turn everybody I wrestled and get my first two pins, and then leave the third match with the victory,” Cain said. “I think being able to ride (Begley) and been able to escape from the bottom was really helpful in that (championship) match.”
Davis won his first contest over Matthew Embry of Henry Clay by a fall at 0:34, then edged Wayne County’s Dakota Karr by a 6-4 decision. He capped off the day by dropping Bourbon County’s Cainon Akemon and pinning him at the 5:42 mark.
Williams, the defending state runner-up at 106 pounds, extended his 2021 record to 38-1. He pinned all three of his opponents in just two minutes and 46 seconds. He won the final match over McCreary Central’s Jeremiah Baird in 1:02.
Likewise, Rodriguez needed just three minutes and 22 seconds to dispatch each of his three opponents, capturing the title with a victory over Madison Southern’s Rocky Whitehead with a fall at the 1:22 mark.
Christian went the distance to win two of his three matches, including capturing a 8-2 decision over Devin Sanders of Wayne County in the finals.
Price, a sophomore, won his region title, but was seeded below Boyle County’s Ben Rush. The two met in the final with Price earning a 12-4 major decision.
Price credited Matney’s pre-tournament pep talk as a factor in his 3-0 run on Saturday.
“When I got my opponent down on the mat flat, I was using more of my shoulder to keep him on his belly so he couldn’t bounce up and stand up,” Price said of his strategy against his first two opponents. “I used it in the finals match and it worked. … I think he thought he had me when he realized that I was ranked lower than him and he thought I might have been worse than him. And I came out there and proved him wrong.”
A perceived lack of respect also motivated Matney, who admitted that he was concerned about how a largely youthful contingent would respond to the pressure of the day.
“I’m very proud of our kids,” he said. “They represent the mountains very well. It never fails that we have someone who throws off on our mountain kids and I heard it today. And it makes it even better, sweeter, honestly when we do win and just to show people that our kids are quality people. They’re good kids, hard-working kids and they are just mislabeled so badly. And when we can prove out on the mat that they are good, hard-working kids, it tickles me to death.”
Ashland coach Butch Scarberry was not fond of the sub-state concept.
“We had most of (our wrestlers) do what they set out to do … . My 126 (-pounder Lovin) finished way above what was expected. A couple guys fell short and that was disappointing,” he said. “I don’t like the new format. It leaves a lot of people home that could wrestle back to place at the state next week. A couple guys who wrestled back to third (today) could have wrestled back to place, including my guys, but this year they won’t get that opportunity.”
Boyd County and West Carter also had individuals qualify for the sub-state tournament.
The Comets had a pair of fourth-place finishers: freshman Raymond Rayburn at 138 pounds and junior Sam Rayburn at 195 pounds. Freshman Davin Skinner also claimed sixth at 113 pounds, while sophomore Braydyn Flener was eighth at 145 pounds. Boyd County junior Skyeler Tallent finished sixth in the 285-pound division, while classmate Ashton Dingess placed eighth at 160 pounds.
The state medalist round, which will include eight wresters in each weight class, will be held Saturday at George Rogers Clark.