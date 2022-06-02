LEXINGTON Twenty-six minutes before first pitch of Boyd County's biggest baseball game of the year, its coach was in dad mode.
The weather on Thursday was considerably nicer than forecasts in days leading up to the game suggested. And while no one was inclined to complain, it meant Frank Conley needed to make sure his son was sunscreened. So he stood in the third-base dugout at Kentucky Proud Park lathering up 10-year-old Wyatt as the Lions finished their pregame paces on the field behind him.
"Looking at the forecast, we didn't expect to have to use any sunscreen," Conley cracked, "but it turned out to be a pretty good day."
Both in terms of time in the sun and time on the state stage. Boyd County knocked off Danville, 3-0, to win its first state tournament game in 17 years and advance to Saturday's quarterfinals.
That will further postpone Conley's usual summer coaching gig. Whenever this run ends, he will move on to coaching the Boyd County Cubs, a travel-ball club made up mostly of future Boyd County Lions — including Wyatt.
"They're probably not real happy with us right now because I told them we're not gonna do anything until the high school season's over, and we just keep playing," Conley said. "We're gonna be in the middle of June before we get any games in, looks like."
That's OK — to a degree — with Wyatt, a Cannonsburg Elementary rising fifth-grader who relishes the father-son time and being around the players he emulates, but admits to being a little anxious to take the field himself.
"That's a good thing," Wyatt Conley said of the Lions' deep postseason run. "I want Boyd County to do good, but I also want to start my baseball season."
The sunscreen scene came as no surprise to Chauncey Griffith, who spotted it from the home radio room of the press box.
Griffith, the primary Lions baseball announcer for WLGC, teaches with Conley in the Boyd County High School special education department. Between the school and Addington Field, Griffith joked that "I see Wyatt more than I see my own kids, almost," but enjoys seeing the father-son relationship play out. He calls the Conleys "thick as thieves."
Frank, a 1996 Boyd County alumnus, has passed on a deep love of the game and the Lions to his son, Griffith said — so much so that he regularly tries, thus far unsuccessfully, to get Wyatt on the air with him to contribute to the broadcast.
"If you want to know something about Boyd County baseball, and I'm talking history, pretty much anything you want to know, go talk to Wyatt Conley," Griffith said. "He's a fifth-grader, but the dude's a reliable source. ... He's a grown-up in a kid's body."
Wyatt Conley sported eye black along with the classic Boyd County red hat with a white "B" on Thursday and, as usual, loitered in the Lions' dugout as they authored an upset in the first game of the state tournament.
"I love our players. They love him, and they've got a good relationship with him," Frank Conley said. "They're good to him. It's great to have that experience. He's pumped about it. He's wild as he can be in the dugout."
On Thursday, that manifested itself in a bit of looking ahead — considered verboten in most baseball corners — and an accompanying life lesson.
"We have two outs to go in that seventh inning, and he's like, 'When we win this, who do we play next?'" Frank good-naturedly recalled. "I'm like, 'No, we got two outs we gotta get, and that's a good team. Don't get ahead of yourself.' Try to teach him that a little bit."
That's just part of, to paraphrase Proverbs 22:6, Conley training his son and his peers in the way they should go, in hopes they will remember it when it's their turn to try to get the Lions to Lexington.
"I'll be out there soon, and I'm ready," Wyatt said. "I'll always be here."
(606) 326-2658 |