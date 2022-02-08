LOUISVILLE Johnson Central is known for having a strong athletic program.
On Monday, it got stronger, and now it will need to clear some space on its trophy shelf for a new emerging power — bowling.
The Golden Eagles picked up state runner-up honors in the team championship at Louisville’s Executive Strike and Spare Family Fun Center.
“(Johnson Central) bowling hasn’t been around a long time, but we are really growing and we are really young," coach Todd Conley said. "I think we can bring both (boys and girls) teams here next year. I really do."
Johnson Central competed in its third straight state tournament, but Monday’s performance was far and away its best.
Hana Hackworth put the wheels in motion by finishing fourth in singles in Johnson Central’s first-ever State appearance in 2020. Last year, the Golden Eagles qualified as a team and finished sixth in the seeding portion before bowing out of the event in the round of 16.
Conley knows who deserves a lot of credit for the program's emergence.
“I’d have to give a shout-out to our senior from last year, Hana Hackworth," Conley said. "(She) was a very instrumental part of JC bowling. She took these young girls that I have on my team under her wing and taught them how to bowl, how to withstand pressure, how to make spares, how to stand up and make strikes when you need to. It was a big loss losing her last year.”
Despite Hackworth’s graduation, Madelyn Burchett, Andrea Collins, Peyton Conley, Jadyn Estep, Kiersten Sagraves, Hayden Webb and Kylee Webb all returned for another trip to State. Only junior Laken Salyer, freshman Ivy Young and eighth-grader Keylee Blair were making their first appearance on the big stage.
Conley’s club started the day by placing fourth in the qualifying stage after bowling a 469-457=926. But unlike last year, the run was just beginning. The team then rolled through the head-to-head tournament bracket, advancing all the way to the championship match.
“In qualifying, they got a little tense," Conley said. "They had the nerves going on, and I just looked at them and I said, ‘Listen, you all came through and bowled not your best, but I feel like we are still going to be a top-five seed, and that ought to let you know that we have a shot at this thing.' And that got them a little encouraged.”
The road to the title contest was filled with a who’s who among state bowling powers.
First, the Golden Eagles knocked off No. 13 seed John Hardin, 182-135, 135-124, 168-153. Then they downed defending state champ and No. 5 seed Cooper, 158-191, 169-155, 180-169, 155-206, 150-143, before upending top seed, five-time state titleist and 2021 runner-up Pleasure Ridge Park 195-180, 185-184, 148-194, 157-221, 170-166.
Things got a little dicey in that semifinal match. The Panthers rallied from a two-games-to-one deficit.
“The PRP match, that was the turning point. I really think they were probably the best team here and our girls knew that," Conley said, "and they started out in that first game and were not doing very good at all. And then they threw a four-bagger to end the game to snatch a victory in that first game and then we end up winning that second game, but then we got a little complacent and missed a spare or two here and there.
"We lost the next two, but then I have to give a shout-out to my last two bowlers. My senior Andrea Collins, I put her fourth because she is a leader, and I put Jadyn Estep as my anchor … she is that good and I have all of the faith in the world in her, and that’s what pulled us through.”
Collins said the keys were the team staying pumped up and knocking down their spares.
Early on, the latter skill was really important.
“I think we got loose in the shots we were taking, but (picking up) spares really helped. Spares really make the game. You either lose it or make it,” she said.
But, once the Golden Eagles got the initial jitters out, the team camaraderie kept them rolling.
“I think it was just everyone getting pumped up for everyone else. We had the energy to keep going and that really helped,” she added. “There were a lot of times we had strikes after strikes and we were all pumped."
Things continued to look promising in the final against second-seeded Graves County as the Golden Eagles won the first game, 223-117.
“We came out blazing. We had a 223 first game and I’m like, ‘All right, let’s go, let’s bring home a state title,'" Conley said.
However, Johnson Central could not sustain that momentum and Graves County won the next three games (149-121, 183-164, 158-137).
Collins said what worked for the Golden Eagles in the first part of the day is what eventually caused their undoing.
“I think it was definitely the spares. Spares really hit us,” she said. “We’ve improved, but it still happens with everyone. You can’t be perfect.”
Conley agreed.
“(The) second game got away from us a little bit and we just couldn’t recollect making those spares when we needed,” he said. “But, give it to Graves County. They made the spares when needed and they stepped up and made strikes when they needed. They are a very, very good team.”
Both Collins and Conley were overjoyed with the team’s performance.
“They put it all in the lanes today and that’s all a coach can ask for,” Conley said.
With the bowling team having now become a state challenger, Conley thinks it is a good time to be a Golden Eagle.
“Johnson Central is Johnson Central. Plain and simple. Yeah, we have more sports than anybody, but we’re just as good or better than most people in our area and now we are making it across the state with football, basketball," he said. "We’re good in golf. We’re good in everything.
“I wouldn’t want to be at another school or another place than Johnson Central.”