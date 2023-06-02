LEXINGTON Raceland wished it could turn back time after the first two innings.
Highly-ranked Lexington Catholic jumped on the Rams early with a pair of three-run frames in front of the hometown crowd.
Raceland held its ground in the opening round of the state tournament at Counter Clocks Field on Thursday, and in the process, the Rams proved they belong with the big boys.
The Knights held off the rally and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3 win.
“They came out and got on us,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “We were a little shaken to begin but Brayden (Webb) started to settle down and started getting into the moment. The other guys kept plugging away The at-bats were better and they started to understand what the zone would be. They could be more selective. In the third, fourth and fifth innings, we barreled several good balls. We just hit it right at them.”
Lexington Catholic coach Scott Downs wanted his team to stay on the offensive but liked the survival instincts of his club so they could have a chance to play another day.
“I trust our defense and I trust our pitchers,” Downs said. “We should have kept our foot on the gas. We have been good about getting up early, letting our pitchers work, and then all of a sudden, it’s one run, then another and then it’s a game. We were one or two pitches away from making this one really interesting.”
“We get a little lax in our approach,” he added. “They forget about what got them the six runs and try to do something else. They are kids, and it’s baseball. It’s part of it.”
The Knights had the accelerator on early, but Clay Coldiron applied the brakes to the offensive surge. The Raceland reliever took the mound in the third inning and allowed just two hits and no runs before departing in the sixth.
“He came in and pounded the zone,” Mills said. “He mixed his speeds up and put them on their heels. We really found a foothold with Clay. He got a little tired there and we came in with (Kadin) Shore. He also did a good job. I am just as proud as I could be with our guys. They showed a lot of toughness tonight.”
Raceland (25-10) still couldn’t overcome Lexington Catholic’s fast start. After a pair of walks to open the game, the umpires called a balk on Webb to move runners to second and third.
A fielding error followed to plate the game’s first two runs. Zach Grigalis doubled to the left-center field gap to send Harrison Tibe home and the Knights led 3-0 before the Rams’ first at-bat.
Lexington Catholic (30-9) duplicated its efforts in the second inning. Cody Decker opened the frame with a single and Griffin Cameron knocked him in with a double two batters later.
A run-producing groundout added to the Knights’ tally before Grigalis scooted a hit down the first-base line to secure his second RBI of the night.
Pierre Kaufman took the victory for the Knights. Downs had several arms to choose from but he wanted his sophomore to set the tone with his tenacity.
“He’s been a dog ever since he’s got in the rotation,” Downs said. “I trust all of our guys. We have five or six that we have been using. If the game plan plays out the way it plays out, we go to certain guys. We are one game at a time. We survived tonight. We will rest up and get ready for Saturday.”
Raceland would not go down easy. An errant throw on a Jeremy Kerns grounder moved him to second base. He was in scoring position on Conner Hughes’s RBI single to get the Rams on the board in the fifth inning.
Raceland had one more offensive push left in its final at-bat. Connor Thacker and Webb started the seventh stanza with singles. Kerns induced a walk to load the bases with no one out.
Downs had a brief conference on the mound with Decker, who relieved Kaufman in the sixth, and the conversation seemed to work. Hughes knocked in his second run of the contest on a fielder’s choice. Parker Fannin recorded an unassisted groundout at first base to allow Thacker to come home.
A final bouncing grounder to second base delivered the Knights a victory.
An extra-inning game earlier in the day forced a later start but it gave both teams a chance to let the environment envelop them. The atmosphere felt different to the Rams after the previous two trips to the state tournament ended in a sectional round.
Mills’ message in the postgame huddle emphasized growth in his program and his players. The big stage isn’t too big for the Rams.
“We had some young guys where the moment was a little tough to start with,” Mills said, “but as the game went on, they started to loosen up. After we got punched in the mouth, we settled down. We started looking to make plays.”
“It’s what I told the kids after the game,” he added. “(Lexington Catholic) is favored to win it. They are really good. But I don’t think we are that far off.”
LEX. CATHOLIC 330 000 0 – 6 8 1
RACELAND 000 010 2 – 3 7 1
Kaufman, Decker (6) and Jenkins; Webb, Coldiron (3), Shore (6) and Lynd. W—Kaufman. L—Webb. 2B—Grigalis 2 (LC), Cameron (LC).
