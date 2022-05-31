CANNONSBURG Jake Biggs was not looking for any words of encouragement.
Boyd County arrived in Morehead last week on the precipice of reclaiming its spot at the top of the 16th Region mountain, and just 21 outs away from winning the Lions’ first title since 2014.
Biggs received confirmation from coach Frank Conley that he would get the ball in the region final against host Rowan County. After an exchange of strategy and several warm-up tosses, Biggs knew that achieving championship glory was inevitable.
“It really meant a lot to me,” Biggs said after Conley chose him to pitch against the Vikings. “He texted me earlier in the day with game notes. I just said, let’s go. I was ready. When I got to the field, it took just four warm-up pitches and I said, game over.
“I got to the dugout,” he added, “and looked at (Conley) and said, “Are you ready for your first region title (as coach)?’ He just gave me a nod. I was confident out there and he was confident in me. I felt my team was confident in me, too.”
Biggs threw a complete game and Boyd County earned a shutout victory over Rowan County. The senior allowed just four hits and struck out eight batters in the contest.
The nod Conley gave his hurler before the game seemed apropos. The coach said he isn’t very chatty when Biggs is on the mound. Even during his lone visit to the bump during the title game, few words were spoken.
Conley admitted it was just a delay tactic. He asked Biggs one question, even though he already knew the answer.
“The morning of the game, I sent him my game plan for a couple of (Rowan County’s) hitters,” Conley said. “Other than that, I really didn’t say a word. I just let him do his thing. That’s the way I usually am with him because he’s always keyed on what he wants to do. … I usually just leave him alone.
“I came out in the fifth inning with Chase Alderman coming to bat,” he continued. “The crowd is going crazy. I didn’t have much to say. I just asked him what he wanted to do. He said, ‘I want him.’”
Biggs’s competitive nature leads to few walks and plenty of balls in play. He has given up 15 free passes in 10 appearances and 48 innings this season.
Luke Preston said the way Biggs challenges opposing hitters keeps him alert in the infield.
“He doesn’t walk very many people,” Preston said. “They’re going to make contact. It’s always good knowing you can expect the ball to be put in play. It keeps you on edge.”
Lions Pride
Biggs tried other sports growing up, such as basketball and soccer, but his playing destiny seemed to always gravitate toward the diamond.
The family legacy included the Lions and love for the glove. His grandfathers and father, Mike, have worn the Boyd County jersey.
Wearing Boyd County across his chest bears even more significance to Biggs.
“I just grew up playing baseball,” Biggs said. “I have a baseball family. … I love the game and it’s the one that teaches you the most about life. You always have your ups and downs. It keeps you humble.
“It really hit me during my senior year when I knew I would put it on for the last time. I’ve worn it for seven years. It’s a special feeling. There’s always so much pride and tradition.”
Mike played for Hall of Famer Jody Hamilton during his time at Boyd County. Biggs said his father wants to instill in him the same baseball principles that he was taught.
“He was always held up to a higher standard,” Biggs said of his father’s playing days. “I’ve grown up around Boyd County baseball, and now I finally get to play for them. They’re always put on such a high pedestal because of all the success they’ve had. Winning the region title this season just brought it all together.”
Conley played under Hamilton, too, and is aware of the expectations that come with playing for the Lions.
Mike Biggs took over as Boyd County’s pitching coach this season. Conley noticed the competitive streak runs the family.
“You can imagine that sometimes it gets heated,” Conley said. “Mike knows him really well. Sometimes I’ll go by and say, ‘I think we need to pitch this way to this guy in this situation.’ When Jake is pitching, I never say anything. Jake knows him. They trust each other.”
Biggs said knowing his father has been in the same situations makes him absorb the instruction from his coach. With his dad in the dugout, it also allows him to stay focused.
“It’s his first year calling pitches,” Biggs said of his dad. “Sharing this final season with him was just awesome. It’s good to have someone there to help calm me down. I can do that with any of my coaches, though.”
‘Thrown to the Wolves’
Biggs started his seventh-grade year on the junior varsity team. But after injuries within the varsity roster, the young infielder was asked to make the move as if he were a minor leaguer called up to the majors.
Biggs didn’t hit much as a younger player, but then-coach Brandon Ramsey just wanted to him to take the field and make plays.
He complied.
“Our shortstop was Payton Marcum that year,” Biggs recalled. “Austin Mullins was a backup. He gets hurt and I was next in line. It felt like you’ve been thrown to the wolves.
“It really just took one play to get over the nerves. My teammates have always been very supportive of me and helped me out, so I didn’t get too nervous.”
Conley, who was Boyd County’s JV coach at the time, saw a young player full of potential. He already had the self-confidence to take on a bigger role.
“He had a maturity that really didn’t match his age,” Conley said. “He’s always composed on the mound. He’s always been that way. I know he feels some pressure and there was some tightness with all our guys last Monday and Tuesday night (at the region tournament). Jake never shows it. He always tries to keep everybody else calm around him. He does get pumped up, but he never really wants you to see him sweat.”
Biggs said his hitting prowess had not caught up to his fielding techniques or pitching mechanics entering his sophomore year.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit and the 2020 spring sports season was canceled. Though he’d rather have been playing, Biggs used the time off to take action.
He relentlessly worked on his approach at the plate. He closed his freshman campaign with a .206 batting average but turned it around in his final two seasons.
Biggs posted a .337 mark as a junior and has batted .452 this year and collected 43 runs.
“I’m grown the most at the plate,” Biggs said. “It was a struggle there. Coach Conley has helped me big time. It’s more of a mental game there. I’m having a pretty decent year this year.”
The main contributor to Biggs’s run total is usually Preston, who hits behind Biggs at the top of the lineup. Preston has a team-high .477 average. He said it seems like Biggs is always on base when he stepped in the box.
“Whenever he gets on base, I usually get on. I’ve started to notice that,” Preston said. “He can run a little bit, too, so I always try to get him home to score some runs.”
Conley said Preston and Biggs let their play and actions do the talking for them.
“He keeps people in line,” Conley said of Biggs. “He always plays hard and wants to win. He and Luke were instrumental in our weightlifting program in the offseason. I don’t think it’s a coincidence after the way they’ve hit the ball this year. We’re going to miss him next year, not only on the baseball side of it, but also from the leadership side of it.”
The Final Moments
Boyd County’s 2022 campaign opened with a rocky start. The Lions were no-hit in the opening contest. It would be the first of three straight defeats. After they returned from the spring break trip, the Lions stood at 5-7.
“After the trip to the beach, we had a team meeting,” Biggs said. “We had to come together. Coach told us at the region tournament to just take time to breathe; go out there and play baseball and everything else will take care of itself.”
The patience paid off. Boyd County will enter the state tournament against Danville on Thursday morning having won 20 of its last 22 games.
More importantly, the successful stretch has Boyd County back where it belongs, according to Biggs, following the celebration of the Lions’ 17th region title in their rich history. The first came in 1985 when they were a member of the 15th Region.
“The coaches always talk about bringing Boyd County back to where it used to be,” Biggs said. “Our coaches have won region titles and had success, so as a senior, I’m so glad that we’ve brought it back to where it should be and where it needs to be. It’s very surreal.”