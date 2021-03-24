LOUISVILLE Johnson Central's girls bowling team made the most of its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
Lady Eagles senior Hana Hackworth is no rookie to state-level competition, and she put up another high-level individual performance.
Johnson Central placed sixth in qualifying at Executive Strike & Spare on Tuesday, assembling a 904. The Lady Eagles bowed out to Central Hardin in the first round of tournament play.
Hackworth was fifth in singles qualifying with a 1016, finishing just 14 points over five games away from advancing to the stepladder that determined the individual champion.
Hackworth rolled a 290 in her last match of the regular season and won the Region 8 title, "but her biggest accomplishment has to be bringing this year’s young girls team together for an incredible run in the region and making it to State for the first time in school history," Johnson Central coach Todd Conley said.
Ten of the Lady Eagles are seventh- through ninth-graders.
Johnson Central's Eric Castle competed in the Unified event (the KHSAA's answer to the Special Olympics) on Wednesday and finished tied for sixth in qualifying at 136 with partner Willie Castle.
"Watching Eric bowl four strikes in a row is definitely a memory I’ll always cherish," Conley said.
Cooper downed Pleasure Ridge Park in the girls state final match. Highlands' Abby Bach won the state singles title.
Fleming County's Sydney Emmons placed 21st in qualifying with a 487.
In boys singles competition on Monday, Fleming County's Logan Hughes was 21st in qualifying with a 559.
McCracken County won the state team title and St. Xavier's Aaron Cambron claimed the individual crown.