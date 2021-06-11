Marty Mills was somewhat less numb on Wednesday.
Raceland's baseball coach and the rest of the Rams surely reveled in the bliss of winning the 16th Region for the first time in 30 years. Next comes another 30-win team — 13th Region champion Whitley County in the opening round of the state tournament at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Morehead State University's Allen Field.
“It's a pretty good feeling,” Mills said of defeating Ashland on Tuesday. “I would say both teams will be excited.”
If you look for Whitley County's state baseball history, you'll come up with — nothing. The Colonels (30-6) have not been to a region final since 2005, and their 16-1, three-inning win over Middlesboro yielded the first championship in school history.
Raceland (31-7), meanwhile, has some state tournament experience. The Rams won the All “A” regional tournament in March and went to the small-school semifinals in 2018.
“On our side of things, we've been able to participate in the All “A” at the sectional level and the state level; those things are very beneficial for us,” Mills said.
Mills said people forget Raceland had seven new starters going into the season.
“It's worked out in our favor,” Mills said. “I credit, early on, trying to play a lot of different kids just to see what kind of combinations we have … We typically play 12, 13 kids in a game, and that's not including courtesy runners.”
Newly-graduated Kirk Pence added: “At least to me, it feels like they've always been there. It's not like there's anybody new out there that doesn't belong.”
Fellow alumnus Jake Heighton remembered a lesson learned in a 4-3 home loss to Greenup County in the 63rd District tournament May 31.
“I just feel like we didn't have enough energy going into that game,” Heighton said.
In the regional, Raceland had the figurative propulsion of 17 rockets headed for Mars: the Rams scored 39 runs in wins over West Carter (22-0 in three innings), Boyd County (6-0) and Ashland (11-1 in five).
Raceland's first task on Saturday: containing Whitley County's Luke Stanfill and Caden Petrey.
According to thenewsjournal.net, Stanfill and Petrey were both 3 for 3 against Middlesboro. Stanfill scored three runs and drove in three, while Petrey scored twice with one RBI. Bryce Anderson went 2 for 2 at the plate, scoring two runs with three RBIs.
Petrey's 2.16 earned run average is best on the staff, and he struck out 82 and walked 21. Sophomore Grant Zehr is next with a 2.23 ERA, and sophomore Mason Croley carries a 3.05 ERA with 70 punch-outs.
A look at Raceland's pitching statistics makes you think the Rams are deeper than Laurel River Lake's 279-foot depth. They allowed just 82 runs this season and carries a 1.44 team ERA.
Pence is the stingiest — a 1.40 ERA, eight earned runs, 70 strikeouts and 17 walks in 40 innings pitched. Heighton isn't far behind — a 1.53 ERA, 42 strikeouts, seven walks in 36 2/3 innings.
Heighton and Pence are also the top two hitters: Heighton — .449 average, 41 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and six home runs; and Pence — .379 average, seven doubles, two triples and one homer. Junior Connor Hughes hit .367 with 20 steals in 22 attempts, and junior Clay Coldiron hit .355.