When Johnson Central's Hall family gets together, they can reminisce about the 10 15th Region titles they've won since 1981.
The newest bit of barbecue banter takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morehead State University's Allen Field, when the Golden Eagles meet 14th Region Champion Hazard in the first round.
Current Golden Eagles coach Shawn Hall quickly listed the squads of which his family has been a part: older twin brothers Mike and Mo in 1981 and '82; his own titles in '95 and '95; and six more as coach.
“Mike is actually an assistant coach, and Mo works in the school system,” Shawn Hall said. “Yeah, they've been around.”
Central (26-13) makes its first trip to state since 2017. In the regional, the Golden Eagles outscored Floyd Central, Belfry and Lawrence County by a combined 25-7.
What's more, the Golden Eagles have beaten Hazard twice: a 3-0 win May 4 in Paintsville; and a 7-3 victory May 17 in Hazard.
Shawn Hall said the COVID-19 pandemic forced players to adjust to different roles. It wasn't easy. Johnson Central stumbled to a 3-6 start.
“And we had to have a lot of guys step up that hadn't played varsity baseball before,” he said. “From two years ago, we returned one every day guy,” Hall said.
The rest of the way? Pretty good — Johnson Central lost two straight just once, and they're now riding a seven-game winning streak.
What Central is not: a power-hitting team. The Golden Eagles had just 10 home runs this year. It hasn't mattered because they carry a .306 team batting average.
Ryan Sartin-Slone, Connor Lemaster and Josh Slone are the top three hitters at .468, .410 and .400, respectively. Cameron Kelsey carries a 1.72 ERA with 54 strikeouts, and Lemaster is next at 2.79 and 50.
Hazard (29-12) won its fifth straight regional crown. Max Johnson leads the Bulldog hitters with a .394 average, and Garrett Miller is next at .348.
When it comes to pitching, Sawyer Patrick, Miller and David Mullins are the most miserly. Patrick leads with a 2.33 ERA, followed by Miller at 2.38 and David Mullins at 2.61.
Sartin-Slone is that lone returnee. He said a 7-4 win over Somerset on April 23 was a turning point.
“Somerset was a really good team, and we started playing really well against them,” Sartin-Slone said. “Once we won that game, we kind of looked at each other and said, 'We could be special if we just start playing our game'.”