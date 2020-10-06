BOWLING GREEN Based on Dylan Stultz’s score after day one of the state golf tournament on Tuesday, his dad and coach was only slightly exaggerating describing his round.
“He made just about every putt he looked at today, Musketeers coach Brad Stultz said, “and if he didn’t make it, then he made the one coming back to save par. ... He made everything.”
The Greenup County junior shot a two-under-par 70 at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday afternoon to claim part of a three-way tie for sixth, two shots back of the leaders.
“He didn’t have any big numbers,” Brad Stultz said of Dylan. “He didn’t particularly drive the ball really well today, but he was hitting greens, and these greens are lightning-quick. It’s like putting on pavement.”
Stultz showed his mastery early in his round, which was delayed due to fog in the morning. He connected on a putt of about 40 yards to birdie No. 1, then delivered another birdie on the second hole.
“It was just kinda smooth sailing,” Brad Stultz said.
Dylan Stultz birdied Nos. 5 and 14 in addition to the first two and only bogeyed two holes. He finished just ahead of approaching darkness.
“When he made his last putt on 18 and we were standing green-side probably 30 feet from where he was putting, you could not even see the ball go in the hole,” Brad Stultz said. “We just saw him bend over to pick it up. It was almost pitch-black.”
Dylan Stultz said he’s “very excited and can’t wait to get back on the course (today).” He’s within striking distance of a state championship.
“He didn’t have lofty goals of today,” Brad Stultz said of the first round. “He wanted to shoot even-par and his goal was to finish in the top 10. He got off to a great start.
“He’s so laid-back, I think he’s happy where he’s at, and he’s like, ‘If I go out and play as good as I did today, I’m already higher than I thought I was gonna be,’ so I think he’s gonna be happy with wherever he finishes.”
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, Christian Academy of Louisville’s Matthew Troutman and Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon shot 68s to tie for first.
Among other northeastern Kentucky players, Lewis County’s Logan Liles shot a 77 to tie for 30th, Ashland’s Connor Calhoun carded an 80 to tie for 49th, Fleming County’s Logan Hughes tied for 67th with an 82, Russell’s Gunner Cassity tied for 122nd with a 91 and Region 12 Tournament champion Matthew Tomolonis of East Carter shot 92 to tie for 125th.
Trinity is the team leader, collectively 12-over-par. Marshall County is seven shots back in second. Region 12 champion Mason County is eighth at 48-over-par.