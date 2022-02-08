LOUISVILLE Taylor Cash was happy that the seniors on her Fleming County boys bowling team were finally able to make it to the state team championship. It was the first trip for the Panthers since back-to-back appearances at the first two KHSAA-sponsored tournaments in 2012 and 2013.
Fleming County previously sent individuals to the state singles championship, but this was the first time in nine years the entire squad made the trip. And, most importantly, this time the Panthers came in as champions after winning the Eighth Region crown on Jan. 28 at the Danville Bolarama.
“We’ve got five seniors on our team, so this is their last shot,” Cash said. “So it’s a really big deal that they got to come and it’s meant the absolute world to them to finally get to come to be at State, win the region, come and compete here at Louisville against all of these great teams here.”
However, the stay at Tuesday’s championship at Louisville’s Executive Strike and Spare Family Fun Center was short-lived. The Panthers finished in 15th in the qualifying round with a score of 972 (445-482) and then faced No. 2 seed and state power St. Xavier in the tournament’s round of 16, which the Tigers won 135-134, 160-203, 206-193, 171-163.
As the scores indicated, it was a close match.
“We lost the first (game) by one pin in the final frame,” Cash said. “We won our second game by a pretty large amount. Our third game, we couldn’t make our spares. We just couldn’t pull it out in the end. But we gave them a really good run for their money. Our games were pretty darn close. Our last game was, I think, nine pins apart."
In the second game, the Panthers made their opportunities count. Fleming County seniors Braden Clark, Logan Hughes and Carson Vice and sophomore Ashton Beckett each made critical contributions in the victory.
“We were just able to shoot a really clean game. We had one open the entire game and everyone else was just able to keep it on the lane (and) make their spares,” Cash said. “We strung a couple of strikes together and really, we were just able to bowl a clean game that game. We changed the lineup a little bit the second game and just tried to get a couple more pins.”
The good fortune ended there, however, as St. X was able to close out the match.
The day did not start well for the Panthers as they struggled in their seeding games.
“Overall, we just missed some easy spares — a couple single pins. We had a couple of bad breaks in there, but really, we were just missing a couple of our really easy spares. We missed 14, I think, in the scores that counted,” Cash said. “One-hundred and forty pins would have put us up a lot higher in qualifier.”
Still, the experience was significant for Cash’s club. She was pleased that the team put together one of its best scores of the season in the second game against the Tigers and it did so while playing on unfamiliar lane setup.
“The (oil) pattern at State, we hardly practiced on it at all, so to win a game and bowl over a 200 was pretty impressive,” she said. “We were able to give the second seed a test, and especially (to do so) on their home lane and with a pattern we’re not used to is pretty awesome for our guys.”
Despite the performance at State, Cash thought the team was coming together at the right time.
“All of our seniors, Braden, Logan, Owen (Manning), Wade (Skaggs) and Carson had a rough start to the season, but at region they bowled the best we did all season," she said. "Some of the best baker games we shot all season in region and State.”