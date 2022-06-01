CANNONSBURG Boyd County took the region by storm over the last two months of the season.
Winning 20 of 22 games produces that effect.
Lions coach Frank Conley recalled the threat of inclement weather near the end of the team’s spring break trip that set the winds of change in motion.
Jacob Vanover started a game against Pleasure Ridge Park on the day before Boyd County departed for home. The Lions were cruising and held a big lead when Conley received a troubling forecast.
“Coach (Tim) Nelson comes over to me and said, ‘We need to get this over with quickly,’” Conley said. “He showed me on his phone that a thunderstorm was coming in 20 minutes. We’re up 9-1 and it starts pouring and the tornado sirens go off.
“They postponed the game, then we get the call to come back in about an hour and a half,” he added. “We’re going to finish this game. It’s early in the season and we didn’t put Vanover back out there. We went with Jake (Biggs), and he finished it out. We ended up winning 9-3, but the next game, we had no pitching left.”
The final contest pitted the Lions against then-ranked Apollo. Conley only had junior varsity pitchers left to throw. They fought through the early innings, but Boyd County found itself trailing, 12-1, with a mercy-rule defeat looming.
The Lions extended the game with four runs in the fifth inning. They kept chipping away at the deficit. Boyd County didn’t come all the way back but brought the tying run to the plate before falling, 12-9.
The final three frames showed the club what it is capable of and returned home with a renewed toughness and resiliency.
“I’m an emotional guy and I got emotional with them,” Conley said. “I knew then that we were a tough team. We are not going to roll over for anybody. It was a getaway day and I told them that we had every reason to mail it in and get out of here an hour earlier than we thought. They just keep battling and fighting. They just didn’t want to lose.”
The first game back was against defending region champion Raceland and the Lions fell behind, 3-0. The Lions proceeded to change the course of their season in that moment and completed a 5-4 comeback victory.
Boyd County has only encountered two setbacks since and claimed its first region title since 2014. The Lions have outscored their opponents, 204-66, in their last 22 games, including two straight shutouts to close out the 16th Region Tournament.
“We’ve been putting in all this hard work,” Luke Preston said. “All the blood, sweat and tears. It’s great that it’s finally paying off. We’re just as good as any other team in the state. There are only 16 teams left. We have as good a shot as anybody. We’re just going to give it our all.”
Preston leads the team with a .477 batting average. Alex Martin swings another hot bat with a .380 average and leads the Lions with 39 RBIs.
Boyd County (25-9) will meet 12th Region Tournament champion Danville (30-8) in the opening game of the state tournament today at Kentucky Proud Park at 10 a.m.
The Admirals advanced to the state semifinals last season and played a game on the Wildcats’ home field. Danville defeated Beechwood there in the semi-state round last year.
Paul Morse has recorded 537 wins during his 21 seasons with the Admirals, who were ranked No. 7 in the final coaches’ poll. He hopes their experience will play a convincing part for his team in Lexington, but said he sees a talented field after the bracket was completed this week.
“We felt like last year there were really three teams that legitimately had a shot to win it, from a talent standpoint,” Morse told The Advocate-Messenger. “This year, there’s not that one team that stands out. There are 16 teams, and they’ve all got a shot. Whoever made it there legitimately has a shot.”
Biggs also sees the challenge ahead for the Lions but said the team has kept the same routine during the time off and will keep the same mindset at the state tournament.
“Let’s go in and play another game,” Biggs said. “They throw the ball and hit the ball just like we do. You need three outs every inning. You just want to breathe. Coach Conley says if you put too much pressure on yourself, you’re not going to perform. It will be a great experience playing on Kentucky’s field for sure.”
Biggs leads the Boyd County pitching staff with a 5-2 record and a 1.46 ERA. Vanover has 60 strikeouts in 11 appearances and sports a matching record to Biggs. Cayden Butler has won six games. Alex Martin is 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA in 24 innings of work.
“Boyd County is a very good team that has been playing very well down the stretch,” Morse said.
The extra time between the region final and the state tournament has allowed for more preparation time and the chance to savor the experience together.
“It gives us our young guys a little more time with the older guys,” Conley said, “and allows them to grow up a little bit. It helps build for the future. It’s kind of like the bowl-eligible teams in college football. We got an extra week of practice.”
“I think it is good,” Preston added. “The region tournament was three games in three days. It can be hard on your body. It’s good to have this kind of rest, so then we will be fresh whenever we can come back and play.”
Danville averages eight runs a game and has three players batting over .400. Brady Baxter leads the way with a .487 average along with 52 RBIs. Brady Morse is not far behind. He is batting .480.
Both Bradys lead the contingent of Admirals pitchers. Baxter posted 117 strikeouts in 64.2 innings this season. Morse enters the state tournament with a 1.65 ERA and a 10-2 record.
The Lions won the 17th region title in school history on May 24. Conley hopes that monumental moment can propel the team to four more wins and the school’s second state title.
“We have a good mix of young athletic kids and some older leaders,” Conley said. “I know the older guys get it. I hope it bleeds down to the young kids. … (Winning a region) is something we have talked about and acknowledged. We wanted to get back here, and we did it.”