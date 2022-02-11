LEXINGTON The Ninth Region boys champions ended the 16th Region titleist’s season in 2021 when Highlands upended Ashland in the Sweet Sixteen semifinals.
Could a rematch be in store?
The Ninth and 16th Region champs will meet in the first round of the 2022 boys state tournament, per the Sweet Sixteen draw held Friday. That game will be the last one of the first round of the boys tournament, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. March 17 in Rupp Arena.
The 16th Region’s top five boys teams, as ranked by RPI entering play Friday night and with records entering Friday’s fray: Ashland (18-5), Boyd County (17-4), Bath County (22-2), Russell (14-6) and Fleming County (15-9).
The Ninth Region’s top five, per RPI: Covington Catholic (19-4), Cooper (19-4), Dixie Heights (17-4), Lloyd Memorial (18-5) and Highlands (18-7).
The Tomcats have topped two of those five already this season, besting the Colonels, 71-60, on Jan. 29 and the Bluebirds, 75-57, Jan. 8. Both were in Anderson Gym.
The winner of that game gets either the Second or Fifth Region champion on March 18 at 6 p.m. The other first-round games in that half of the bracket match the 11th and First Region champs, as well as the Fourth and Seventh Region winners.
The 15th Region boys champ hooks up with the winner of the 13th Region on March 16 at 8:30 to close out the tournament’s first day.
The 15th Region’s top five, says RPI: Pikeville (22-1), Lawrence County (21-5), Paintsville (17-4), Betsy Layne (17-7) and Martin County (15-7).
And in the 13th: North Laurel (21-4), Knox Central (21-6), South Laurel (18-6), Bell County (20-4) and Corbin (17-6).
The winner of that game advances to face the 14th or the 10th Region champion on March 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Other first-round games in that half of the bracket: Sixth-12th winners and Third-Eighth champs.
The state semifinals and title game will again be played on the same day. The semis are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with the final set for 7 p.m.
In girls action, the 16th Region champion will play the winner of the Third Region on March 9 at 11 a.m.
The 16th Region’s top five teams in RPI rankings: Russell (19-5), Ashland (15-4), West Carter (18-7), Rowan County (18-8) and Morgan County (22-5).
And the Third: Owensboro Catholic (21-7), Breckenridge County (20-4), Meade County (20-6), Butler County (20-2) and Daviess County (14-10).
The winner of that game gets the victor of the Sixth and Fifth Region’s first-round matchup on March 11 at 1:30 p.m.
Other first-round games in that half: First-12th and Second-11th.
The 15th Region winner opposes the Ninth Region titleist on March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
The 15th Region’s top five teams per RPI: Pikeville (24-2), Shelby Valley (20-7), Lawrence County (19-7), Martin County (18-4) and Floyd Central (17-7).
And in the Ninth: Notre Dame (17-3), Conner (20-3), Ryle (16-6), Dixie Heights (19-6) and Newport Central Catholic (18-7).
That game’s winner meets either the 14th or Fourth Region champion on March 11 at 6 p.m.
Other first-round games in that half: 13th-10th and Seventh-Eighth.
The girls season’s final day is scheduled for March 12. The semifinals are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and the title game at 7 p.m.