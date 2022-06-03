LEXINGTON Campbell County wasted little time grounding Johnson Central on Friday night in the final game of the state tournament opening round.
After receiving a reprieve in the opening frame of the game on a Golden Eagles error that could have ended the inning, Campbell County instead plated two runs for a 2-0 lead.
“You’ve got to be able to make plays on this stage,” Johnson Central skipper Shawn Hall said. “Right away, you feel like we gave them that run and we didn’t even get an out on that play. We have to be more aware to make that play. If we make that play, we get a pop-up on the next batter and we put up a zero and we move on.”
But the runs kept coming for the Camels.
The 10th Region champs tallied three in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth to cruise to a 14-2, mercy run-rule win over Johnson Central at Kentucky Proud Park.
“When you can get out first, it's huge,” Campbell County coach Scott Schweitzer said. “When you are the visiting team and you put two runs up, your pitcher can breathe a little bit and you can try and not be so fine. Any time you can come out and score first, especially in these situations and in a big venue with so many people, (is good)."
Evan Clark paced the Camels with a 4-for-4 night at the plate while driving in a pair and Jake Gross added a single, a double and drove in four. Altogether, Campbell County hammered out 12 hits while sending at least seven batters to the plate in each of the first four innings.
“We can be a very streaky team and we can be a very contagious team,” Schweitzer said. “Everybody just builds on everybody and when we did have somebody that struck out, the next guy came up huge.”
Max Lause went the distance in the shortened contest, allowing only four hits and struck out four. Both runs scored by Johnson Central came on Camels errors.
“Max typically attacks the zone and I thought he was a little more wild than normal tonight,” Schweitzer said. “(A lead) allows you to attack more with fastballs and not worry about it too much. We made two blunders on pop flies and it allowed it to not be magnified. I’m proud of how we played tonight.”
Johnson Central called upon six different arms with starter Hunter Blevins suffering the loss after working only 1 2-3 innings.
“Throughout the year, we didn’t have a shutdown guy,” Hall said. “We have to make plays and we have to get breaks. We didn’t get any of that (tonight). Hat's off to (Campbell County). They came out and hit the ball well and had a good game plan. Their pitcher pitched to contact and got quick outs. It just didn’t work out for us.”
Johnson Central closes its season at 16-22 after making a magical run into the state tournament at five games under .500.
“It was a great run,” Hall said. “The guys came together and started to play for each other. It was all them. They really wanted something out of this because it wasn’t going well at all. We couldn’t get any momentum through the year, but the kids kept showing up to work. They could’ve easily tanked it but I’m glad they didn’t. Instead, they made something special out of it.”
Keygan Pelfrey tallied two of the Golden Eagles hits, including a double.
Campbell County (24-11) went on to fall to McCracken County, 4-3, in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
CAMPBELL CO.23450—14 122
JOHNSON CENTRAL00200— 242
Lause and Schweitzer; Blevins, Montgomery (2), LeMaster (3), Butcher (3), Spencer (4) and G. Crum (5) and Pelfrey. W—Lause. L—Blevins. 2B—Vineyard (CC), Gross (CC), James (CC), Pelfrey (JC).