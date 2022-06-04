LEXINGTON Coming into the state quarterfinals, it was clear a first was going to occur when Boyd County and Woodford County squared off.
The Lions were riding an eight-game winning streak and had tossed three consecutive shutouts — a stat not recorded by the Lions during the era of the KHSAA website.
Woodford County came in a perfect 5-0 all-time in the state tournament after narrowly getting past DeSales Thursday afternoon in the opening round.
Rightfully so in a game of this magnitude, the team that scored first seized control. It was the sting of the Yellow Jackets bats that lit up the hit column at Kentucky Proud Park with 11 hits leading to 10 runs as Woodford County rolled to a 10-3 win over Boyd County on Saturday morning.
Woodford County plated a run in the opening frame but left a golden opportunity standing at third after Jacob Vanover tiptoed out of a big inning by only surrendering one.
“We’ve missed some opportunities all year, but our guys are doing a really good job right now of just competing every pitch,” Woodford County coach Paul Patterson said. “They aren’t getting too up or down emotionally, they are just staying up. Things haven’t gone their way all year, but we haven’t had any sympathy for that. You aren’t going to have your way every day, so just keep playing. Right now, they are just playing one pitch at a time and they are getting some good results.”
But Boyd County missed a chance of its own in the home half of the first after loading the bases and failing to push a run across.
“We had some hope there,” Boyd County skipper Frank Conley said. “We felt like we could get to this guy.”
Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Landon Corum held the Lions to only two hits through four innings while working behind a 7-0 lead with the help of a trio of triples along the way from his offense. Bryce Patterson launched an RBI triple to dead center in the third as Woodford County took a 3-0 lead. Taylor Penn added an RBI triple in the fourth, one of four hits that led to as many runs in the frame. Justin Baker tacked on his third hit of the game in fifth with a three-bagger. He was a home run shy of the cycle.
After threatening to chase Corum in the first, Boyd County never sent more than four batters to the plate in the any of the rest of the first four frames, but the fifth saw the Lions claw their way back into the game.
Boyd County’s bats came to life in the fifth with six hits in the inning, including three consecutive doubles by Luke Preston, Gunnar Gerahart and Alex Martin to trim the Yellow Jackets lead to 7-3 through five.
More importantly, Boyd County chased Corum from the bump with two outs as Patterson turned to his ace Cole Dycus in relief after a shaky start against DeSales in the opening round Thursday when he exited after only two-thirds of an inning.
“When I took my pitcher out after only two outs Thursday night, I told him to stay ready,” Patterson said. “'You are our guy and you have gotten us this far.' He’s carried us and we had a lot of confidence in him. I probably could have started him today, but I didn’t want to have him get geared up, plus I had a lot of confidence in our young guy we started today. He gave us a quality start and got us into the fifth.”
Dycus needed only five pitches to end the Boyd County rally with a fly ball to center, but Conley felt like his team had started the push forward to mount a comeback.
“We talked about it: if we got three runs the next two innings, we probably win,” Conley said.
Woodford County had other plans. Brandon Rankin got on base for the fourth time in as many trips to the plate and a hit batter put two on with no outs. Working in relief, Martin retired the next batter with a flyout to second, but a dribbler toward the hole between first and second had the Lions pitcher racing to track down the ball to make a play that turned into disaster on the back end after a throw toward third missed its mark and two more runs scored.
“Alex made a tremendous hustle play but he knocked the wind out of himself diving for the ball,” Conley said. “When he got up, the ball just sailed on him and he threw it away. It was a hustle play, so you always take it.”
Woodford County answered with three in the sixth, but Patterson felt the biggest play came when Dycus took over in the fifth.
“(Boyd County) got the three runs and the crowd is going berserk and they had a lot of energy and a lot of fire and we make the pitching change,” Patterson said. “I think bigger than us getting those three runs in the next inning was (Dycus) slamming the door and getting the third out in the fifth. Our guys have a lot of confidence in Cole and that’s what allowed them to swing freely in the next inning. You give him a lead, it's hard to claw back on him, and I think our guys knew that and were excited to play behind him.”
Boyd County mounted one final charge in the sixth behind a blast from Preston to deep center field, some 390 feet from home plate -- but Woodford County’s center fielder raced under the big fly for the catch and the loudest out of the game.
“He hammered that ball,” Conley said of Preston. “That’s a home run anywhere, Larry Addington Field included. Their center fielder ran a long way to catch that ball and he tracked it down pretty good.”
Patterson agreed with Conley’s take on the play.
“He's an exceptional athlete and a really good player,” Patterson said of Baker. “He’s done an exceptional job for us defensively all year. We have him in center field because he’s our best outfielder. He’s not necessarily our fastest, but he does a good job communicating with the other two and he gets good jumps and reads on the ball. He took an outstanding route on that play.”
Woodford County’s 10 runs marked only the fifth time Boyd County allowed double-digit runs and the first since falling 10-0 to Pleasure Ridge Park on April 23.
“We just couldn’t get much going today,” Conley said. “It seemed like the breaks didn’t go our way and did for them. We had a lot going against us, but we never quit. I told my guys, they outhit us, out pitched us, outfielded us, outcoached us and outran us, but we never quit. We kept fighting and that’s what we’ve done all year long.”
Boyd County closes the season at 26-10, but Conley feels the foundation has been laid for the Lions to reign over the 16th Region for years to come.
“It’s a start and it was a good start,” Conley said. “You win the region and you come down here and win a game against a really good team (Danville in the first round). We showed up today, but it just didn’t go our way. We battled and it’s a good first step of getting to where we want to be.”
Preston and Gerahart paced the Lions offense with two hits each. Preston drove in two.
Woodford County will meet Russell County in the state semifinals.
WOODFORD CO.1024030— 10110
BOYD CO.0000300— 3 84
Corum and Dycus (5) and Hollon; Vanover, Bulter (4) and Martin (6) and Jones. W—Corum. L—Vanover. 2B—Baker (WC), Preston (BC), Gerahart (BC). 3B—Patterson (WC), Penn (WC), Baker (WC).