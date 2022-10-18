LEXINGTON Boyd County knew the steepness of the task in its state tournament opener on Tuesday night: defending state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar on its own pitch.
In fact, the Lions knew from personal experience. The Bulldogs eliminated the Lions 4-0 in the state quarterfinals last year.
But the score was competitive deep into the second half in that one, and Boyd County was intent on making sure it was no easy out on Tuesday, either.
“It was all about making somebody earn their spot to the Elite Eight,” Lions coach Logan Price said. “If it was gonna be us, then we were gonna earn it, but we knew daggone well we were gonna try to make (Dunbar) earn it as well, and we feel like we did.”
Boyd County went into the second half still tied 0-0 before the Bulldogs got goals from Joany Chavez about two minutes into the second half and Arturo Gutierrez later on to win by that 2-0 margin, reported The Herald-Leader.
According to Price, the Lions’ spacing was a bit off on Chavez’s tally, and Gutierrez’s needed a deflection to get across the goal line.
Price credited assistant coaches JW Jarrell and Jack Sanderson with helping devise the game plan, and the Lions (11-4-2) with effectively executing it.
“We really focused on settling in on defense and not chasing,” he said. “It worked.”
“We talked about that yesterday, if you didn’t buy in and you didn’t believe, there was no sense in you leaving the locker room. Don’t get on the bus. So for them to go out and execute it, it says a lot about the guys and their willingness to do what it takes to win ball games.”
Boyd County looks forward now after winning the 16th Region Tournament title for the second straight season and giving Dunbar (16-2-3) all it wanted.
“It continues to show we’re not just the one-year, four-year, whatever, wonder,” Price said.
The Bulldogs advance to host Corbin in the state quarterfinals.
Boyle County 8, Johnson Central 0
DANVILLE The visiting Golden Eagles hung within 2-0 of the Rebels at halftime before Boyle County poured it on after intermission.
Matthew Britt scored twice in the first half for the 12th Region champion Rebels (19-4-2), reported The Advocate-Messenger.
Jaxon Pool tallied twice after intermission, and Jack Little, Andrew Leines and Alan Wireman added on for Boyle County.
Johnson Central's season ends at 14-8-1.
The Rebels host Ryle, a 1-0 winner over Montgomery County on Tuesday, in the state quarterfinals.